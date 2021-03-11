The Government of Canada provides $8 million to Inuit organizations to address food insecurity

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Inuit are one of the most food insecure populations in Canada and experience inequitable access to healthy, nutritious and culturally preferred food compared to other populations. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated this situation and put additional pressure on Inuit households.

The need for food security relief measures remains as vital as ever. Food insecurity exists when a person does not have physical and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life. This can range from not having the ability to afford a balanced diet, to not being able to eat culturally acceptable foods, to missing meals or not eating for days at a time. Food insecurity is a serious public health concern because of its close ties to a person's well-being.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, along with Natan Obed, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, announced that the Government of Canada is providing $8 million in funding to help the four Inuit Land Claim Organizations: Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, Makivik Corporation, Nunatsiavut Government and the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation – address food insecurity in Inuit Nunangat. This critical funding will go towards food security relief programs to ensure communities and households receive the food they need when they need it.

It will also be used to support Inuit-led COVID-19 food security relief initiatives, including virtual nutrition education programs, food voucher programs, meal delivery programs, breakfast programs and community harvesters' programs.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities and organizations, and other partners to identify and respond to the unique needs that Indigenous Peoples face as the pandemic continues to unfold.

Quotes

"Inuit face the highest documented prevalence of food insecurity of any Indigenous people living in a developed country. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the status of food insecure Inuit households is becoming increasingly fragile. During the first wave of the pandemic, Inuit land claims organizations quickly mobilized to establish unprecedented measures to help support families. The funds announced today will ensure that these critical programs can continue."

Natan Obed

President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

"Knowing whether or not you can have access to healthy food should not be something that is uncertain. We recognize that food insecurity in Inuit communities is a complex challenge, and one that is best addresses by Inuit-led solutions. This funding will make a difference in the day to day lives of those living in Inuit Nunangat during this trying time."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Everyone should have access to healthy, nutritious, high-quality food, no matter where they live. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many existing food security challenges across the country, including in northern and isolated communities and local partners stepped up with innovative solutions to help individuals and families that needed support. And today, our government is supporting four Inuit Land Claim Organizations with funding for these essential food security relief programs to ensure they continue. I am confident that these programs, led by Inuit partners, will help those who need it the most and will make a positive and significant impact on resilience and quality of life in Inuit communities across Inuit Nunangat. By working together, in partnership, we can address food insecurity across the North and Arctic."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many Inuit organizations have been doing essential work to get quality food into the communities in most critical need. Our Government is committed to working together to determine the best possible way to serve Inuit communities across all of Inuit Nunangat. Through the Food Policy for Canada, we are building new relationships based on respect and partnership, and supporting strong Inuit food systems as defined by the Inuit communities themselves."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

According to the 2017 Aboriginal Peoples Survey, 76 per cent of Inuit aged 15 and over living in Inuit Nunangat are experiencing food insecurity.

On December 18, 2020 , the Government of Canada announced that $30 million of the $100 million Emergency Food Security Fund is being transferred to ISC from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to help ensure access to food for Indigenous communities.

, the Government of announced that of the Emergency Food Security Fund is being transferred to ISC from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to help ensure access to food for Indigenous communities. Of this $30 million , $8 million has been allocated to the four Inuit land claims organizations.

, has been allocated to the four Inuit land claims organizations. Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami represents the rights and interests of Inuit at the national level through a democratic governance structure that represents all four Inuit regions.

The Government of Canada has made approximately $2.5 billion in funding available to Indigenous Peoples and northern communities to support their efforts to address COVID-19.

has made approximately in funding available to Indigenous Peoples and northern communities to support their efforts to address COVID-19. First Nations, Inuit and Métis also have access to other support measures available to Canadian individuals, businesses and industries, through the Government of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

