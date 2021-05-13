The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Government of Alberta, is investing more than $3 million in community infrastructure in two new Francophone schools in Alberta

EDMONTON, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Our two official languages, English and French, are both an asset and a source of pride for all Canadians. This is why we support and encourage their use. Bilingualism unites us and sets us apart from other places in the world.

The Government of Canada supports infrastructure projects in minority-language schools and postsecondary institutions across the country. Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced that the Government of Canada will invest more than $3 million to include community spaces as part of the construction of two brand new Francophone schools, École Saint-Vital in Beaumont, Alberta, and École des Quatre-Vents in Peace River, Alberta. The Government of Alberta will invest more than $34 million in these major infrastructure projects.



Canada's investments aim to provide a multipurpose gathering space for community activities, as well as dedicated spaces for preschool and daycare programs to accommodate up to 30 children age four and under at École des Quatre-Vents, and up to 68 children age four and under at École Saint-Vital.



The addition of dedicated spaces for early childcare programming will contribute directly to the vitality of the Francophone communities in and around Beaumont and Peace River by helping parents pass on the French language and culture to their children and by facilitating the children's transition to the French school.

The Government of Canada is proud to collaborate with the Government of Alberta on these important infrastructure projects, as they encourage French-language learning opportunities and provide institutions in official-language minority communities with a solid learning foundation for Francophone education.

By supporting these projects at École Saint-Vital and École des Quatre-vents, the Government of Canada is reaffirming its commitment to families and young Francophones and Francophiles in Alberta, who choose to learn, live and speak French every day.

Quotes

"These investments are key to ensuring the vitality of French in Alberta while allowing our children to grow and develop in a country that promotes both our official languages. The government is proud of its investments to date and aims to move forward by continuing to support provincial and territorial plans for programs and infrastructures that will support minority-language education. Our $3 million in funding to support official language infrastructure projects in Alberta will help strengthen Francophone institutions in the province. More than ever, the Government of Canada has a role to play in protecting linguistic rights from coast to coast to coast."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages



"Alberta's government values French first-language education and is committed to improving accessibility to Francophone education throughout the province. These new Francophone schools demonstrate our commitment to building needed infrastructure in communities across the province. Our investment in these projects, in addition to the dozens of others already underway, are vital to creating spaces to support learning and growth of Alberta students."



—The Honourable Adriana LaGrange, Alberta Minister of Education



"The Conseil scolaire Centre-Nord (CSCN) celebrates the announcement of funding of community and early learning spaces at the future École Saint-Vital. This funding will allow the CSCN and École Saint-Vital to continue to contribute to the vitality of the Francophone community in Alberta by giving young Francophones space to play, learn, grow and speak in French in their community."



—Tanya Saumure, Chair, Conseil scolaire Centre-Nord



"It is with great enthusiasm that the Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest welcomes the investment from the Department of Canadian Heritage in the new building project for École des Quatre-Vents in Peace River. In addition to offering quality education in French from kindergarten to Grade 12, the school is at the heart of its Francophone community, and this investment will contribute to its development. This support is crucial not only for providing essential early childhood services, but also for achieving the goals of a Francophone "civic community school": offering a place for learning, socializing and building identity, in harmony with the community it serves. Finally, we give sincere thanks to the leadership of the Alberta ministries of Infrastructure and Education in obtaining this funding."

—Sylvianne Maisonneuve, Chair, Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest



Quick Facts

Bilateral agreements with the Government of Alberta have been in place for almost 50 years to support the province in implementing its activities in French-language education and second official language instruction.



According to Statistics Canada, the number of students enrolled in Francophone minority schools increased by 14.3 percent from 2006–2007 to 2016–2017.



The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018-2023: Investing in Our Future calls for $2.7 billion to be invested over five years, including $500 million in new funding to support official-language minority communities and to promote bilingualism across the country.



The Action Plan provides $67.2 million over five years for construction projects linked to educational and cultural infrastructures of official-language minority communities. This is in addition to the $80 million over 10 years for community educational infrastructure announced in Budget 2017 through the Government of Canada's Investing in Canada plan.



On February 19, Minister Joly presented the Government of Canada's intentions for modernizing and strengthening the Official Languages Act and related instruments in a document entitled English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada. This document proposes a range of changes and new measures to establish a new linguistic balance in the country.

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada proposes to invest an additional $81.8 million over two years to Canadian Heritage, starting in 2021–22, to support the construction, renovation and expansion of the educational and community spaces that serve official-language minority communities.

