The Government of Canada Increases Support for New Brunswick Festivals, Community Celebrations and Arts Presenters, and Announces New Support for National Acadian Day Festivities
Aug 14, 2019, 12:04 ET
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announces increased support for 181 festivals, community celebrations and arts presenters, as well as new support from the Celebration and Commemoration program for 60 National Acadian Day celebrations
OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced today that the Government of Canada has increased support to 181 festivals, community celebrations and arts presenters across New Brunswick, totalling $2.1 million so far in 2019‒2020. He also announced that 60 communities across Atlantic Canada, as well as Ottawa, will benefit from $500,100 in new funding for National Acadian Day events on August 15.
Support for cultural festivals, celebrations and events in New Brunswick
This funding will support 181 festivals, community celebrations and arts-presenter organizations in 2019‒2020, and help provide New Brunswick residents and visitors with better access to arts and culture. These projects have a major impact on New Brunswick, as they showcase the province and support its development, promote tourism, and encourage economic growth in the cultural sector throughout the province.
The government provided this funding through the Celebration and Commemoration Program, the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.
National Acadian Day
The Government of Canada is also providing 60 different organizations with a total of $500,100 in funding to host National Acadian Day celebrations on August 15 across Atlantic Canada and in Ottawa.
As part of this initiative, the Government of Canada will support the August 15 festivities organized as part of the Congrès mondial acadien, including the National Acadian Day Show. The show will feature several renowned artists such as Zachary Richard, Lisa LeBlanc, Edith Butler, Visthèn and 1755.
Funding to promote National Acadian Day celebrations is granted through the Department of Canadian Heritage's Celebration and Commemoration Program.
Additional investment for arts and heritage activities
An additional investment of more than $50 million was announced in the last budget to support arts and heritage activities, including arts programming, festivals and celebrations throughout Canada.
This additional funding will provide increased support to existing clients and permit more organizations to access federal support. It will enable more Canadians to see, hear and appreciate Canada's talented and diverse artists by bringing festivals and performing arts series to more communities across the country, celebrate our communities' diverse origins, and reaffirm our commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.
Quotes
"Our government understands that festivals, arts performances and community celebrations are vital to the success of Canada's creative sector. They help develop and showcase the tremendous talent of Canadian artists; support our efforts to advance diversity, inclusion and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples; and support the growth of our creative economy in communities across the country.
"I am also very pleased to announce the historic addition of National Acadian Day to the Celebration and Commemoration Program, which will result in support for festivities in more than 60 communities. In this symbolic year, in which we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Official Languages Act and the 25th anniversary of the Congrès mondial acadien, this is an important way to recognize and celebrate the distinct and vibrant culture of the Acadian community, and the many contributions Acadians have made to arts, culture and heritage in Canada."
—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism
"On National Acadian Day, Acadians express their vitality and their pride in communities throughout the Atlantic region and beyond. They enrich this country with their cultural wealth and their leadership in the Canadian Francophonie. I look forward to celebrating their heritage with them."
—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie
"I'm thrilled that our government is helping bring folks together by supporting over two dozen festivals, celebrations and arts events in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe! From jamming out at the Festival Acadie Rock to celebrating diversity at the Mosaïq Multicultural Festival, there really is something for everyone. I'm especially excited that our National Acadian Day is eligible for funding from the Celebration and Commemoration Program for the very first time, as we prepare to welcome the world for the Congrès mondial acadien."
—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe)
"Across Atlantic Canada, local festivals celebrate the best of our heritage and the vitality of our communities. Here in Fundy Royal, they exemplify why we choose to live, work and play here, and are often a beacon for people exploring our region. This year we will mark the first ever National Acadian Day in Quispamsis, celebrating and sharing culture with the whole community!"
—Alaina Lockhart, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament (Fundy Royal)
"For more than 15 years, the Société nationale de l'Acadie has bolstered its efforts to have National Acadian Day officially recognized. Acadians have been celebrating this day since 1881. The inclusion of Acadia in the Celebration and Commemoration Program recognizes the unique contribution of Acadia in building Canada, and allows Acadians to celebrate our pride and our sense of belonging within Confederation, as we should."
—Louise Imbeault, President, Société nationale de l'Acadie
"I am extremely proud that our government has made National Acadian Day eligible for funding under the Celebration and Commemoration Program, just like Canada Day, Saint-Jean Baptiste Day and National Indigenous Peoples Day.
"Acadians have a distinct place in our country's history and in our Canadian identity. They were among the first to settle in North America in 1604, survived the Great Upheaval in 1755, and are today a proud, courageous and resilient people. Acadian have made outstanding contributions to building our country.
