The Government of Canada supports the relocation of the Louis-Hémon Museum in the heart of the municipality of Péribonka

PÉRIBONKA, QC, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Investing in Canada's cultural infrastructure contributes to the vitality of our communities and lets them come together around our culture.

The Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, announced $1,950,000 in funding today for the Louis-Hémon Museum through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

This funding will allow the museum to relocate its activities to Espace Péribonka, a brand-new space in the heart of the municipality. The project includes the renovation of Saint-Édouard-de-Péribonka Church (to present a new permanent exhibition), as well as the restoration of the Samuel-Bédard House (a listed heritage property) and three commemorative monuments.

These new spaces will offer the public exciting experiences and allow the Museum to revitalize its programming, focusing on a young clientele.

Quotes

"Cultural spaces play an essential role in transmitting our culture and heritage. A project like this one from the Louis-Hémon Museum ensures a promising future for the preservation of our collective history. Our government is pleased to support the Museum in this new chapter, which will highlight the work of this important writer as well as the history of Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"This significant support from Canadian Heritage and its Minister, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, was crucial in allowing the Louis-Hémon Museum to complete its project to relocate to the heart of Péribonka. On behalf of the board of directors of the oldest museum in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, and speaking personally, we would like to thank the Government of Canada by way of the Minister, who are allowing us to continue our heritage and territorial literary mission to preserve the quest of Louis Hémon and his heroine Maria Chapdelaine."

—Richard Hébert, Chair of the Board of Directors, and Michelle Tremblay, Executive Director of the Louis-Hémon Museum

Quick Facts

The mandate of the Louis-Hémon Museum is to preserve and pass on to future generations the quest of writer Louis-Hémon, showcase the land of Maria Chapdelaine, and provide a space for creation and exchange that focuses on French oral tradition, reading and writing.

The Museum offers a comprehensive, year-round educational program featuring a variety of activities for school groups of different ages. Beginning in the summer of 2024, the Museum will also present outdoor discovery workshops, cultural mediation workshops, storytelling evenings, lectures, and guided visits adapted to young audiences. The summer program also includes a visit to the Museum's featured experience, Samuel-Bédard House, which allows visitors to immerse themselves in the story of Maria Chapdelaine and the lives of the first settlers on this land.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

