Seven recipients in the North will benefit from funding for broadcasting, sport and youth programming

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament (Northwest Territories), today announced more than $2.9 million in funding for seven Indigenous organizations and delivery organizations working in collaboration with Indigenous communities in the Northwest Territories. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Under the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component of the Indigenous Languages and Cultures Program, $1.9 million will be directed to the Inuvialuit Communications Society, Native Communications Society of the N.W.T. and Norman Wells Land Corporation. Funding is being allocated over two years, providing operational stability for the production and broadcasting of culturally relevant radio and television programming.

Mr. McLeod also highlighted the Government of Canada's commitment to four recipients in the Northwest Territories under the Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Program Component of the Sport Support Program. In 2021–2023, $735,410 will be provided to the Aboriginal Sports Circle NWT to deliver sport for social development projects in Indigenous communities in Northwest Territories. In addition, $303,212 will be provided to Northern Youth Leadership, Northern Table Tennis and Liidlii Kue First Nation, all three of which provide sport and physical activity programming for young people.

"Our government is committed to advancing reconciliation and renewing the relationship with Indigenous peoples, based on recognition of rights, respect, co–operation, and partnership. These projects will contribute to the protection and enhancement of Indigenous culture through traditional language broadcasting and youth programming, all suited to the unique needs and realities of people and communities in the North."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Indigenous communities in the North are rich with culture, but there remain many social and economic gaps that must be addressed. I am very pleased that our government is taking steps to address these needs by making a significant investment in Indigenous broadcasting, sport and youth programming in the Northwest Territories."

—Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament (Northwest Territories)

"The Norman Wells Land Corporation would like to thank the Government of Canada for this support from the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting program. This funding will allow us to promote and connect our traditional language and culture to community members."

—Sherry Hodgson, President, Norman Wells Land Corporation

"The Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities funding is important for the success of the Aboriginal Sports Circle of the Northwest Territories. The funding helps our organization build capacity in communities across the NWT and helps our organization work towards achieving healthy culturally connected communities in the territory."

—Aaron Wells, Executive Director, Aboriginal Sports Circle NWT

The Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component of the Indigenous Languages and Cultures Program supports the production and distribution of Indigenous audio and video content in the North. The objectives are to:

support the production of culturally relevant Indigenous programming;

facilitate establishment and maintenance of production facilities;

ensure availability of a significant amount of radio and television programming;

contribute to the preservation and promotion of Indigenous languages and cultures; and

provide venues to articulate issues of relevance to Indigenous audiences and communities.

Applicants must be non-profit, democratically controlled, Indigenous organizations or working with Indigenous organizations that provide broadcast communications north of the 55th parallel ("Hamelin Line").

The Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities (SSDIC) component of the Sport Support Program funds eligible organizations to deliver sport for social development projects in Indigenous communities in Canada.

SSDIC has four main objectives: to improve health, education, employability of Indigenous peoples in Canada and to reduce at-risk behaviour. These four targeted goals were drawn from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action.

CLIENT NAME PROJECT P ROGRAM FUNDING (2021–2023) INUVIALUIT COMMUNICATIONS SOCIETY 2021-2023 ICS Broadcast Production Season Indigenous Languages and Cultures Program - Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting $380,820 NATIVE COMMUNICATIONS SOCIETY OF THE N.W.T. Broadcasting Support for Indigenous Radio Station Indigenous Languages and Cultures Program - Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting $848,202 NORMAN WELLS LAND CORPORATION Tlegohl Got'ine Language & Culture Radio Show Indigenous Languages and Cultures Program - Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting $714,014 NORTHERN YOUTH LEADERSHIP Leadership on the land Sport Support Program

- Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Two $145,574 TABLE TENNIS NORTH Sustainable communities with Educated and Supported Youth Leaders Through Table Tennis Sport Support Program

- Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Two $80,064 LIIDLII KUE FIRST NATION Liidlii Kue Snowboard Team Sport Support Program

- Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream Two $77,574 ABORIGINAL SPORT CIRCLE OF NWT Sport programming 2021–2023 Sport Support Program

- Sport for Social Development in Indigenous Communities Stream One $735,410 TOTAL $2,981,658

