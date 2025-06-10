/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Government of Canada to announce support for 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada/ Français
News provided byWomen and Gender Equality Canada
Jun 10, 2025, 07:11 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), will announce support to 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada.
|
Date:
|
June 10, 2025
|
Time:
|
12:30 PM EDT
|
Location:
|
Location details will be shared following registration
Notes for media: Accredited media only are invited to attend this event. Media who wish to attend in-person must register by 9:00 AM EDT on June 10, 2025, by emailing [email protected].
Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:
SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada
Contacts: Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]
Share this article