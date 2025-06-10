OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Pride Season is a time to raise our voices—and our flags—to celebrate the strength, resilience, and contributions of Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and other sexual and gender diverse (2SLGBTQI+) communities. It is also a time to recommit to building a country where everyone can live in safety and dignity.

Today, as the Intersex-Inclusive Pride Flag was raised on Parliament Hill, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), announced $1.5 million to support the security needs of Pride festivals across Canada.

This funding—administered by Fierté Canada Pride through Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate—will help cover the rising cost of safety and insurance planning, so organizers can continue building welcoming and inclusive spaces for all.

As we begin Pride Season, the Government of Canada remains committed to working with 2SLGBTQI+ communities to build a future where no one is left behind.

Quote

"Everyone deserves to feel safe and supported in their community. That starts with action—and with empowerment. Standing with 2SLGBTQI+ communities means building a Canada where everyone can live authentically and thrive. Today's funding matters. It strengthens local efforts to protect and uplift 2SLGBTQI+ communities and helps ensure Pride events across the country are safe, inclusive, and joyful for all."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Quick facts

As part of Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, an investment of $15 million was committed to combat hate towards 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

Action Plan on Combatting Hate, an investment of was committed to combat hate towards 2SLGBTQI+ communities. WAGE's public awareness campaign Unity addresses the stigma faced by members of 2SLGBTQI+ communities. It encourages Canadians to come together and play an active role in reducing that stigma by increasing the knowledge and skills needed to create a more inclusive future for all.

