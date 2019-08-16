The Government of Canada Supports Cultural Spaces in Nova Scotia

The Government of Canada provides funding in support of Membertou Heritage Park

CAPE BRETON, NS, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament (Sydney–Victoria), announced today that the Government of Canada is investing $245,000 in the Membertou Heritage Park for its project "Travel Back in Time to Kun'tewiktuk – Kings Road Reserve." Mr. Eyking made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Located in Membertou on Unama'ki (Cape Breton Island), Nova Scotia, the Membertou Heritage Park is a five-acre site that offers a living history by educating and sharing the Mi'kmaq culture and assisting in preserving the Mi'kmaq heritage of the people of Membertou.

This investment is being made through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. The funding will be used for the development and installation of an interactive multimedia exhibit that will use virtual reality to transport visitors back to Kun'tewiktuk. For the first time in centuries, visitors will get to see and experience how the Mi'kmaq lived, and take part in a variety of traditional activities, including basket making, canoeing and fishing.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to invest in the Membertou Heritage Park, which celebrates and shares the rich history and traditions of the Mi'kmaq people of Membertou and their ancestors. This new exhibit will give Canadians the opportunity to learn about our nation's history through an exciting and interactive experience."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"Through today's investment in Membertou Heritage Park, our government is helping to ensure that our cultural institutions are strong and can continue to positively impact the lives of Canadians. We are proud to support the community of Membertou in telling their stories, educating the public and sharing their culture while preserving their heritage.

—The Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament (Sydney–Victoria)

"Membertou has an important history to share with our community and the world. Our partnership with Canadian Heritage allows us to tell our ancient Mi'kmaq story with a modern flair. The art of storytelling is passed down from generation to generation, and our latest project ensures our story will continue to be heard for generations to come."

—Chief Terry Paul, Chief and Chief Executive Officer of Membertou First Nation

Quick Facts

The Membertou Heritage Park consists of a five-acre site that offers a living history of the people of Membertou along with a large indoor exhibit and program area that offers visitors full immersion in an ancient culture.

Membertou First Nation is one of 13 Mi'kmaq communities in Nova Scotia.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund seeks to improve the physical conditions for exhibitions, artistic creativity and arts presentation. It also encourages better access to the performing arts, visual arts, media arts, museum collections and heritage displays.

