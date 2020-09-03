The Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the cultural heritage of the Sainte-Anne Seignorial Estate

SAINTE-ANNE-DE-LA-PÉRADE, QC, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Our government knows that arts and heritage organizations contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of communities and enrich the lives of all Canadians.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced $165,000 in funding for the Société du site Madeleine de Verchères during a visit to Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade today. The support will help fund the construction of a multi-use pavilion on the Sainte-Anne Seignorial Estate historic site.

This investment was made through the Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program. Built on part of the estate's seignorial manor that was destroyed by fire, a new permanent pavilion will now offer a wider range of arts and heritage activities for the public, artists and organizations in the region.

The Sainte-Anne Seignorial Estate, owned by the Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade municipality, is an historic site listed in Quebec's Cultural Heritage Register and recognized by the municipality.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support the Société du site Madeleine de Verchères in building a new space that will expand the Sainte-Anne Seignorial Estate's cultural and heritage activities. These kinds of projects showcase local creators and artists and enhance the vitality of communities."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Madeleine-de-Verchères site is a charming place in the Saint-Maurice-Champlain riding. It was important for our government to provide the support needed to help maintain the quality of the site. I want to highlight the extraordinary work of those who devote themselves to making this site a must-see in the region. Without these people, we couldn't showcase points of interest in this beautiful part of the country. I would like to thank my colleague, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, with whom I had the pleasure of discussing this site, for his collaboration and dedication in this important matter."

–The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament (Saint-Maurice–Champlain)

"We are very proud today to see the project to reconstruct the manor completed. It was possible to complete this long-awaited project for our municipality's 350th anniversary celebrations thanks to contributions from partners, but also because it became a citizen project."

– Diane Aubut, Mayor, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade

"Built by local residents with the support of many families who are passionate about preserving our city's heritage, the new pavilion, constructed on the ruins of the former manor house of the Sainte-Anne Seignorial Estate, is a source of great pride. The completion of this long-awaited project gives the museum a magnificent tool to share the vibrant history of this powerful place that has spanned many eras."

– François Antaya, Chair of the Board of Directors, Sainte-Anne Seignorial Estate

Quick Facts

The Société du site Madeleine de Verchères is a non-profit organization in Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, in the Mauricie region. Operating in the cultural tourism field since 1995, its mission is to preserve and showcase the Sainte-Anne Seignorial Estate historic site.

The Sainte-Anne Seignorial Estate was founded in 1667. The museum explains the secrets of three centuries of history, from the origins of Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade to today.

The Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program provides funding for capital projects intended for community use.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program supports activities for the general public that celebrate local historical heritage as well as regional artists and artisans. The program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.

Associated Links

Sainte-Anne Seignorial Estate https://domainesteanne.recitsquifontjaser.com/en/homepage/

Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/building-communities/legacy-fund.html

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/building-communities.html

