Ministers Steven Guilbeault, Rebecca Alty, Mandy Gull-Masty and Rebecca Chartrand issue a statement on National Indigenous Peoples Day

OTTAWA, ON, ancestral land of the Algonquin People, June 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages; the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services; and the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, issued the following statement:

"Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, we recognize and celebrate the diverse languages, cultures, histories and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis across Canada. Coinciding with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, this day holds deep significance for many Indigenous communities and is a moment to honour Indigenous leadership, knowledge, traditions and ways of being.

Reconciliation is not just about acknowledging the past; it is about acting in the present and shaping a better future, together. It means renewing the relationship between Indigenous Peoples and non-Indigenous Canadians, built on respect, truth and partnership.

Our government is committed to being a partner to Indigenous peoples and to supporting their full participation in economic opportunities that will benefit current and future generations, as Indigenous equity and leadership will be pivotal in building a strong Canadian economy.

As we mark this day, we invite everyone in Canada to take part in Indigenous-led events and celebrations happening from coast to coast to coast. Whether through ceremony, art, language or food, these experiences are an opportunity to deepen our understanding of the lands we live on and the peoples who have called them home since time immemorial.

Canada's strength is rooted in the distinct histories and identities of its peoples, and First Nations, Inuit and Métis voices, rights and worldviews are central to building a stronger, more united Canada—and to shaping our shared future with strength, pride and resilience.

