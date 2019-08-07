The Government of Canada, Proud Partner of TV5, Invests $14.6 Million to Create a French-Language Digital Platform: TV5MONDE Plus

The Government of Canada confirms a contribution of $14.6 million to boost the transition of TV5MONDE to digital and the international visibility of French-Canadian creators. Sylvain Lafrance has been appointed chair of the board of directors of TV5Numérique, the new subsidiary of TV5 Québec Canada responsible for supporting the development of this project

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - With the proliferation of content on the Web, the Government of Canada is committed to protecting and promoting the place of the French language in the digital sphere, and to ensuring that Francophones and Francophiles around the world can access French-language content.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, confirmed an investment of $14.6 million over five years, starting in 2019–2020, to support the creation of a new digital platform to broadcast French-language audiovisual products: TV5MONDE Plus. The project is intended to drive the digital shift of TV5MONDE and promote the international reach of French-language Canadian productions.

Minister Joly also took the opportunity to highlight the appointment of Sylvain Lafrance as chair of the board of Directors of TV5Numérique, the new subsidiary of TV5 Québec Canada that will be responsible for the development of this platform. As a Canadian company, TV5 Québec Canada will work closely with TV5MONDE on the development of this multilateral project.

Last October, in preparation for the 17th Francophonie Summit in Yerevan, Armenia, the Government of Canada announced its intention to support the creation of a French-language digital platform that brings together TV5MONDE's public broadcasters to showcase Francophone cultures and strengthen their position in the digital world.

The Canadian funding for the platform aims not only to increase the online presence of French-language content, but also to enhance the visibility of Canadian content in French and provide new international opportunities for Canadian artists and producers.

This funding confirms the Government of Canada's commitment to fostering exchanges among members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, while contributing to the vitality, diversity and evolution of the Francophone community.

Quotes

"The protection and promotion of the French fact all over the world requires the strong presence of French content in the digital space. By creating a new platform, we're giving our artists and creators broader access to a global audience. TV5MONDE already reaches 364 million homes in nearly 200 countries and territories; Canada's financial support will therefore ensure a significant presence for both the Canadian and the international Francophonie within the digital space."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"TV5 Québec Canada welcomes the Government of Canada's decision to support the reach of Francophone culture with a new five-year financial commitment. As proud representatives of Francophone public services, we are honoured by this vote of confidence. We will work in the best interest of the Francophonie, in close collaboration with our partners, first and foremost TV5MONDE, to develop a modern platform that will enable Francophones and Francophiles around the world to discover the wealth of French-language audiovisual creation."

—Marie‑Philippe Bouchard, President and CEO, TV5 Québec Canada

"I would like to thank Canada and Minister Mélanie Joly for their trust in and commitment to TV5MONDE. The TV5MONDE Plus platform will ensure the discoverability of Canadian—as well as French, Belgian, Swiss and African—online content in French through collaboration with all of our partner channels, especially TV5, Radio-Canada and Télé-Québec here in Montréal. I would also like to thank Marie-Philippe Bouchard, Marie Collin and Michel Bissonnette, who have made a significant contribution to the feasibility of this visionary project, and I look forward to working with Sylvain Lafrance."

—Yves Bigot, Director General, TV5MONDE

"The new media environment compels us to create new associations and partnerships to reach audiences around the world. From the very start, TV5 has been a concrete example of collaboration and innovation. This project will allow us to push this ambition even further and to promote Canadian content in the world. I am pleased that Canada is once again demonstrating its commitment to supporting international distribution in the Francophonie and playing a leading role in that initiative."

—Sylvain Lafrance, Chair of the Board of Directors, TV5 Numérique

Quick Facts

TV5—managed by two television channel providers, TV5MONDE and TV5 Québec Canada—is the largest French-language television network in the world.

In January 2018, Canada took over the presidency of TV5, effective until the end of 2019. This responsibility is assumed in turn by each of the partner states and governments.

TV5's mission is to provide a special showcase for the Francophonie, to promote cultural diversity, to promote the exchange and export of programs between French-speaking countries, and to be a special forum for cooperation between broadcasting partners. The organization also promotes the expression of audiovisual and cinematographic creativity in the Francophone community.

TV5MONDE is the first worldwide French-language audiovisual network. Through its nine general interest regional channels and two specialty channels (the TiVi5 children's channel and the TV5MONDE Style HD lifestyle channel), TV5MONDE reaches 364 million homes in 198 countries. TV5MONDE subtitles most of its programs in 14 languages. It has also developed a multimedia device unique in the world to promote the French language, and support its learning and teaching through the sites apprendre.tv5monde.com and enseigner.tv5monde.com and their free dedicated apps.

The investment of $14.6 million was announced in the 2018 Fall Economic Statement.

Canada's support for TV5MONDE Plus is intended to increase the online presence of French-language content, enhance the visibility of French-language Canadian content worldwide, and provide more opportunities for Canadian artists and producers.

Sylvain Lafrance worked at Radio-Canada for over 33 years, serving in various roles including Executive Vice-President of the Crown corporation's French-language services. He currently chairs the board of directors of the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec. He is the former chair of the board of the Quebec Film and Television Council and the Radios Publiques Francophones (RPF) community, an umbrella organization for Radio-Canada and public radio broadcasters in France, Belgium and Switzerland. He also served as the Canadian representative on the board of directors of TV5MONDE.