"We mark National Acadian Day on August 15. This occasion is a unique opportunity for us, the Acadian people, to celebrate the wealth of our culture, our language, our heritage and our history. Long live Acadia!"
—Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament (Acadie–Bathurst)
"Culture is at the core of who we are as a people. Canadian Heritage supports our festivals, our cultural events, our artists and our communities with all their wonderful projects. I couldn't be prouder of my Acadian history and culture, and I am delighted to be part of a government that recognizes its substantial value."
—René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche)
"Celebrating our culture is vital to our growth and our vitality. These investments are important for celebrating Acadia and the richness of our country. I wish a happy quinzou to all Acadians!"
—Darrell J. Samson, Member of Parliament (Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook)
Quick Facts
The projects were funded through Canadian Heritage's the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program, the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, and the Celebration and Commemoration Program.
The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program helps provide better opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers and specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.
The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally stage arts festivals or performing arts series. It also supports organizations that assist arts presenters as well as their support organizations. With this funding, the government supports more than 1,350 festival and performing arts events in more than 400 communities across Canada.
The Celebration and Commemoration Program provides funding to community-based activities celebrating and promoting National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24, Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27 and Canada Day on July 1. Starting this year, it will also support activities celebrating and promoting National Acadian Day on August 15. Every year, more than 10 million Canadians participate in thousands of events that are supported by this program across Canada.
The additional investment of $50.25 million over two years (2019‒2020 and 2020‒2021), announced in Budget 2019, is an average total increase between 40 to 50 percent to the three following programs::
- $16 million over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund (22% increase);
- $14 million over two years for the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program (50% increase); and
- $20.25 million over two years for the Celebration and Commemoration Program (50% increase).
Data Table
|
Programs
|
Total Amount
|
Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage
This program provides Canadians with more opportunities to take part in activities that feature local artists and celebrate community culture, history and heritage.
|
$1,016,800
51 projects
|
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
This program gives Canadians better access to a variety of Canada's rich cultures through professional arts festivals, presentations, live professional performances, and other artistic experiences.
|
$806,025
31 projects
|
Celebration and Commemoration Program – Celebrate Canada
Celebrate Canada provides funding for activities organized on National Indigenous Peoples Day, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day; Canadian Multiculturalism Day and Canada Day.
|
$285,181
99 projects
|
Celebration and Commemoration Program – National Acadian Day
The Celebration and Commemoration Program funds initiatives that commemorate and celebrate historical figures, places, events and accomplishments of national significance.
|
$500,100
60 projects
Backgrounder
Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage
|
Recipients
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Art for Art's Sake / L'art pour l'art inc.
|
Festival Inspire
|
Moncton
|
$85,700
|
Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc. – Fredericton Chapter
|
Asian Heritage Month 2019
|
Fredericton
|
$9,400
|
Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc. – Saint John Chapter
|
2019 Asian Heritage Month Celebrations in Greater Saint John
|
Saint John
|
$11,800
|
Blues d'la Baie ltée
|
Blues d'la Baie
|
Petit-Rocher
|
$10,000
|
Campbellton Bluegrass Festival Committee
|
Campbellton Bluegrass Festival
|
Campbellton
|
$16,800
|
Campbellton Salmon Festival du saumon Committee
|
Campbellton Salmon Festival
|
Campbellton
|
$23,000
|
Centre culturel Aberdeen inc.
|
Festival Acadie Rock 2019
|
Moncton
|
$49,300
|
Charlo Fall Fair
|
Charlo Fall Fair
|
Charlo
|
$6,200
|
Comité de promotion de l'Acadie des terres et forêts inc.
|
L'Acadie des Terres et Forêts en fête
|
St-Jacques
|
$29,500
|
Comité du Festival d'automne de Kedgwick
|
Kedgwick Fall Festival
|
Kedgwick
|
$10,900
|
Connection Dance Works Inc.
|
Saint John Contemporary Dance Festival
|
Saint John
|
$5,700
|
Conseil communautaire Beausoleil inc.
|
Fêtons l'Acadie - Miramichi
|
Kedgwick
|
$5,000
|
Eel Ground First Nation Pow-Wow Committee
|
Eel Ground First Nation 22nd Annual Pow-Wow
|
Eel Ground
|
$5,000
|
Falls Brook Centre Inc.
|
Falls Brook Festival
|
Fredericton
|
$6,600
|
Feels Good Community Inc.
|
Feels Good Folly Fest
|
Fredericton
|
$27,700
|
Festival du homard de Shediac inc.
