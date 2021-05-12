The Government of Canada Supports The Rooms in St. John's

Minister Seamus O'Regan Jr. announces funding for The Rooms in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital city

ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada continues to support the creation and renovation of cultural spaces in order to improve access to arts and heritage.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (St. John's South–Mount Pearl), announced $758,170 in funding for public cultural space The Rooms, in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The funding, which is being provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF), will allow The Rooms to purchase specialized equipment to manage the environmental conditions inside the building, as well as replace the uninterrupted power supply and the security, sprinkler and lighting systems. The project will also correct the deficiencies identified concerning the location of emergency lighting and installation of a fire separation for the boiler room.

Budget 2021: A Recovery Plan for Jobs, Growth, and Resilience provides for investments across the country—including investments for aging infrastructure—to support the arts and culture sector, which has been particularly hard hit by the COVID–19 pandemic.

"Cultural spaces bring people together and enrich the lives of Canadians. That's why I'm proud that our government is able to support the modernization of the spaces at The Rooms, so that visitors in St. John's can keep learning about the history of Newfoundland and Labrador for years to come."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"For the past 15 years, The Rooms has brought families and visitors together to learn who we are and how we came to be, showcasing the best our province has to offer. We're strengthening local cultural spaces so The Rooms can continue to provide unforgettable moments."

—The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (St. John's South–Mount Pearl)

"The funding announced today will contribute greatly to keeping The Rooms, the province's preeminent cultural institution, in pristine condition. The Rooms is a distinctive and impressive structure that houses our museum, art gallery and archives, but it is so much more than that. It is one of the province's finest cultural gems and a hub for creation, learning, and community. Thank you to the Federal Government for this investment, it will play a key role in preserving and protecting our historical and cultural assets to be enjoyed for generations to come."

—The Honourable Steve Crocker, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation

"This generous contribution from the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage, Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, enables The Rooms to make significant upgrades to the environmental control systems that protect the collections belonging to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. The fund also affords us the ability to improve accessibility to our galleries, and enhance our public programming. Increased sustainability, accessibility and enhanced experiences are priorities for The Rooms, and we are grateful to receive this grant, which allows us to achieve important work and deepen our impact within our community."

—Anne Chafe, CEO, The Rooms Corporation of Newfoundland and Labrador

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment, as well as feasibility studies for cultural spaces.

The Rooms opened its doors to the public in 2005. It is the largest public cultural space in Newfoundland and Labrador.

