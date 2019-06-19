The Government of Canada Supports Civic Community School Projects in Francophone Minority Communities to Foster Vitality

The Government of Canada is proud to announce the launch of the new Civic Community School Support Fund for Francophone Minority Communities

OTTAWA, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are an integral part of our identity as Canadians. The economic, social and cultural benefits they provide are valuable community-building tools. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the development and prosperity of official-language minority communities and to promoting English and French across the country.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, has announced the launch of the Civic Community School Support Fund for Francophone Minority Communities, which represents an investment of $5.3 million over four years.

The Fund aims to support Francophone minority schools and to mobilize students, staff, parents and partners in order to involve them actively in their community. This support will take the form of micro-grants awarded to non-profit organizations to organize school and community projects or identity-building activities in collaboration with local schools. The Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française, mandated by the Government of Canada, will administer the Fund and the allocation of the micro-grants. The first micro-grants could be awarded as early as 2019.

Quotes

"To reinforce the presence of the French language across Canada and ensure dynamic French-language minority communities, we must expose kids to cultural activities in their language while at school. These identity-building activities play a crucial role in ensuring the vitality of the French language, both in schools and communities."

-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"The FJCF is very proud to be able to contribute to the implementation of this new initiative, which will bring communities and schools closer together in order to create citizen- and identity-focused activities for students. Creating links between schools and communities when it comes to students' learning, socialization and identity building is what the Civic Community School Support Fund wants to achieve, and this program will make it all possible! The FJCF is looking forward to working with its many partners to implement this new program."

-Sue Duguay, President, Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française

Quick Facts

As part of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future, the Government of Canada is investing $5.3 million over four years to enrich the life of civic community schools and develop identity-building activities.

Once the call for proposals has been issued, non-profit organizations can submit an application to the Fédération de la jeunesse canadienne-française for a micro-grant under the Civic Community School Support Fund.

The Action Plan for Official Languages includes an unprecedented investment of $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support official-language minority communities and promote bilingualism across the country.

Associated Links

Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future

Official Languages Support Programs

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jérémy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, jeremy.ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