|
Shediac Lobster Festival
|
Shediac
|
$45,600
|
Festival d'automne de Campbellton Harvest Festival Committee
|
Campbellton Harvest Festival d'automne de Campbellton
|
Campbellton
|
$14,800
|
Festival des Pêches et de l'Aquaculture du Nouveau-Brunswick de Shippagan
|
Festival des Pêches et de l'Aquaculture
|
Shippagan
|
$18,500
|
Festival Western de Saint-Quentin inc.
|
Saint-Quentin Western Festival
|
Saint-Quentin
|
$28,500
|
Film Zone Inc.
|
Festival international du cinéma francophone en Acadie
|
Moncton
|
$27,500
|
Fishermen's Pow Wow Committee (The)
|
Spirit of Peace and Friendship
|
Eel Ground
|
$25,200
|
Flourish Festival Inc.
|
Flourish Festival 2019
|
Fredericton
|
$32,500
|
Fog Fest Organizing Committee
|
RCCI Campobello Fogfest
|
Welshpool
|
$56,200
|
Foire Brayonne inc. (La)
|
La Foire Brayonne
|
Edmundston
|
$27,500
|
Fredericton Exhibition Limited
|
New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition
|
Fredericton
|
$26,700
|
Fundy Guild Inc.
|
Rising Tide Festival
|
Alma
|
$18,300
|
Gathering of the Scots Inc.
|
Gathering of the Scots Festival
|
Tobique Narrows
|
$15,500
|
Grand Falls Potato Festival Inc.
|
Potato Festival de la patate
|
Grand Falls
|
$8,800
|
Greater Moncton Asian Heritage Society / Association de l'héritage asiatique du Grand Moncton
|
Asian Heritage Month Celebrations
|
Moncton
|
$5,000
|
Greater Moncton Scottish Association Inc. (The)
|
Moncton Highland Games & Scottish Festival
|
Moncton
|
$29,700
|
Irish Festival Inc. (The)
|
Miramichi Irish Festival - Irish Culture and Heritage Celebration
|
Miramichi
|
$11,600
|
KFN Special Events Committee
|
Kingsclear First Nation 7th Annual Powwow
|
Kingsclear First Nation
|
$7,500
|
Larlee Creek Hullabaloo Inc.
|
Larlee Creek Hullabaloo
|
Kilburn
|
$26,200
|
Life at the Lakes
|
Life at the Lakes
|
Cambridge-Narrows
|
$5,000
|
Live Bait Theatre Inc.
|
Live Bait Festival of New Work
|
Sackville
|
$4,300
|
Miramichi Folksong Festival Inc.
|
Miramichi Folksong Festival
|
Miramichi
|
$7,500
|
Multicultural Association of Greater Moncton Area, Inc.
|
Mosaïq Multicultural Festival
|
Moncton
|
$22,800
|
Musik Central Inc.
|
Mud City Meltdown Music Festival
|
Moncton
|
$17,500
|
New Brunswick Highland Games and Scottish Festival Inc.
|
New Brunswick Highland Games Festival Inc.
|
Fredericton
|
$46,900
|
Notable Acts Inc.
|
Notable Acts Summer Theatre Festival
|
Fredericton
|
$6,300
|
Oromocto First Nation
|
Oromocto First Nation 4th Annual Powwow
|
Oromocto
|
$33,900
|
Pabineau First Nation
|
2019 Pabineau First Nation Powwow
|
Pabineau First Nation
|
$10,000
|
River Valley Arts Alliance Inc.
|
Dooryard Arts Festival
|
Woodstock
|
$12,200
|
Rock'n'Roll Festival Miramichi, NB Inc.
|
Miramichi Rock'n'Roll Festival
|
Miramichi
|
$18,500
|
Saint John Theatre Company Inc. (The)
|
Fundy Fringe Festival
|
Saint John
|
$39,500
|
Société culturelle de Kent-Sud inc. (La)
|
ÉcoFestival de Bouctouche
|
Bouctouche
|
$8,000
|
Société culturelle de la Vallée de Memramcook inc. (La)
|
Festival Parlures d'icitte
|
Memramcook
|
$14,800
|
Société culturelle des Tracadilles inc. (La)
|
Festival Moisson d'Art
|
Tracadie-Sheila
|
$12,600
|
Société du Jardin botanique du Nouveau-Brunswick inc. (La)
|
Sortie branchée en Acadie 2019
|
Saint-Jacques
|
$13,600
|
St. Croix Estuary Project Inc.
|
Charlotte County Fall Fair
|
Dufferin
|
$5,000
|
Wolastokiwik Negoot-Kook Gathering / Pow Wow Committee
|
Wolastokiwik Negoot-kook Gathering
|
Tobique First Nation
|
$10,200
|
TOTAL
|
$1,016,800
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
|
Recipients
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Carleton-Victoria Arts Council Inc.
