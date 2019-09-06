The Government of Canada Invests More Than $2.2 Million in Alberta for Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Activities

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Mill Woods), announces funding for organizations in Alberta that promote diversity, inclusion and capacity building

EDMONTON, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Guided by a vision of an inclusive and equitable country, the Government of Canada is committed to supporting organizations that show leadership in building stronger communities, celebrating multiculturalism and combatting racism.

Today, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Mill Woods), announced an investment of $2,290,971 in 26 organizations that encourage diversity and promote inclusion across Alberta. Minister Sohi made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Funding has been provided through the Community Support for Black Canadian Youth Initiative, as well as the Events, Projects and Community Capacity Building components of the Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program.

Among the many organizations receiving funding are the Alliance Jeunesse-Famille de l'Alberta Society, the Sik Ooh Kotoki Friendship Society, the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights and the Portail de l'Immigrant Association de Calgary.

In June 2019, Minister Rodriguez unveiled Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–2022, which helps advance the Government of Canada's vision of fostering and promoting a more inclusive and equitable country for all Canadians. The strategy, with an investment of $45 million, is building on current efforts to create long-term changes in supporting communities and for improved policies, initiatives and practices in our federal institutions. These investments are meant to be the first step of a longer-term commitment and a foundation for change in addressing racism and discrimination in Canada. Applications for new funding opportunities became available on September 3, 2019.

Budget 2018 also provided $19 million to enhance local community supports for Black Canadian youth. Of this funding, $9 million was allocated to Canadian Heritage over three years and $10 million was allocated to the Public Health Agency of Canada over five years to develop research in support of more culturally focused mental health programs in Black Canadian communities.

"Our government is committed to empowering communities with the tools, resources and opportunities they need to better serve and meet the diverse needs of Canadians, and to breaking down the systemic barriers that racialized communities face in fully participating in Canadian society. We are proud to join Alberta's organizations in strengthening multiculturalism and combatting racism. By promoting intercultural exchange and fostering respect for cultural diversity, we are building a more equitable and integrated Canada."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"By breaking down barriers, we can build stronger and more inclusive communities. I have seen first-hand the dedication and resilience shown by these organizations, who are working to make our province an even better place to live and raise a family. This funding from our government will allow them to continue their important work on behalf of all Albertans."

—The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Mill Woods)

"Investments in the CSMARI Program and Community Support for Black Canadian Youth Initiative will have a long lasting positive outcome on the communities they support. As well as bringing the community together, these investments, once again, showcase how diversity strengthens our cities, provinces and country."

—The Honourable Kent Hehr, Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre)

"Diversity is our strength. These projects will help develop and support resilient and dynamic communities across Alberta. I look forward to seeing all that these groups will achieve with these community investments."

—Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre)

"We are delighted to receive this funding from the Government of Canada that will increase the social and economic skills of young Black Francophones in Alberta. This funding will be used to equip Francophone youth of African descent to participate fully and effectively in the socio-economic development of the community and to break the stereotypes that surround them."

—Luketa M'Pindou, Executive Director, Alliance Jeunesse-Famille de l'Alberta Society

Quick Facts

The goal of the Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives (CSMARI) Program is to build an integrated, socially cohesive society by building bridges to promote intercultural understanding; promoting equal opportunity for individuals of all origins; and promoting citizenship, civic engagement and a healthy democracy.

The CSMARI Program has three funding components: Events, Projects and Community Capacity Building. It also includes two separate initiatives, Community Support for Black Canadian Youth Initiative and the Paul Yuzyk Youth Initiative for Multiculturalism.

The Events component provides funding to community-based events that foster one or more of the following: intercultural or interfaith understanding; civic memory and pride; respect for a healthy democracy; and celebrations of a community's history and culture.

The Projects component provides funding for community development, anti-racism initiatives, and engagement projects that promote diversity and inclusion by encouraging positive interaction among community groups through projects that encourage positive interaction between cultural, religious and ethnic communities in Canada; and promote the expression of Canadians' multiple identities.

