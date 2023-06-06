GATINEAU, QC, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for people in need of help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, the Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull-Aylmer, and Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, announced $1.15 million for the Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) for two projects: PTMA Liaisons: Grassroots Partnership and Capacity Building and Kewabadjmin: SEEing Ourselves.

Through these projects, NWAC will address the root causes of gender-based violence by supporting Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals. They will also develop and implement prevention and intervention practices, and enhance support for the empowerment of underserved communities and survivors of human trafficking. Projects, like these, ensure that Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and their communities can prosper now and in the future.

In November 2022, the Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Forum of Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women launched the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. The National Action Plan is a strategic framework for addressing gender-based violence. It includes five pillars: support for victims, survivors, and their families; prevention; a responsive justice system; implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and social infrastructure and an enabling environment.

"Frontline organizations, activists, and volunteers are at the heart of systemic change, and supporting their essential work is our priority. The funding announced today will help the Native Women's Association of Canada build their capacity to address the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. As we move forward, we will continue to work tirelessly to build a Canada free from gender-based violence, one where Indigenous lives are valued, protected, and celebrated."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Violence against Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQI+ people is unacceptable. We must continue to push for systemic change to protect these communities. Today's announcement will help NWAC address the root causes of gender-based violence through prevention practices and trauma-informed services. It is only through collective action and unwavering solidarity that we can ensure Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQI+ people can live with dignity, safety, and empowerment."

The Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull-Aylmer

"Gender-based violence against Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQI+ people demands our urgent attention and action. Today's announcement is a step forward in supporting survivors and creating communities free from gender-based violence. Together, we can create a future where every Indigenous woman, girl and 2SLGBTQI+ person can benefit from true equality and justice."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"A critical component to violence prevention is healing – a belief which is central to Kewabadjmin: SEEing Ourselves. NWAC is honoured to be delivering our holistic, trauma-informed program to support the empowerment and healing of Indigenous women, gender-diverse and 2SLGBTQ+ people who are survivors or at risk of sexual exploitation."

Lynne Groulx, Chief Executive Officer, Native Women's Association of Canada

The funding for the PTMA Liaisons: Grassroots Partnership and Capacity Building project is part of the approximately $601.3 million that the Government of Canada committed in Budget 2021 to increasing efforts to address gender-based violence, specifically $55 million to bolster the capacity of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to address the root causes of gender-based violence.

project is part of the approximately that the Government of committed in Budget 2021 to increasing efforts to address gender-based violence, specifically to bolster the capacity of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to address the root causes of gender-based violence. The project Kewabadjmin: SEEing Ourselves received funding under the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking launched in September 2019 . Through the National Strategy, Women and Gender Equality Canada created a Human Trafficking Initiative, under the new Empowerment Pillar. This pillar's objective is to enhance support and services to victims and survivors of human trafficking, helping them regain control and independence.

received funding under the launched in . Through the National Strategy, Women and Gender Equality Canada created a Human Trafficking Initiative, under the new Empowerment Pillar. This pillar's objective is to enhance support and services to victims and survivors of human trafficking, helping them regain control and independence. This funding supports the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, which is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. The National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, particularly Pillar 4, is aligned with, and complements the Federal Pathway, and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