|
Carleton-Victoria Performing Arts Series
|
Florenceville-Bristol
|
$7,000
|
Centre culturel Aberdeen inc.
|
Annual program 2019‒2020
|
Moncton
|
$15,000
|
Centre d'action artistique inc.
|
Sackville Festival of Early Music
|
Sackville
|
$15,000
|
Centre des arts et de la culture de Dieppe inc.
|
Saison 2019‒2020
|
Dieppe
|
$12,000
|
Centre des arts de la Petite église d'Edmundston inc.
|
Découvrir et redécouvrir
|
Edmundston
|
$15,000
|
Coopérative de théâtre l'Escaouette ltée (La)
|
Program 2019‒2020
|
Moncton
|
$25,000
|
Festival acadien de Caraquet
|
Festival acadien de Caraquet
|
Caraquet
|
$91,605
|
Festival des arts visuels en Atlantique inc.
|
FAVA 2019
|
Caraquet
|
$23,000
|
Festival international de musique baroque de Lamèque / Lamèque International Festival of Baroque Music
|
Lamèque International Festival of Baroque Music
|
Lamèque
|
$10,000
|
Festival littéraire international Northrop Frye International Literary Festival Inc.
|
Frye Festival
|
Moncton
|
$60,000
|
Fredericton Playhouse Inc.
|
Spotlight Series, Kid Stage & Experience More
|
Fredericton
|
$50,000
|
Galerie Sans Nom Coop ltée
|
Re:flux - Festival de musique et d'art sonore
|
Moncton
|
$12,000
|
Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival Inc.
|
Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival
|
Fredericton
|
$43,000
|
Hubcap Comedy Festival de l'humour inc.
|
2020 HubCap Comedy Festival de l'humour
|
Moncton
|
$30,000
|
Imperial Theatre Inc.
|
Imperial Theatre Presents
|
Saint John
|
$50,000
|
Musical Ventures Inc.
|
New Brunswick Summer Music Festival
|
Fredericton
|
$12,000
|
Musique Saint-Joachim inc.
|
Season 2019‒2020
|
Caraquet
|
$5,000
|
New Brunswick International Sculpture Symposium Inc.
|
Sculpture Saint John
|
Saint John
|
$5,000
|
Production de l'étoile inc.
|
Variety of shows presented during the regular season
|
Caraquet
|
$25,200
|
Productions Dansencorps inc. (Les)
|
14th edition of the Atlantic Dance Festival
|
Moncton
|
$18,000
|
RADARTS inc.
|
RADARTS Program and Francofête en Acadie 2019‒2020
|
Tracadie
|
$115,500
|
RADARTS inc.
|
RADARTS Program and Francofête en Acadie 2019‒2020 ‒ Creative Export Canada addition
|
Tracadie
|
$31,720
|
Riverview Arts Centre Inc.
|
The Riverview Arts Centre Presents
|
Riverview
|
$5,000
|
Saint John Theatre Company Inc. (The)
|
"Canadian Stages" Theatre Series "International Presentations" and the "Live @ The BMO" Music series
|
Saint John
|
$15,000
|
SappyFest Inc.
|
SappyFest
|
Sackville
|
$10,000
|
Société culturelle de Kent-Sud inc. (La)
|
Program 2019‒2020
|
Bouctouche
|
$9,000
|
Société culturelle des Hauts-Plateaux inc.
|
Voyager en culture!
|
Saint-Quentin
|
$10,000
|
Société du Monument Lefebvre (La)
|
Cultural program 2019‒2020
|
Memramcook
|
$9,000
|
Société historique de la Mer Rouge (La)
|
Barachois Summer Music 2019
|
Grand-Barachois
|
$10,000
|
Symposium d'arts-visuels du Nord-Ouest du Nouveau-Brunswick inc.
|
Visual Arts Symposium of North-Western New Brunswick
|
Grand Falls
|
$17,000
|
Théâtre Capitol Theatre Inc.
|
Capitol Presents
|
Moncton
|
$50,000
|
TOTAL
|
$806,025
Celebration and Commemoration Program - Celebrate Canada
|
Recipients
|
Project
|
City
|
Amount
|
Albert County Historical Society Incorporated
|
A Joyous Return: The Centennial 1919‒2019
|
Hopewell Cape
|
$2,000
|
Apohaqui Lower Millstream Recreational Council Inc.
