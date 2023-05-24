YELLOWKNIFE, NT, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Crisis hotlines are a lifeline for survivors of gender-based violence and are critical support services. During the pandemic, the demand for crisis hotline services significantly increased across Canada and this demand continues today.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, was joined by the Honourable Caroline Wawzonek, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women for the Northwest Territories, the Honourable Julie Green, Minister of Health and Social Services for the Northwest Territories, and the Honourable Michael Mcleod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, to announce $500,000 to support crisis hotlines in Northwest Territories until March 31, 2026.

This funding will help the Northwest Territories crisis hotlines offer more robust services, resources, and supports to serve the urgent needs of those experiencing gender-based violence.

This announcement marks the 10th bilateral agreement recently signed with provincial and territorial governments to support crisis lines. Since August 2022, the Government of Canada has announced agreements in Manitoba, Yukon, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan and Ontario. The Government of Canada continues to work with other provinces and territories to finalize similar bilateral agreements.

This announcement builds on the historic launch of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence by the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women in November 2022. It also builds upon the Government of Canada's commitment to provide approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding for organizations supporting individuals experiencing gender-based violence. This funding has reached over 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centres, and other organizations, including 157 organizations that serve Indigenous individuals.

"Crisis hotlines offer lifesaving support to women and children fleeing violence. In the Northwest Territories, where rural and remote regions experience additional barriers, it's important that everyone has access to crisis resources, no matter where they live or who they are. Through today's investment, these hotlines will continue providing trauma informed services to survivors of gender-based violence."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"In the Northwest Territories, women and children experiencing domestic violence are often in difficult circumstances with limited understanding of available supports and how to access them. The crisis hotlines create connections to immediate services, ultimately giving those affected a safe way to remove themselves from these situations. Canada's investment in these hotlines will give us another pathway to ensuring the safety, care and healing of families in these situations."

The Honourable Caroline Wawzonek, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Crisis hotlines are more than just phone lines - they are a vital support system for women experiencing domestic violence. The $500,000 investment provided by the Government of Canada will help strengthen these lifelines so that women experiencing domestic violence can access critical resources and support when they need it the most."

The Honourable Julie Green, Minister of Health and Social Services

"Gender-based violence is an unthinkable act that affects far too many women and girls throughout Canada and around the world. This investment will support frontline organizations in the Northwest Territories by reinforcing their capacity to provide lifesaving resources. Today, we take one step closer to ending gender-based violence and fostering safer outcomes for women in our territory."

Michael Mcleod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

The National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence was launched by the Federal, Provincial, and Territorial (FPT) Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women in November 2022. The Plan sets out a framework for a Canada free of gender-based violence (GBV) – a Canada that supports victims, survivors, and their families from coast to coast to coast. This is a concrete step towards fulfilling a long-standing commitment of FPT governments to working together towards a Canada free of GBV.





The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.





GBV disproportionately affects women and girls. Certain intersectional populations also experience high levels of violence or are underserved in the GBV sector, such as Indigenous women and girls; Black and racialized women; immigrant and refugee women; members of 2SLGBTQQIA+ communities; people with disabilities; and women living in Northern, rural, and remote communities.





Crisis hotlines across Canada saw a dramatic surge in calls from June to October 2020, when the COVID-19 lockdown measures first eased.





The Northwest Territories have the second highest rate of gender-based violence in Canada, with 7 to 10 times the national averages depending on the type of crimes.





have the second highest rate of gender-based violence in , with 7 to 10 times the national averages depending on the type of crimes. Organizations operating crisis lines in the Northwest Territories report that the volume of calls increased during the pandemic, as victims of violence and those seeking related services experienced perceived and real barriers to safely accessing services. As of 2022, numbers were still rising.

