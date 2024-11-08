QUEBEC CITY, QC, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's ports play a crucial role in connecting communities, promoting trade, and growing our economy. Canadians are seeing the effects of climate change, and that's why we're building a green economy, establishing green shipping corridors and reducing emissions at our ports.

Today, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada and Quebec Lieutenant, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, on behalf of the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, the Honourable Anita Anand, announced up to $30 million for three projects based in Quebec. This funding, provided under the Green Shipping Corridor Program, will help reduce the environmental impacts of the marine sector. This funding will:

invest in the electrification of cargo ships;

prioritize shore power technology to reduce emissions; and

help accelerate the launch of the next generation of clean ships.

The Green Shipping Corridor Program is part of Canada's strategy to decarbonize the marine sector. Transport Canada collaborates with industry stakeholders, coastal communities, Indigenous partners, and environmental organizations to create a cleaner, sustainable future for maritime transport.

Investing in clean port operations supports economic growth and job creation in Quebec's maritime sector, while ensuring cleaner air and water for Quebec's residents. With these projects, the Government of Canada is taking meaningful steps towards building sustainable supply chains, climate resilience, and a thriving, greener economy for all.

"The Port of Quebec plays a vital role in our economy, creating good, well-paying jobs in the Quebec region, and opening us up to the international markets of our American allies and the world. Today's announcement will help strengthen the maritime sector and reduce its impact on the environment."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada and Quebec Lieutenant

"It's now more important than ever to protect our planet and build a greener economy for Quebecers and Canadians. By investing in green technologies at our ports, we're reducing emissions, supporting sustainable jobs, promoting economic growth, and setting a new standard for environmental stewardship in Quebec's maritime sector."

The Honourable Anita Anand

President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport

Quick facts

The Green Shipping Corridor Program provides funding for projects that contribute to the establishment of green shipping corridors and the decarbonization of the marine sector along the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, as well as Canada's East and West Coasts. The program: removes barriers to the adoption of emission reducing equipment and infrastructure; incentivizes industry-led partnerships and investments to accelerate the adoption of greenhouse gas emission-reduction technologies and infrastructure; decreases the risks of investments made to increase the technology-readiness level of low carbon and net-zero emission ship technology and marine fuels for the domestic vessel fleet; and builds capacity among Canadian vessel owner/operators with respect to their ability to identify, plan and implement next generation low carbon and net-zero emission ship technology and marine fuels into their vessel operations.

East and West Coasts. The program:

