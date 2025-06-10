OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), will announce support to 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada.

Date: June 10, 2025



Time: 12:30 PM EDT



Location: Location details will be shared following registration

Notes for media: Accredited media only are invited to attend this event. Media who wish to attend in-person must register by 9:00 AM EDT on June 10, 2025, by emailing [email protected].

