WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada announced today that an agreement to support people living without homes, including those in encampments, has been signed with Manitoba, as part of the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI). Funding will support the implementation of a Community Encampment Response Plan and will immediately provide additional support to people living without homes. Manitoba's plan is tailored to the specific needs of Winnipeg.

Through this agreement, over two years, the federal government will provide $7.5 million in funding, a contribution that is matched by the province. This is on top of what the federal government is investing in Manitoba through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, a total of $231 million over nine years from 2019-2028.

This funding will aim to address homelessness and encampments, primarily in Winnipeg, by establishing a 20 to 30 bed supportive housing facility, prioritizing individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness. Additionally, funding will help expand winter services at nine drop-in spaces, providing essential resources like shelter, meals, laundry facilities, and connections to housing services. Flexible funding will help organizations cover non-recurring expenses, such as rent arrears and temporary lodging, to support individuals transitioning out of encampments.

Housing provides stability and security and serves as the foundation for overall well-being. Everyone has a right to safe housing, regardless of their circumstances. Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to live.

Quotes

"In Budget 2024, we made a $250 million commitment to help our provinces and municipalities address the urgent issue of encampments and homelessness. These agreements are an important part of our response, but we know there is more work to be done to expedite the development of affordable, deeply affordable, and supportive housing to ensure that all Canadians have a place to call home."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Homelessness is a crisis that demands urgent, coordinated action. This agreement is a step toward getting more people into safe, stable housing by expanding winter services, adding supportive housing, and giving organizations the resources to help. There's still more to do, but this investment will provide real support where it's needed most."

The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"The instability of living without a home creates barriers to health, safety, and opportunity. As public spaces become sanctuaries for too many, it's time we take decisive action to provide support to those most vulnerable in finding safe, affordable homes. By prioritizing urgent solutions and working together, we can put an end to encampments and create a stronger, more compassionate future for every Winnipegger and every Manitoban."

Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

Quick facts

The Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative (UHEI) will help reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, particularly those living in encampments. It is based on the deployment of a Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP) in each targeted community, adopting an approach that promotes housing stability with support services to ensure the dignity of individuals.

will help reduce the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, particularly those living in encampments. It is based on the deployment of a Community Encampment Response Plan (CERP) in each targeted community, adopting an approach that promotes housing stability with support services to ensure the dignity of individuals. Federal funding provided for this agreement is part of a $250 million commitment, outlined in Budget 2024, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness across Canada .

commitment, outlined in Budget 2024, to address the urgent issue of encampments and unsheltered homelessness across . The $250 million investment from the federal government is a tool to coordinate matching funds from provincial and territorial governments to address encampments throughout the country.

investment from the federal government is a tool to coordinate matching funds from provincial and territorial governments to address encampments throughout the country. The UHEI builds on existing programs like Reaching Home, through which the federal government is investing $5 billion over nine years to address homelessness across Canada by funding and supporting urban, Indigenous, territorial, and rural and remote communities to address their local homelessness needs.

over nine years to address homelessness across by funding and supporting urban, Indigenous, territorial, and rural and remote communities to address their local homelessness needs. Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy supports the goals of Canada's Housing Plan and the National Housing Strategy – to support the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improve access to safe, stable and affordable housing.

Homelessness Strategy supports the goals of Housing Plan and the National Housing Strategy – to support the needs of the most vulnerable Canadians and to improve access to safe, stable and affordable housing. Since 2015, the federal government has helped almost two million Canadians find a place to call home.

