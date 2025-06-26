United and proud. Canada is all of us. Let's celebrate together!

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - In just a few days, Canada will mark the 158th anniversary of our Confederation. This day is an occasion for all Canadians to celebrate who we are with pride and conviction, as well as to look back on our shared history with reflection, and to the future with hope and determination.

This year, more than ever, Canada Day holds special meaning. Over the past few months, we have seen Canadians come together in a tremendous display of unity. Whether by buying Canadian, exploring our country, cheering on our sports teams, or celebrating our artists, Canadians have shown inspiring solidarity.

This July 1, it is your day, Canada. I invite all Canadians to experience a 100% Canadian day—celebrating with family and friends and taking part in the festivities and free activities organized in their communities all across the country!

Wherever you are, don't miss out:

Experience the highlights of the day : Watch the national noon ceremony and national evening show live on CBC and Radio-Canada platforms, or join the celebrations in person at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa—or on giant screens on Parliament Hill and in front of the Supreme Court of Canada .

: Watch the national noon ceremony and national evening show live on CBC and Radio-Canada platforms, or join the celebrations in person at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa—or on giant screens on Parliament Hill and in front of the Supreme Court of . Enjoy free activities across the country : From four official sites in Ottawa–Gatineau to hundreds of venues all across Canada !

: From four official sites in Ottawa–Gatineau to hundreds of venues all across ! Take part in the O Canada ! Station initiative: Until July 2 , share what makes you proud to be Canadian by recording a short video for a chance to win one of two unforgettable VIA Rail trips, valued at up to $15,000 each.

initiative: Until , share what makes you proud to be Canadian by recording a short video for a chance to win one of two unforgettable VIA Rail trips, valued at up to each. Immerse yourself in Canadian music : Listen to the Official Canada Day Playlist featuring the incredible Canadian artists performing this year.

: Listen to the Official Canada Day Playlist featuring the incredible Canadian artists performing this year. Be part of the conversation : Share your Canada Day pride with the hashtag #CanadaDay.

: Share your Canada Day pride with the hashtag #CanadaDay. Celebrate all summer long: Keep choosing Canada with the Canada Strong Pass, offering discounts and free access to some of our country's most iconic destinations and experiences.

Visit the Canada Day website for all the details.

On July 1, let's come together—our hearts, our voices and our energy—to celebrate all that it means to be Canadian.

Happy Canada Day, Canada!

Quick Facts

July 1, 2025, marks the 158th anniversary of Confederation.

Canadians across the country will be able to watch the broadcast of the national noon ceremony and national evening show on CBC and Radio-Canada platforms.

Free activities will take place across the country, as well as in the heart of Canada's Capital Region. Everyone is invited to take an active part in the celebrations and to mark Canada Day in style.

To make the most of the festivities in the Capital Region, it's essential to plan ahead. All practical information, including site access, services and transportation options, is available on the Canada Day website.

Until July 2, each eligible video recorded at an O Canada! Station or online will be entered for a chance to win one of two unforgettable trips on VIA Rail, valued at up to $15,000 each.

