The Government of Canada supports the Musée du Fjord in Saguenay

SAGUENAY, QC, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Our government is committed to showcasing our natural heritage and helping heritage institutions like the Musée du Fjord tell our stories in different ways on a variety of platforms.

During his visit to the museum, the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, announced an investment of $297,000 for the Tentacles & Co. travelling exhibition project.

Provided through the Access to Heritage component of the Museums Assistance Program, this investment will introduce visitors to the fascinating world of tentacled marine animals. This exhibition shines a light on the essential role tentacled invertebrates play in marine biodiversity and in Canada's natural and cultural history.

"The Musée du Fjord demonstrates is a jewel not only for the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, but for the entire Canadian museum community. The Tentacles & Co. exhibition will allow visitors to immerse themselves in this captivating world and learn about Canada's invertebrate marine animal ecosystem. Good luck to the Musée du Fjord and to this outstanding exhibition!"

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"We welcome the financial assistance provided by Canadian Heritage, which is vital to operations at our museum. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Department for its significant contribution to the new Tentacles & Co. exhibition, which will travel to different Canadian museums."

—Guylaine Simard, Executive Director, Musée du Fjord

The Musée du Fjord, founded in 1967, is a museum whose mission is to showcase science, interpret the natural environment of the Saguenay Fjord and Baie des Ha! Ha!, and raise community awareness of the importance of living in balance with nature. The museum's projects touch on basic science, health science and the environment.

Jellyfish, octopuses and squid will star in the new travelling exhibition Tentacles & Co., designed and produced by the Musée du Fjord in partnership with the Aquarium du Québec. This exhibition will highlight the critical role these tentacled invertebrates play in Canadian ecosystems. The exhibition will be presented at the Musée du Fjord in 2025.

The Museums Assistance Program's Access to Heritage component promotes wider access to heritage by creating links between different geographic areas of Canada. Eligible projects are connected to travelling exhibitions to help heritage organizations reach out to new audiences.

