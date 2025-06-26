Minister Guilbeault announces funding for the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, today announced funding for the 45th edition of the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal.

Totalling $700,000, the funding will enable the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal—one of the world's largest musical events—to once again present a lineup full of exciting discoveries, showcasing both established and emerging talented artists.

Through its impressive lineup of shows—most of them free and presented in the Quartier des spectacles—the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal attracts more than 1.2 million participants each year for unique performances.

The federal government is proud to support our country's cultural scene, which makes Canada strong and our communities vibrant, and to help our artists and culture shine at home and internationally.

Quotes

"The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal is a must-attend summer event, renowned around the world for the quality of its shows and artists. Our government is proud to support this major musical gathering, which offers an incredible platform for artists and musicians to share their talent with the world. I want to congratulate the organizers on their 45th edition and I wish all festivalgoers a fantastic experience and incredible performances!"

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The FIJM team is once again brilliantly rising to the challenge of putting together a program that is as bold as it is accessible. After 45 years, this event at the crossroads between the local and international scene still knows how to reinvent itself, stay up to date and redefine what jazz is here and now. It is the necessary remedy for the challenges of our time: an opportunity to celebrate the unifying power of music together across genres and borders."

—Maurin Auxéméry, Director of Programming, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal

Quick Facts

The 45th Festival International de Jazz de Montréal will take place from June 26 to July 5 in concert venues and outdoors. No less than 350 shows will be offered, two-thirds of which will be free. Nearly half of the programming will feature up-and-coming artists.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that present professional arts festivals or performing arts series. The Fund also supports organizations that assist arts presenters.

In Budget 2024, the Government of Canada announced an additional $31 million over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This funding will help bring communities together through festivals and artistic performances that unite us by celebrating the best of what Canada has to offer.

