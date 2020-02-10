The Government of Canada Supports Updated Facilities at Théâtre d'Aujourd'hui and Théâtre Tortue Berlue

Enhancements coming to performance venues Théâtre d'Aujourd'hui and Théâtre Tortue Berlue

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Arts and culture bring people together, make our communities more dynamic and improve Canadians' quality of life. To offer first-rate cultural experiences, our artists and artisans need technical and material resources that match their talents.

This is why the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, was proud to announce funding today for two theatres in Montréal. Minister Guilbeault announced $600,000 for Théâtre d'Aujourd'hui and $97,000 for Théâtre Tortue Berlue.

Provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, the funding will help the venues improve conditions for audiences, performers, and creators. It will be used for new specialized equipment for artists, producers and presenters, and to enhance the theatre experience.

The funding will also allow acquisition of a new theatre bus so Théâtre Tortue Berlue can continue its work in compliance with standards. Centre Théâtre d'Aujourd'hui will use the funding to renovate the lobby and repair the building envelope.

"Théâtre d'Aujourd'hui and Théâtre Tortue Berlue play important roles in Montréal's cultural scene. I'm delighted that support from our government will help people of all ages enjoy unique and entertaining theatre experiences."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Centre Théâtre d'Aujourd'hui has a unique mission, so we are thrilled to receive this valuable support from Canadian Heritage. It will allow us to improve conditions for our artists and audiences, continue as a creative incubator as we have done for nearly 50 years, and remain a champion of modern and uncompromising reflection on contemporary issues."

—Sylvain Bélanger, Co-Executive Director and Artistic Director, Théâtre d'Aujourd'hui

"Once again, thank you. Thank you for believing in us. But most of all, thank you for seeing the importance of investing in our children! Access to culture is an essential tool in their development. It gives them the ability to dream."

—Caroline Gendron, Executive Director, Théâtre Tortue Berlue

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund seeks to improve physical conditions in support of creativity and performance. It also seeks to improve access for Canadians to performing, visual, and media arts, and to museum collections and heritage displays.

Centre du Théâtre d'Aujourd'hui is a theatrical institution and incubator that, for almost 50 years, has worked exclusively on the creation, production and performance of French-language theatre from Quebec and all of Canada. Playwriting is central to its artistic approach in seeking to develop and promote writers and productions in the French-speaking world.

Théâtre Tortue Berlue is a travelling theatre company for children aged 2 to 8. It introduces young audiences to the joy of learning and offers immersive and captivating theatrical experiences.

