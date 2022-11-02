LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -The Government of Canada is fully committed to the bypass project and the entire route that has been identified to permanently get trains out of downtown Lac-Mégantic. This is an important project for the community, the Government of Canada, and the families of the 47 victims of the tragedy. The Government of Canada is working with the Government of Quebec, the Town of Lac-Mégantic, and the municipalities of Frontenac and Nantes to complete this project that will benefit the community.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that an agreement-in-principle has been reached between the Government of Canada and the Town of Lac-Mégantic for the acquisition of parcels of land owned by the Town, which are required for the construction of the Lac-Mégantic bypass.

This agreement in principle will allow both parties to prepare the deed of sale.

"With this agreement-in-principle, we have taken another step towards the realization of this rail bypass, which will ensure that the existing rail line will permanently leave downtown Lac-Mégantic. We will continue the required process over the next few months to finalize the purchase of the land parcels."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