|
Canada's "Natural Wonders" theme
|
Apohaqui
|
$3,516
|
Arthurette Legion, Branch #85
|
Canada Day ‒ 2019
|
Arthurette
|
$650
|
Association des campeurs Camping Panoramic
|
Canada Day
|
Saint-Jacques
|
$1,250
|
Beaverbrook Art Gallery
|
Community Celebration ‒ National Indigenous Peoples Day
|
Fredericton
|
$1,600
|
Belleisle Bay Celebrates Canada Day
|
Canada Day Celebration
|
Springfield
|
$2,100
|
Camping Coop Parc Daigle ltée
|
Canada Day Celebration
|
Saint-Louis-De-Kent
|
$1,100
|
Cape Jourimain Nature Center Inc.
|
Cape Jourimain 2019 Canada Day Celebrations
|
Bayfield
|
$500
|
Cape Tormentine Community Development Corporation Inc.
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Cape Tormentine
|
$2,000
|
Centre culturel de Caraquet inc.
|
Canada Day
|
Caraquet
|
$4,922
|
Centre des arts et de la culture de Dieppe inc.
|
La St-Jean in Dieppe 2019
|
Dieppe
|
$8,000
|
Collette Chamber of Commerce
|
Celebrate Canada 2019
|
Collette
|
$1,300
|
Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes Knights of Columbus
|
Canada Day
|
Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
|
$700
|
City of Bathurst
|
Canada Day Celebration
|
Bathurst
|
$7,267
|
City of Campbellton
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Campbellton
|
$11,720
|
City of Moncton / Ville de Moncton
|
Whoa Canada! Beau Canada!
|
Moncton
|
$23,440
|
Club de l'âge d'Or de Pont Lafrance inc.
|
Canada Day July 1
|
Pont Lafrance
|
$650
|
Club d'âge d'Or de Val-Comeau
|
Retrouvaille des Aînés
|
Val-Comeau
|
$750
|
Comité de la fête du Canada de Néguac
|
Celebrate Canada
|
Néguac
|
$1,890
|
Rural Community of Kedgwick
|
Celebrate Canada in Kedgwick
|
Kedgwick
|
$2,344
|
Rural Community of Haut-Madawaska
|
Family Day to Celebrate Canada
|
Quartier Baker-Brook
|
$2,000
|
Communauté Wik'wam Sun O'te 01 du Nouveau-Brunswick
|
Celebrate Canada Day Together
|
Edmundston
|
$1,100
|
Dalhousie Rotary Club Inc.
|
Celebrate Canada, July 1, 2019
|
Dalhousie
|
$650
|
Saint-Léonard Fire Department
|
Celebrate Canada Day Together!
|
Saint-Léonard
|
$1,300
|
Dr. V.A. Snow Centre Inc.
|
Canada Celebrating ‒ Freedom, Hope, Peace and Happiness for All Cultures
|
Hampton
|
$750
|
Edmundston
|
Canada Day
|
Edmundston
|
$3,200
|
Fredericton Canada Day Committee
|
Fredericton Canada Day Celebrations
|
Fredericton
|
$23,440
|
Fundy Civic Centre
|
Canada Day Walk/Run
|
Sussex
|
$650
|
Fundy Guild Inc.
|
Celebrate Canada Day in Fundy!
|
Alma
|
$1,500
|
Gagetown and District Recreation Council Inc.
|
Celebrate Canada Day
|
Village of Gagetown
|
$1,100
|
Hampton Community Club Inc.
|
Celebrate Canadian Families
|
Hampton
|
$700
|
Hartland Canada Day Committee
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Hartland
|
$1,250
|
Historic Chatham Business District Corporation
|
Celebrate Canada Through Diversity
|
Miramichi
|
$1,100
|
Keswick Valley Recreation Council Inc.
|
Keswick Valley Summerfest 2019 Canada Day Fireworks
|
Burtts Corner
|
$650
|
La Société de développement du centre des affaires d'Edmundston inc.
|
Canada Day downtown
|
Edmundston
|
$2,800
|
L'âge d'or N.D. du Portage inc.
|
Canada Day Celebrations Program
|
Upper Portage River
|
$700
|
Les résidences Lucien Saindon inc.
|
Celebrate Canada!
|
Lamèque
|
$650
|
Miramichi Regional Multicultural Association, Inc.
|
Celebrating Canada!
|
Miramichi
|
$4,000
|
Multicultural Association of Carleton County Inc.
|
Multiculturalism Day
|
Woodstock
|
$2,000
|
Multicultural Association of Fredericton Inc.
|
Cultural Expressions Festival in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day, Canadian Multiculturalism Day, and Canada Day celebration
|
Fredericton
|
$3,516
|
Multicultural Association of Greater Moncton Area, Inc.
