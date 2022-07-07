Almost $40 million for the recovery of Quebec's tourism sector: the organization obtains $500,000 in funding from CED.

AMOS, QC, July 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting the tourism industry contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $500,000 for the Abitibiwinni First Nation Council in Amos, in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

The aim of this Government of Canada funding is to help the organization deal with the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and improve its tourism product by making adjustments, while adopting sustainable practices.

In concrete terms, the CED funding awarded through the Tourism Relief Fund will allow the Abitibiwinni First Nation Council to develop a plot of land and create a new tourist attraction, namely a tipi. This new attraction will provide visitors with an immersive sound and light experience showcasing Indigenous values relating to water protection, the watershed and the natural environment. The thematic tipi on the Esker circuit will be the fourth station in the Anisipi theme park, a new attraction set up in four different locations in the Abitibi RCM.

Led by a team made up predominantly of women, the Abitibiwinni First Nation Council is an Indigenous organization founded in 1976 under the Indian Act. It manages government services for its members, such as housing, social assistance, employment and training, education, recreation, economic development, emergency services, land management and public works. The community currently has 650 members living on-reserve and 350 members off-reserve.

A key contributor to the Canadian economy, the tourism sector has been hit hard by the health crisis. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has put various measures in place to help businesses dealing with the impacts of COVID-19. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome back international travellers.

"I am delighted that our government is supporting tourism organizations in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region at this pivotal time. We need to seize this opportunity to rethink the industry's products, services and processes. This support will help the Abitibiwinni First Nation Council develop the attractiveness of its Indigenous tourism product in accordance with sustainable practices. By supporting the development of greener tourism products, we are banking on the prosperity of future generations."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult time. We will also continue to make safety our top priority and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adjust, enhance their products and services and get ready to welcome back their clients. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector get through the pandemic, recover and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"The fourth station in the Anisipi theme park, which involves the development of a tourist attraction in Pikogan, will not only contribute to the economic development of our community by creating jobs, but will also strengthen the bonds we have with our neighbours in the Abitibi, and elsewhere. The thematic tipi that presents our fundamental values related to the protection of water and the environment will also be vital educational tool and a means of showcasing our history, traditions and culture. We thank CED for its financial support."

James Cananasso, Vice-Chief of the Abitibiwinni First Nation Council

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.





in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements that will be taking place in the coming weeks confirming a total investment of almost $40 million in the economy of tomorrow. These strategic investments will target projects that foster the recovery of the tourism industry.





in the economy of tomorrow. These strategic investments will target projects that foster the recovery of the tourism industry. The funding comes from the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.





CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

