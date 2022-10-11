The business has been awarded $79,186 from CED to develop a tourism activity.

SAINT-NAZAIRE, QC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated over $100 billion in annual revenues before being decimated by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $79,186 for Entreprise agro‑forestière DJFL – À l'Orée des champs.

À l'Orée des champs, which specializes in sheep production, sells local raw products that have been butchered and processed. The company is also involved in small‑scale wood processing. The family business has facilities showcasing lamb-meat heritage and know-how to the population of the Saguenay–Lac‑Saint‑Jean region and visitors to the area.

This funding from CED will allow À l'Orée des champs to develop a tourism micro-destination that respects environmentally responsible practices. The business will introduce an eco-museum concept on its site in Saint‑Nazaire to showcase lamb-meat production and hold interpretive activities. The financial contribution will primarily target the costs associated with the realization of interpretive content, the fit‑up of the building, the purchase of demonstration equipment, and professional fees.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"Our government continues to be here to support recovery efforts by entrepreneurs, workers and all players in the tourism sector in Canada. Today, we are announcing significant investments that will allow them to look to the future. CED's financial contribution for À l'Orée des champs, an agri‑food business in Saint‑Nazaire, is excellent news for the Saguenay–Lac‑Saint‑Jean region and its attractiveness."

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism remains one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the COVID‑19 pandemic. We are working with businesses and organizations during this difficult time, keeping safety as our top priority and ensuring that businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund helps businesses adjust so that they can safely welcome back their clients. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector get through the pandemic and build an economy that will benefit everyone. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector has recovered as well."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We are grateful to be able to count on funding from CED to support our development. These investments will allow us to become a destination of choice that meets visitor expectations. We are pleased to be able to offer our clients a peaceful country setting where they can learn more about the three generations that make up our history."

Myriam Larouche, Co‑owner, À l'Orée des champs

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED assists businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec as they prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