|
Canadian Multiculturalism Day Celebration
|
Moncton
|
$3,200
|
Multicultural Association of Saint John Inc.
|
Celebrate Canada 2019
|
Rothesay
|
$1,758
|
Regional Municipality of Tracadie
|
Canada Day
|
Tracadie-Sheila
|
$2,000
|
New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame Inc.
|
Canada Day at the NB Sports Hall of Fame Celebration Event
|
Fredericton
|
$1,300
|
Passamaquoddy Branch #8 Royal Canadian Legion
|
Canada Day
|
St. Andrews
|
$1,000
|
Perth-Andover Recreation Commission
|
Perth-Andover Canada Day Celebration
|
Perth-Andover
|
$1,300
|
Prude Inc.
|
Canadian Multiculturalism Day 2019
|
Saint John
|
$1,600
|
Royal Canadian Legion Br 07-062
|
Canada Day 2019
|
Clifton Royal
|
$800
|
Royal Canadian Legion Moncton # 6
|
Canada Day Celebration
|
Moncton
|
$1,600
|
Rural Community of Upper Miramichi Inc.
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Boiestown
|
$500
|
Saint John Canada Day Committee
|
Celebrating the Maple Leaf Tartan
|
Saint John
|
$30,472
|
Tabusintac Local Service District
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Tabusintac
|
$600
|
The Westmorland Historical Society, Inc.
|
Proud to be Canadian
|
Dorchester
|
$1,100
|
Town of Florenceville-Bristol
|
Celebrate Canada 2019
|
Florenceville-Bristol
|
$3,048
|
Town of Grand Bay-Westfield
|
2019 Family, Friends, Neighbours and Newcomers Canada Day Celebration
|
Grand Bay-Westfield
|
$2,400
|
Town of Hampton
|
Celebrate Canada 2019!
|
Hampton
|
$3,200
|
Town of Nackawic
|
Canada Day Celebration
|
Nackawic
|
$1,500
|
Town of Oromocto
|
Oromocto Canada Day Celebrations
|
Oromocto
|
$5,000
|
Town of Quispamsis
|
Canada Day on July 1st in Quispamsis
|
Quispamsis
|
$4,688
|
Town of Riverview
|
Riverview SunFest Canada Day Celebrations
|
Riverview
|
$9,376
|
Town of Rothesay
|
Rothesay Canada Day Celebrations
|
Rothesay
|
$2,000
|
Town of Sackville
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Sackville
|
$750
|
Town of St. Andrews
|
Canada Day Celebration
|
Saint Andrews
|
$6,500
|
Town of St. George
|
Canada Day 2019
|
St. George
|
$700
|
Town of St. Stephen
|
Canada Day Celebrations 2019
|
St. Stephen
|
$1,500
|
Town of Sussex
|
Canada Day
|
Sussex
|
$5,860
|
Town of Woodstock
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Woodstock
|
$2,400
|
Upper Nashwaak Lions Club Inc.
|
Canada Day Celebration
|
Cross Creek
|
$1,100
|
Village of Bas-Caraquet
|
Celebrate Canada Together
|
Bas-Caraquet
|
$1,000
|
Village of Bertrand
|
Bertrand Celebrates Canada!
|
Bertrand
|
$1,150
|
Village of Grande-Anse
|
Canada Day Celebrations 2019
|
Grande-Anse
|
$1,600
|
Village of Saint-Antoine
|
Canada Day in Saint-Antoine
|
Saint-Antoine
|
$1,300
|
Village of Sainte-Anne-de Madawaska
|
Celebrate Canada
|
Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska
|
$1,300
|
Village of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël
|
Canada Day 2019
|
Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël
|
$1,300
|
Village of Saint-Louis de Kent
|
Saint-Louis Celebrates
|
Saint-Louis de Kent
|
$700
|
Village of St-Isidore Inc.
|
St-Isidore Celebrates Canada!
|
St-Isidore
|
$1,100
|
Village of Alma
|
Canada Day
|
Alma
|
$2,000
|
Village of Bath
|
Village of Bath Canada Day Committee
|
Bath
|
$650
|
Village of Belledune
|
Village of Belledune "Celebrate Canada"
|
Belledune
|
$1,100
|
Village of Blacks Harbour
|
Celebrate Canada‒Celebrate Community
|
Blacks Harbour
|
$2,000
|
Village of Charlo
|
Canada Day 2019
|
Charlo
|
$650
|
Village of Chipman
|
Village of Chipman Celebrates Canada Day 2019
|
Chipman
|
$1,600
|
Village of Eel River Crossing
|
Canada Day in Eel River Dundee
|
Eel River Crossing
|
$800
|
Village of Grand Manan
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Grand Manan
|
$650
|
Village of Hillsborough
|
Celebrating Canada
|
Hillsborough
|
$2,344
|
Village of Minto
|
2019 Minto Canada Day Celebrations
|
Minto
|
$3,516
|
Village of New Maryland
|
Let's Celebrate
|
New Maryland
|
$650
|
Village of Norton
|
Canada Day
|
Norton
|
$650
|
Village of Petitcodiac
|
Celebrate Canada Day
|
Petitcodiac
|
$650
|
Village of Plaster Rock
|
Canada Day Celebrations
|
Plaster Rock
|
$1,600
|
Village of Port Elgin
|
Canada Day Activities
|
Port Elgin
|
$1,100
|
Village of Rexton Inc.