The Community Capacity Building component provides funding for capacity-building projects that will contribute to the recipient's ability to promote diversity and inclusion, and help achieve one or more of the following objectives: strengthening governance and building partnerships (building the capacity of organizations, and promoting collaboration between service providers); e-capacity (building and/or strengthening the online and social media presence of eligible organizations); establishing an overall external communication strategy; and recruitment and training of volunteers.

The Community Support for Black Canadian Youth initiative provides funding for projects that address the unique challenges faced by Black Canadian youth through combating discrimination through awareness raising and digital literacy; providing opportunities for Black Canadian youth and empowering them through the promotion of Black history, culture and identity; and developing leadership skills and promoting civic engagement.

In June 2019, the Government of Canada unveiled Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019-2022 to help advance the vision of fostering and promoting a more inclusive and equitable country for all Canadians. Budget 2019 announced an investment of $45 million to support this Strategy.

Events Component



City Organization Project Amount Brooks Association francophone de Brooks Franco Festival 2019 $5,000 Calgary Fairytales Presentation Society The 21st Annual Fairy Tales Queer Film Festival Presents the Treaty 7 Film Collective 2019 Shorts Package and 'Deep Inside Clint Star' 20-year Retros $5,250 Calgary Portail de l'Immigrant Association de Calgary Franco Festival Calgary $15,000 Calgary Pride Calgary Planning Committee Pride Calgary: QTBIPOC Event Program $50,000 Cold Lake Lakeland Multicultural Association Folktales: A Community Storytelling Festival $3,000 Edmonton Canadian Art and Leisure Association Equal Regard $10,000 Edmonton Edmonton Heritage Festival Association Edmonton Heritage Festival $64,594 Falher Honey Festival Committee Falher 100th Anniversary (Honey Festival) $18,000 Glenevis Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Nakota Strong Music Festival $32,315 Lethbridge Lethbridge Public Library The Word on the Street Festival $15,000 Lethbridge Sik-Ooh-Kotoki Friendship Society Sik-Ooh-Kotoki 50th Anniversary Celebration - International Pow Wow and Indian Relay $66,984 Lloydminster Catholic Social Services Learning and Information Session About Diversity and Inclusion in Lloydminster: Reconciliation Through Education and Understanding $6,900 Okotoks Alberta Recreation and Parks Association Okotok Indigenous River Camp $50,000 Red Deer Red Deer Native Friendship Society National Aboriginal Day Conference and Waskasoo Seepee Traditional Pow Wow $58,850 Smoky Lake Métis Crossing Ltd. Voyageur Days: A Celebration of Diversity $17,500 TOTAL: $418,393

Projects Component



City Organization Project Amount Calgary Centre for Newcomers Society of Calgary Hidden Treasures: We are all Immigrants $90,000 Calgary Coalition for Equal Access to Education Society Deconstructing Racism as a Barrier to Quality Education $90,000 Calgary CommunityWise Resource Centre Addressing Racism in the Non-Profit Sector $90,000 Calgary Unganisha UNGANISHA: Explore. Connect. Dance & the Diaspora and Community Engagement $80,000 Edmonton Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues Tipi Teachings $96,332 Edmonton John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights Stride Advocacy $220,950 Siksika Siksika Health Services Awahkiyapsopokiiyiks Family Program & Cultural Advisors Group $120,000 TOTAL: $787,282

Community Capacity Building Component



City Organization Project Amount Calgary Portail de l'Immigrant Association de Calgary Renforcement des capacités du PIA $55,000 TOTAL: $55,000

Community Support for Black Canadian Youth Initiative



City Organization Project Amount Brooks Association francophone de Brooks Promotion de la culture du bénévolat chez les jeunes noirs à Brooks et ses environs $125,120 Edmonton Action for Healthy Communities Society of Edmonton Empowering Black Girls $258,555 Edmonton Alliance Jeunesse-Famille de l'Alberta Society La Jeunesse Francophone Africaine - Réalise Tes Rêves $436,621 Edmonton Governors of the University of Alberta A Participatory Project to Improve Economic Outcomes, Community Belonging and Leadership Skills of Black Youths in Alberta $90,000 Edmonton Sinkunia Community Development Organization-Edmonton Association African Youth Mentoring and Cultural Celebrations Project $120,000 TOTAL: $1,030,296

