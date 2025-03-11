WINNIPEG, MB, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is allocating an additional $27.3 million in funding to End Homelessness Winnipeg through the Designated Communities stream and the Indigenous Homelessness stream of Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy. This brings the total allocation for Winnipeg from 2019-20 through 2027-28 to $174.7 million through these streams. This funding is helping service providers in Winnipeg prevent and reduce homelessness.

The announcement was made today by MP Ben Carr and Jason Whitford, CEO at End Homelessness Winnipeg.

As the Reaching Home Community Entity in Winnipeg, End Homelessness Winnipeg works closely with stakeholders and community members on the front lines seeking to end homelessness in the region. This much needed funding will be invested in services and supports that work with some of the most vulnerable in our community to find suitable housing, and end the systemic challenges that contribute to chronic homelessness.

Through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, the federal government is committed to preventing and reducing homelessness across the country in urban, Indigenous, rural, and remote communities.

Everyone deserves a safe and stable place to call home, but far too many Canadians face the daily unacceptable reality of homelessness. The Government of Canada and its partners recognize the collective responsibility to develop and deliver community plans with clear outcomes that address local priorities designed to meet the needs of specific populations.

"Everyone deserves a place to call home. This is why we are determined to build a Canada where homelessness is no longer an issue. Today's announcement reaffirms our commitment to working collaboratively with community organizations such as End Homelessness Winnipeg Inc. to support those in need."

Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"The Government of Canada's commitment to ending homelessness is crucial in addressing the systemic inequities that have led to Indigenous people—who make up 14% of Winnipeg's population—representing 75% of those experiencing homelessness. This funding strengthens our collaboration with Indigenous-led organizations and direct service providers to expand housing and support for all people experiencing homelessness, ensuring everyone has the opportunity for stability and a better future."

Jason Whitford, CEO at End Homelessness Winnipeg

Reaching Home: was launched in April 2019 and supports the goals of the government's National Housing Strategy, as well as Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan. Those goals include: supporting the needs of the most vulnerable people in Canada ; improving access to safe, stable and affordable housing, and reducing chronic homelessness.

and supports the goals of the government's National Housing Strategy, as well as Solving the Housing Crisis: Housing Plan. Those goals include: supporting the needs of the most vulnerable people in ; improving access to safe, stable and affordable housing, and reducing chronic homelessness. Reaching Home is a community-based program aimed at preventing and reducing homelessness across Canada . This program provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial, rural, and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs.

. This program provides funding and support to urban, Indigenous, territorial, rural, and remote communities to help them address their local homelessness needs. Funding under this program is allocated to 64 Designated Communities (urban centres), three territorial capitals, 30 Indigenous communities, and rural and remote communities across Canada . The program also makes funding available to Indigenous partners to support distinctions-based approaches to homelessness services.

. The program also makes funding available to Indigenous partners to support distinctions-based approaches to homelessness services. Today's funding brings the total nine-year allocation to communities in Manitoba to $231.5 million from 2019-20 through 2027-28, through the regionally delivered streams of Reaching Home.

to from 2019-20 through 2027-28, through the regionally delivered streams of Reaching Home. Through Reaching Home, the federal government is already investing $5 billion over 9 years to address homelessness.

over 9 years to address homelessness. Through Budget 2024, the federal government is also investing $250 million over two years, starting in 2024-25, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness. This federal support is helping communities open more shelter spaces, transitional homes and services to help people experiencing unsheltered homelessness and living in encampments find more stable housing solutions to support.