|
Let's Celebrate Canada in Rexton!
|
Rexton
|
$2,800
|
Village of Salisbury
|
"Salisbury Celebrates Canada Day"
|
Salisbury
|
$1,600
|
Village of Tracy
|
Canada Day 2019
|
Tracy
|
$2,000
|
Town of Beresford
|
Celebrate Together
|
Beresford
|
$3,516
|
Town of Bouctouche inc.
|
Celebrate Canada in Bouctouche 2019
|
Bouctouche
|
$3,375
|
City of Dieppe
|
All the colours of a Canadian community in Dieppe
|
Dieppe
|
$10,548
|
Town of Lamèque
|
Canada Day in Lamèque
|
Lamèque
|
$800
|
Town of Saint-Quentin
|
Celebrate Canada!
|
Saint-Quentin
|
$2,000
|
TOTAL
|
$284,056
Celebration and Commemoration Program – National Acadian Day
|
Recipient
|
Project
|
City
|
Prov.
|
Amount
|
Association régionale de la communauté francophone de Saint-Jean inc.
|
National Acadian Day in Quispamsis – 1st edition
|
Saint John
|
NB
|
$3,965
|
Cercle culturel et historique Hilarion-Cyr inc.
|
National Acadian Day for the population of Acadie des terres et forêts in the Grande-Rivière region and surrounding area
|
Saint-Léonard
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
City of Campbellton
|
Celebration of National Acadian Day
|
Campbellton
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Commission de la médiathèque Père Louis-Lamontagne
|
Youth section ‒ National Acadian Day in Miramichi
|
Miramichi
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Rural Community of Kedgwick
|
Kedgwick Celebrates Acadia
|
Kedgwick
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Congrès mondial acadien 2019 inc.
|
National Acadian Day 2019
|
Moncton
|
NB
|
$300,000
|
Drummond
|
Celebrate Acadia
|
Drummond
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Edmundston
|
Edmundston Celebrates Acadia
|
Edmundston
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
River Festival
|
Friends of Acadia "Celebrate Our Roots"
|
Eel River Crossing
|
NB
|
$2,800
|
La Maison de la culture de Shippagan inc.
|
Proud of Our Acadia
|
Shippagan
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
La Maison des jeunes l'Acado inc.
|
Fredericton Celebrates Acadia!
|
Fredericton
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
La Société culturelle de Kent-Nord inc.
|
Auteure d'ici et l'Acadie!
|
Richibucto
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
La Société culturelle de La vallée de Memramcook inc.
|
Bonheur d'occasion, a celebration of National Acadian Day
|
Memramcook
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
La Société culturelle régionale Les Chutes inc.
|
Tintamarre – August 15 Celebration
|
Grand Falls
|
NB
|
$2,400
|
La Société du Parc Atlas inc.
|
August 15 at Parc Atlas
|
Pointe-Verte
|
NB
|
$1,000
|
Municipalité régionale de Tracadie
|
National Acadian Day
|
Tracadie-Sheila
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Shippagan
|
Le 15 août, c'est chenous!
|
Shippagan
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Société culturelle de Baie-Sainte-Anne inc.
|
Celebrate August 15 in Baie-Saint-Anne
|
Baie-Sainte-Anne
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Société culturelle de Saint-François inc.
|
Celebrate the diversity of Acadia
|
Saint-François-de-Madawaska
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Société culturelle des Hauts-Plateaux inc.
|
Fêtons l'Acadie en magie
|
Saint-Quentin
|
NB
|
$3,840
|
Village of Atholville
|
Festival des Sommets
|
Atholville
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Village of Bas-Caraquet
|
Bas-Caraquet Celebrates Acadia
|
Bas-Caraquet
|
NB
|
$2,000
|
Village of Bertrand
|
August 15 in Bertrand
|
Bertrand
|
NB
|
$2,200
|
Village of Cap-Pelé inc.
