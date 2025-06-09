OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), made the following statement to mark Pride Season 2025:

"Pride Season is a time to celebrate the strength, diversity, and resilience of 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Canada and around the world. It is also a reminder that, as hate speech and discrimination continue, the fight for equality, safety, and human rights is far from over.

When Canada supports 2SLGBTQI+ communities through inclusive policies and opportunities, everyone benefits. More people are empowered to fully participate in the workforce, become business owners, drive innovation and contribute to thriving communities. The result is a stronger, more competitive country – where poverty is reduced, health outcomes improve, and no one is left behind.

The Government of Canada is removing barriers still faced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities — from safe access to gender-affirming care to opportunities in entrepreneurship and skilled trades. Through the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, we're funding solutions that improve safety, support mental health, and strengthen community resilience.

That includes a $25 million federal investment in Canada's first-ever 2SLGBTQI+ Entrepreneurship Program — launched in partnership with the Canadian 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce.

Pride is both a celebration and a call to action – and the Government will continue to stand with 2SLGBTQI+ communities to build a safer, more inclusive, and more equitable Canada for all.

Happy Pride, Canada.''

