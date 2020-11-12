OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Communities in Canada's Arctic rely on marine sealift and re-supply services for food and important goods. Shipping in the Arctic can be challenging, given Northern communities are remote and the sealift and re-supply season is short. That is why the Government of Canada, through the Oceans Protection Plan, is making Arctic re-supply operations faster, safer, and more efficient for remote Northern communities.

Marking the recent fourth anniversary of the Oceans Protection Plan, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, today announced $64.9M in funding towards 15 projects that will improve sealift and re-supply services in the North. Projects include:

Nunavut

Building a new warehouse facility to organize and store cargo containers in Iqaluit

Improving sealift areas in nine communities

Replacing pipelines for fuel re-supply in 12 communities to increase petroleum transfer

Relocating equipment which transfers petroleum products further from the shore in nine communities

Installing two 70 tonne mooring bollards, used to anchor vessel, for sealift operations for Kugluktuk

Procuring equipment to improve communication and documentation related to fuel re-supply operations

Northwest Territories

Replacing a pipeline used to transfer petroleum from barges to Tulita and upgrading the equipment for petroleum storage

and upgrading the equipment for petroleum storage Repairing moorings used to secure barges at the shore for sealift operations in three communities in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region

Repairing the Norman Wells dock by replacing components, repairing bollards and removing excess gravel on the dock surface

Nunavik

Upgrading equipment for petroleum product transfer in 13 communities

Installing bollards in three communities to improve the security of vessels during re-supply operations

Upgrading pipelines and relocating equipment to improve re-supply efficiency in three communities

Upgrading pipelines in three communities

Installing equipment to increase the flow of petroleum in two communities

Nunatsiavut

Building new structures to promote safe freight storage in three communities

The $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan is the largest investment ever made to protect Canada's coasts and waterways. Through this plan, the Government of Canada is creating a world-leading marine safety system that provides economic opportunities for Canadians today, while protecting our coasts and waterways for generations to come. This work is being done in close collaboration with Inuit and Indigenous peoples, local stakeholders and Northern communities.

November 2020, marks the fourth anniversary of the launch of the Oceans Protection Plan. Despite the new challenges that have emerged with COVID-19, the Oceans Protection Plan continues to:

Foster partnerships with Indigenous and coastal communities;

Improve marine incident response;

Prevent marine accidents and pollution;

Protect Canada's endangered whale populations; and

endangered whale populations; and Preserve and restore Canada's marine ecosystems.

Quotes

"Thanks to the Oceans Protection Plan, Canada's marine safety system is stronger, and our coastal ecosystems better protected than ever before. These investments in northern marine infrastructure associated with re-supply will improve northern communities' access to food and goods, and have a lasting impact on Canada's marine transportation system in the Arctic."

The Honourable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

"By making these investments in upgrading and repairing equipment, facilities, and technology, we can better support communities in the North and Arctic maintain and improve access to essential food and goods. For four years, the Oceans Protection Plan has supported the resilience of Arctic and Northern communities and the sustainable growth of the Northern economy through investments which contribute to secure and reliable marine re-supply."

The Honourable Daniel Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs

Quick Facts

Since the Oceans Protection Plan started in November 2016 , over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast.

, over 50 initiatives have been announced in the areas of marine safety, research and ecosystem protection that span coast-to-coast-to-coast. These investments are part of the $94.3M Safety Equipment and Basic Marine Infrastructure in Northern Communities initiative under the Oceans Protection Plan. The initiative helps northern communities protect their communities and livelihoods with a marine safety system that is better positioned to prevent and respond to marine safety and pollution incidents.