|
Celebrate Acadia
|
Cap-Pelé
|
NB
|
$3,600
|
Village of Grande-Anse
|
National Acadian Day celebrations
|
Grande-Anse
|
NB
|
$1,300
|
Village of Lac Baker
|
National Acadian Day
|
Lac Baker
|
NB
|
$1,000
|
Village of Le Goulet
|
Celebrate August 15, 2019-Village of Le Goulet
|
Le Goulet
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Village of Memramcook
|
Fêtons le quinzou
|
Memramcook
|
NB
|
$3,200
|
Village of Petit-Rocher
|
August 15 in Petit-Rocher
|
Petit-Rocher
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Village of Rivière-Verte
|
National Acadian Day
|
Rivière-Verte
|
NB
|
$3,600
|
Village of Rogersville
|
Rogersville Celebrates Acadia
|
Rogersville
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Village of Saint-Antoine
|
Celebrate National Acadian Day in Saint-Antoine
|
Saint-Antoine
|
NB
|
$2,800
|
Village of Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska
|
Celebrate in the Village
|
Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Village of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël
|
National Acadian Day
|
Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Village of St-Isidore inc.
|
St-Isidore Celebrates August 15!
|
St-Isidore
|
NB
|
$1,000
|
Town of Beresford
|
Beresford Celebrates Acadia!
|
Beresford
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Town of Bouctouche inc.
|
Celebrate Acadia
|
Bouctouche
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Town of Lamèque
|
National Acadian Day
|
Lamèque
|
NB
|
$1,570
|
Town of Richibucto
|
One generation to the next; here in Richibucto, Celebrate Acadia
|
Richibucto
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Town of Shediac
|
Celebration of National Acadian Day
|
Shediac
|
NB
|
$4,000
|
Association régionale de la côte ouest incorporée
|
Celebrate Acadia on the Port-au-Port Peninsula!
|
Mainland
|
NL
|
$4,000
|
L'Héritage de l'Île rouge inc.
|
Celebrate National Acadian Day in Mainland
|
Mainland
|
NL
|
$2,625
|
L'Association communautaire francophone de St-Jean inc.
|
National Acadian Day – community activity
|
St. John's
|
NL
|
$2,250
|
Les Terre-neuviens français
|
Celebrate Acadia in Cap Saint-Georges
|
Cape St. George
|
NL
|
$4,000
|
Association du Centre communautaire de la Rive-Sud
|
National Acadian Day
|
Cookville
|
NS
|
$4,000
|
Centre communautaire francophone de Truro
|
Celebrate August 15, 2019
|
Truro
|
NS
|
$4,000
|
Conseil acadien de Par-en-Bas
|
Celebrate August 15 Par-en-Bas
|
Tusket
|
NS
|
$4,000
|
Conseil communautaire du Grand-Havre
|
National Acadian Day in Halifax
|
Dartmouth
|
NS
|
$4,000
|
La Picasse, Centre communautaire culturel
|
Celebrate our Heritage – August 15 National Acadian Day
|
Petit-de-Grat
|
NS
|
$2,860
|
La Société acadienne de Clare
|
Celebrate August 15
|
Comeauville
|
NS
|
$4,000
|
La Société Saint-Pierre
|
Chéticamp Celebrates Acadia 2019
|
Chéticamp
|
NS
|
$4,000
|
L'Acadie de Chezzetcook Association
|
Acadian Festival 2019
|
West Chezzetcook
|
NS
|
$3,600
|
Société acadienne Sainte-Croix
|
Acadia in Pomquet
|
Pomquet
|
NS
|
$3,440
|
Acadian Association of the National Capital Region
|
Tintamarre August 15 in the National Capital Region
|
Ottawa
|
Ontario
|
$700
|
Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean
|
Celebrate Acadia in Charlottetown
|
Charlottetown
|
PEI
|
$4,000
|
Conseil Rév. S.-E. Perrey inc.
|
Celebrate and Remember the Acadians in West Prince
|
Tignish
|
PEI
|
$4,000
|
Conseil scolaire-communautaire Évangéline ltée
|
Celebrate Acadia in Évangéline
|
Wellington
|
PEI
|
$4,000
|
Le Comité acadien et francophone de l'Est ltée
|
Celebration of Acadian Pride in the East King Region
|
Rollo Bay
|
PEI
|
$3,000
|
Le Conseil acadien de Rustico inc.
|
"Celebrate Our Acadian Pride"
|
Rustico
|
PEI
|
$3,750
|
Town of North Rustico
|
North Rustico Celebrates National Acadian Day
|
North Rustico
|
PEI
|
$1,600
|
TOTAL
|
$500,100
