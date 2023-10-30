Providing support for the Migratory Project: Creative, cultural and basic literacy workshops and community arts festival

LENNOXVILLE, QC, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is proud to foster the vitality of official-language communities across the country and to invest in local organizations that provide learning opportunities in our regional communities—organizations such as Literacy in Action (LIA), which serves the English-speaking community in the Eastern Townships of Quebec.

Today the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Compton–Stanstead), announced $119,875 in funding for LIA. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages,.

This sum will help support the Migratory Project: Creative, Cultural and Core Literacy Workshops and Community Arts Festival. This initiative includes a series of arts and literacy workshops in the communities of Lennoxville, Eaton Valley and Massawipi Valley. Activities are hosted by local artists-in-residence from the English-speaking community and will include community arts celebrations, art exhibitions, poem creation and cultural tours.

Participants in the Community Arts Festival can enjoy a unique cultural experience as they explore themes of history, migration and belonging.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada knows that it is important to help official-language communities create and maintain strong institutions that are supported by them and for them. Today I want to highlight the determination and inspiration with which LIA does its wonderful work for the English-speaking community of the Eastern Townships. The Migratory Project: Creative, Cultural and Core Literacy Workshops and Community Arts Festival is an incredible success story. We congratulate and thank you for your success!"

—The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"The efforts of Literacy in Action help strengthen reading and writing skills among the English-speaking community, which improves the quality of life and autonomy of its participants."

—The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Compton–Stanstead)

"We often say that literacy skills help us navigate the world around us; literacy skills help us communicate with each other and imagine and create the world we want to be part of. Thank you to the Government of Canada for allowing us to make this happen."

—Joanna Bateman, Executive Director, LIA

Quick Facts

Action Alpha / Literacy in Action (LIA), founded in 1987, is a non-profit volunteer organization based in Lennoxville (Sherbrooke), serving the English-speaking community in the Eastern Townships.

Activities are held throughout the project and led by local artists-in-residence from the English-speaking community. This year's artists-in-residence are George Kndakji, Beth Rodney Audit and Annis Campione.

The Official Languages Support Program enhances the vitality of Canada's English- and French-speaking minority communities and promotes English and French in Canadian society. The Community Life Component offers official-language minority communities access to services in their own language, as well as the infrastructure necessary to ensure their growth and development.

