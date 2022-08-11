The Government of Canada invests in the growth and diversification of the Chaudière-Appalaches tourism sector

CED awards close to $900,000 to five organizations that will help boost tourism in the region.

THETFORD MINES, QC, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion annually revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is making sure that tourism thrives again and reaches its full potential.

That is why the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced contributions totalling $882,870 for five organizations in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

The recipients are: Tourisme Chaudière-Appalaches; Office de tourisme de la MRC des Appalaches; Plein Ciel Guides inc.; Parish municipality of Saint-Damien-de-Buckland; and Les entreprises G.Y.M.

This CED funding will allow them to go ahead with projects designed to upgrade or modernize their tourism products. Further information on the five projects can be found in the related backgrounder.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener and more just economy for all.

"The tourism industry showcases Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government will always be there for the various entrepreneurs and players in the tourism sector in order to ensure the recovery of their organizations. Today, I am announcing significant investments that will allow five organizations in the Chaudière-Appalaches region to look to the future and continue to contribute to the attractiveness of their region."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors in Canada most affected by the pandemic. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult period. We will also continue to make safety our top priority and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adjust, enhance their products and services and get ready to welcome back their clients. It feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector get through the pandemic, recover and grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of CED's strategic investments in projects that will ensure the recovery of the tourism sector and contribute to the economy of tomorrow.

CED is a key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

