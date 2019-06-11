The Government of Canada is examining the feasibility of relocating rail bypass operations to the Lac-Mégantic industrial park

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The government is committed to supporting the Lac-Mégantic community and to continuing to work closely with both the City of Lac-Mégantic and the neighbouring municipalities of Frontenac and Nantes in order to complete the rail bypass project.

Today, the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced that a contract has been awarded to the firm Ingénierie RIVVAL to examine the feasibility of relocating the rail activities in Nantes and Frontenac to the Lac-Mégantic industrial park.

The focus of the feasibility study will be, among other things, to determine the various options available, to assess the cost of each option and to continue the work begun by the Société de développement économique du Granit.

The Government of Canada is answering the call from the residents and the mayors of Lac-Mégantic, Nantes and Frontenac, while continuing to collaborate closely with provincial, municipal and industry stakeholders and closely monitoring the safety of rail operations and the safe transportation of dangerous goods by all modes of transportation across Canada.

"This contract award is an important step that will enable us, in collaboration with all the stakeholders involved, to make an informed decision regarding the transfer of rail operations to the Lac-Mégantic industrial park. We continue to listen to the community on this matter and to take all necessary steps to respond as quickly as possible."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

On May 11, 2018 , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced joint funding from the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec for the construction of a Lac-Mégantic bypass. The final route was selected based on the many studies conducted as part of the feasibility study undertaken by the City of Lac-Mégantic.

. The bypass project is an exceptional response and is meant to assist in the well-being of residents in Lac-Mégantic, Frontenac and Nantes and to contribute to the revitalization of their communities.

and and to contribute to the revitalization of their communities. Transport Canada is working closely with the municipalities, the Government of Quebec and all stakeholders to minimize the project's impact on residents.

