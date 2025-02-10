OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - When marine incidents happen in remote coastal areas, members of Indigenous communities are often the first to respond, as instrumental partners in Canada's search and rescue system. As part of the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is committed to enhancing on-water safety and community-based marine response by supporting Indigenous communities' active participation in Canada's marine safety response system.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, announced almost $2 million in funding for five communities through the renewed Indigenous Community Boat Volunteer Program (ICBVP). Under the second phase of the Oceans Protection Plan, this year's funding will go to: Aupaluk, QC; Inukjuak, QC; Kangiqsualujjuaq, QC; Unamen Shipu, QC; and, Old Massett Village Council, BC. This year, all recipients are receiving funding for the first time under the ICBVP.

This funding will be used to support these communities in purchasing a boat and related equipment to strengthen their participation in the marine safety response system as members of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary.

To date, 55 Indigenous communities or organizations in ten provinces and territories have received over $18 million in funding to buy or retrofit boats and related safety equipment, which supports their active membership in the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary. The ICBVP will continue to help communities build, enhance, or sustain their capacity to respond to marine search and rescue incidents.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, scientists, and government work together to protect mariners and the environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results. The Oceans Protection Plan is keeping our oceans and coasts safe and healthy, advancing reconciliation, and helping to build a clean future for our children and grandchildren.

Quotes

"In partnership with Indigenous communities, we are creating a safer, cleaner marine future for generations to come. Enhancing the marine safety system in Canada is a key priority under the Oceans Protection Plan, and this new funding strengthens Inuit and First Nation communities' ability to be active members in the marine response network. Their knowledge of local waters is invaluable, and we are grateful the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary is expanding to remote coastal communities across the country."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Through the Oceans Protection Plan, we are working together to integrate invaluable Indigenous Knowledge and strengthen marine response capacity to safeguard our waters. This investment reflects our shared dedication to building a safer, more sustainable, and inclusive marine safety system - one that protects the environment, supports local communities, and helps create a better future for all Canadians."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Quick facts

The Canadian Coast Guard launched the ICBVP in 2017, under the Oceans Protection Plan, to strengthen Indigenous coastal communities' capacity to participate in maritime search and rescue activities.

In partnership with the Canadian Coast Guard, Indigenous communities – as members of the Auxiliary – provide marine search and rescue services, promote marine safety, and conduct coastal safety patrols.

The Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary is a national non-profit organization comprised of over 4,000 volunteer members with access to approximately 1,000 vessels that supplement the Government of Canada's maritime search and rescue response capacity.

maritime search and rescue response capacity. The Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary responds to approximately 25 per cent of maritime calls for assistance annually, often providing a lifesaving service.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has dedicated $3.5 billion to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment Canada has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways.

has dedicated to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways. Since its launch, the Oceans Protection Plan has: established new Canadian Coast Guard search and rescue stations in: Victoria , Hartley Bay , and Tahsis, BC St. Anthony , Old Perlican , and Twillingate, NL Rankin Inlet, NU re-established the Canadian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in St. John's, NL , to better coordinate on-the-water responses to maritime search and rescue incidents; and, established 24/7 operations at the Canadian Coast Guard's Regional Operations Centres. The centres monitor and assess marine incidents (including pollution events).



