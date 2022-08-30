The Government of Canada continues to move forward on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples on the Calls to Action on Sport

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada supports the creation of a Commonwealth lək̓ʷəŋən (Lekwungen) Sport Declaration on Truth, Reconciliation and Partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

Today, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced funding of $70,000 to Commonwealth Sport Canada. The funding announced today will provide Commonwealth Sport Canada with the funds it requires to support the Commonwealth Indigenous Sport Declaration Working Group in the development and creation of the declaration.

This announcement was made as part of the Victoria Forum 2022 "Bridging Divides: Turf, Truth and Trust." Sport and its ability to bring people together despite their differences was featured in a plenary session at this annual Forum, which aims to engage in constructive conversation to determine how to bridge divides in our society.

The declaration seeks to harness the power of sport, the Games, and the Commonwealth Sport Movement to address historical and current issues of truth and reconciliation. It builds on partnerships with community leaders in Australia and Canada and the work successfully delivered at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. The Commonwealth Indigenous Sport Declaration Working Group, with support from Commonwealth Sport Canada, is consulting with Indigenous communities, stakeholders, and domestic and international sport organizations to craft the declaration. It will include a statement of commitment from all parties and define clear actions that will be undertaken.

Quotes

"Being physically active is essential to overall health. Our government is committed to improving the health, well-being and quality of life of all Indigenous Peoples through physical activity, physical education, sport and recreation. By doing so, we want to address the physical activity needs of Indigenous Peoples everywhere across Canada to build better communities. I am thankful that Commonwealth Sport Canada is helping us deliver on this important commitment."

— The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"The Government of Canada is proud to support this project. Sport builds self-esteem, cultivates leadership skills, and keeps people healthy. The declaration will ensure more Indigenous people can participate in sport and physical activity and help build stronger, healthier communities for all. It will also serve as a clear blueprint on how we can use sport to help achieve reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples."

— Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport

"As co-chair of the Commonwealth Sport Declaration on Truth, Reconciliation and Partnership with Indigenous Peoples international Workgroup, I am proud to lead the development of this visionary and action-oriented Declaration that will have a long-term, positive impact for Indigenous youth."

— Ava Hill, Director, Commonwealth Sport Canada

"History will show the Commonwealth Sport Declaration on Truth, Reconciliation and Partnership with Indigenous Peoples will have an impact similar to the ground-breaking Brighton Declaration for Women in Sport (1994). Commonwealth Sport Canada is grateful and proud of the Government of Canada for its vision and financial contribution to the development of this declaration."

— Richard Powers, President, Commonwealth Sport Canada

"Bridging the social, economic and environmental divides facing our world is the key challenge of our times. Sport plays an important role in bringing people together, and the Victoria Forum is honoured to have supported the development of this declaration."

— Saul Klein, Chair of the Victoria Forum and Dean of the Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria

Quick Facts

Commonwealth Sport Canada is a national multisport service organization that provides programs and services to the national sport community to advance sport development in Canada. It is responsible for the Commonwealth Sport movement in Canada.

The Commonwealth Sport Declaration on Truth, Reconciliation and Partnership with Indigenous Peoples aligns with the priorities of Sport Canada to support reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples through sport

Associated Links

Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities – Sport Support Program

Sport Canada

Calls to Action: Sport and reconciliation

The Victoria Forum 2022

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]