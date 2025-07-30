CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, NL, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Long Pond breakwater will be upgraded and fortified after an investment of over $14 million from the federal government and the Town of Conception Bay South.

The funding announced today by Paul Connors, Member of Parliament for Avalon, and Darrin Bent, Mayor of Conception Bay South, will use armour stone to fortify a 1500 meter stretch of the natural breakwater that protects Long Pond. These upgrades will be built to withstand a 100-year storm and will be resilient to sea level rise and coastal erosion.

Once completed, this project will make Conception Bay South more resilient for all residents by protecting their homes, businesses, and essential services.

"Our government is proud to support the strengthening of the Long Pond breakwater, a vital project that will help safeguard the homes, businesses, and public infrastructure in our community. By protecting the coast from storm surge, sea level rise, and the growing threats of climate change, this investment ensures a safer, more resilient future for all; residents and visitors alike."

Paul Connors, Member of Parliament for Avalon

"We are taking the necessary steps to protect our shoreline and prepare for the impacts of climate change. Since the Long Pond breakwater first breached in 2020, we have been focused on a permanent solution through engineering studies, detailed planning, and securing funding. With support from the federal government, we're now moving forward with a climate-resilient upgrade. Our waters are changing, our coastline is changing, and we must act now to protect what matters most."

His Worship Darrin Bent, Mayor of Conception Bay South

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

to in benefits. The federal government is investing $5,622,376 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) and the Town of Conception Bay South is contributing $8,433,563 .

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) and the Town of is contributing . Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.97 billion has been announced for more than 115 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for more than 115 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: A Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; A Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

