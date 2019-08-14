The Government of Canada Increases Support for New Brunswick Festivals, Community Celebrations and Arts Presenters, and Announces New Support for National Acadian Day Festivities

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announces increased support for 181 festivals, community celebrations and arts presenters, as well as new support from the Celebration and Commemoration program for 60 National Acadian Day celebrations

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced today that the Government of Canada has increased support to 181 festivals, community celebrations and arts presenters across New Brunswick, totalling $2.1 million so far in 2019‒2020. He also announced that 60 communities across Atlantic Canada, as well as Ottawa, will benefit from $500,100 in new funding for National Acadian Day events on August 15.

Support for cultural festivals, celebrations and events in New Brunswick

This funding will support 181 festivals, community celebrations and arts-presenter organizations in 2019‒2020, and help provide New Brunswick residents and visitors with better access to arts and culture. These projects have a major impact on New Brunswick, as they showcase the province and support its development, promote tourism, and encourage economic growth in the cultural sector throughout the province.

The government provided this funding through the Celebration and Commemoration Program, the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

National Acadian Day

The Government of Canada is also providing 60 different organizations with a total of $500,100 in funding to host National Acadian Day celebrations on August 15 across Atlantic Canada and in Ottawa.

As part of this initiative, the Government of Canada will support the August 15 festivities organized as part of the Congrès mondial acadien, including the National Acadian Day Show. The show will feature several renowned artists such as Zachary Richard, Lisa LeBlanc, Edith Butler, Visthèn and 1755.

Funding to promote National Acadian Day celebrations is granted through the Department of Canadian Heritage's Celebration and Commemoration Program.

Additional investment for arts and heritage activities

An additional investment of more than $50 million was announced in the last budget to support arts and heritage activities, including arts programming, festivals and celebrations throughout Canada.

This additional funding will provide increased support to existing clients and permit more organizations to access federal support. It will enable more Canadians to see, hear and appreciate Canada's talented and diverse artists by bringing festivals and performing arts series to more communities across the country, celebrate our communities' diverse origins, and reaffirm our commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Quotes

"Our government understands that festivals, arts performances and community celebrations are vital to the success of Canada's creative sector. They help develop and showcase the tremendous talent of Canadian artists; support our efforts to advance diversity, inclusion and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples; and support the growth of our creative economy in communities across the country.

"I am also very pleased to announce the historic addition of National Acadian Day to the Celebration and Commemoration Program, which will result in support for festivities in more than 60 communities. In this symbolic year, in which we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Official Languages Act and the 25th anniversary of the Congrès mondial acadien, this is an important way to recognize and celebrate the distinct and vibrant culture of the Acadian community, and the many contributions Acadians have made to arts, culture and heritage in Canada."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"On National Acadian Day, Acadians express their vitality and their pride in communities throughout the Atlantic region and beyond. They enrich this country with their cultural wealth and their leadership in the Canadian Francophonie. I look forward to celebrating their heritage with them."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"I'm thrilled that our government is helping bring folks together by supporting over two dozen festivals, celebrations and arts events in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe! From jamming out at the Festival Acadie Rock to celebrating diversity at the Mosaïq Multicultural Festival, there really is something for everyone. I'm especially excited that our National Acadian Day is eligible for funding from the Celebration and Commemoration Program for the very first time, as we prepare to welcome the world for the Congrès mondial acadien."

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe)

"Across Atlantic Canada, local festivals celebrate the best of our heritage and the vitality of our communities. Here in Fundy Royal, they exemplify why we choose to live, work and play here, and are often a beacon for people exploring our region. This year we will mark the first ever National Acadian Day in Quispamsis, celebrating and sharing culture with the whole community!"

—Alaina Lockhart, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament (Fundy Royal)

"For more than 15 years, the Société nationale de l'Acadie has bolstered its efforts to have National Acadian Day officially recognized. Acadians have been celebrating this day since 1881. The inclusion of Acadia in the Celebration and Commemoration Program recognizes the unique contribution of Acadia in building Canada, and allows Acadians to celebrate our pride and our sense of belonging within Confederation, as we should."

—Louise Imbeault, President, Société nationale de l'Acadie

"I am extremely proud that our government has made National Acadian Day eligible for funding under the Celebration and Commemoration Program, just like Canada Day, Saint-Jean Baptiste Day and National Indigenous Peoples Day.

"Acadians have a distinct place in our country's history and in our Canadian identity. They were among the first to settle in North America in 1604, survived the Great Upheaval in 1755, and are today a proud, courageous and resilient people. Acadian have made outstanding contributions to building our country.

"We mark National Acadian Day on August 15. This occasion is a unique opportunity for us, the Acadian people, to celebrate the wealth of our culture, our language, our heritage and our history. Long live Acadia!"

—Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament (Acadie–Bathurst)

"Culture is at the core of who we are as a people. Canadian Heritage supports our festivals, our cultural events, our artists and our communities with all their wonderful projects. I couldn't be prouder of my Acadian history and culture, and I am delighted to be part of a government that recognizes its substantial value."

—René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche)

"Celebrating our culture is vital to our growth and our vitality. These investments are important for celebrating Acadia and the richness of our country. I wish a happy quinzou to all Acadians!"

—Darrell J. Samson, Member of Parliament (Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook)

Quick Facts

The projects were funded through Canadian Heritage's the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program, the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, and the Celebration and Commemoration Program.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program helps provide better opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers and specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally stage arts festivals or performing arts series. It also supports organizations that assist arts presenters as well as their support organizations. With this funding, the government supports more than 1,350 festival and performing arts events in more than 400 communities across Canada.

The Celebration and Commemoration Program provides funding to community-based activities celebrating and promoting National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24, Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27 and Canada Day on July 1. Starting this year, it will also support activities celebrating and promoting National Acadian Day on August 15. Every year, more than 10 million Canadians participate in thousands of events that are supported by this program across Canada.

The additional investment of $50.25 million over two years (2019‒2020 and 2020‒2021), announced in Budget 2019, is an average total increase between 40 to 50 percent to the three following programs::

$16 million over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund (22% increase);

over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund (22% increase); $14 million over two years for the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program (50% increase); and

over two years for the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program (50% increase); and $20.25 million over two years for the Celebration and Commemoration Program (50% increase).

Associated Links

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Celebration and Commemoration Program

Data Table

Programs Total Amount Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage This program provides Canadians with more opportunities to take part in activities that feature local artists and celebrate community culture, history and heritage. $1,016,800 51 projects Canada Arts Presentation Fund This program gives Canadians better access to a variety of Canada's rich cultures through professional arts festivals, presentations, live professional performances, and other artistic experiences. $806,025 31 projects

Celebration and Commemoration Program – Celebrate Canada Celebrate Canada provides funding for activities organized on National Indigenous Peoples Day, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day; Canadian Multiculturalism Day and Canada Day. $285,181 99 projects Celebration and Commemoration Program – National Acadian Day The Celebration and Commemoration Program funds initiatives that commemorate and celebrate historical figures, places, events and accomplishments of national significance. $500,100 60 projects

Backgrounder

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Recipients Project City Amount Art for Art's Sake / L'art pour l'art inc. Festival Inspire Moncton $85,700 Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc. – Fredericton Chapter Asian Heritage Month 2019 Fredericton $9,400 Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc. – Saint John Chapter 2019 Asian Heritage Month Celebrations in Greater Saint John Saint John $11,800 Blues d'la Baie ltée Blues d'la Baie Petit-Rocher $10,000 Campbellton Bluegrass Festival Committee Campbellton Bluegrass Festival Campbellton $16,800 Campbellton Salmon Festival du saumon Committee Campbellton Salmon Festival Campbellton $23,000 Centre culturel Aberdeen inc. Festival Acadie Rock 2019 Moncton $49,300 Charlo Fall Fair Charlo Fall Fair Charlo $6,200 Comité de promotion de l'Acadie des terres et forêts inc. L'Acadie des Terres et Forêts en fête St-Jacques $29,500 Comité du Festival d'automne de Kedgwick Kedgwick Fall Festival Kedgwick $10,900 Connection Dance Works Inc. Saint John Contemporary Dance Festival Saint John $5,700 Conseil communautaire Beausoleil inc. Fêtons l'Acadie - Miramichi Kedgwick $5,000 Eel Ground First Nation Pow-Wow Committee Eel Ground First Nation 22nd Annual Pow-Wow Eel Ground $5,000 Falls Brook Centre Inc. Falls Brook Festival Fredericton $6,600 Feels Good Community Inc. Feels Good Folly Fest Fredericton $27,700 Festival du homard de Shediac inc. Shediac Lobster Festival Shediac $45,600 Festival d'automne de Campbellton Harvest Festival Committee Campbellton Harvest Festival d'automne de Campbellton Campbellton $14,800 Festival des Pêches et de l'Aquaculture du Nouveau-Brunswick de Shippagan Festival des Pêches et de l'Aquaculture Shippagan $18,500 Festival Western de Saint-Quentin inc. Saint-Quentin Western Festival Saint-Quentin $28,500 Film Zone Inc. Festival international du cinéma francophone en Acadie Moncton $27,500 Fishermen's Pow Wow Committee (The) Spirit of Peace and Friendship Eel Ground $25,200 Flourish Festival Inc. Flourish Festival 2019 Fredericton $32,500 Fog Fest Organizing Committee RCCI Campobello Fogfest Welshpool $56,200 Foire Brayonne inc. (La) La Foire Brayonne Edmundston $27,500 Fredericton Exhibition Limited New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition Fredericton $26,700 Fundy Guild Inc. Rising Tide Festival Alma $18,300 Gathering of the Scots Inc. Gathering of the Scots Festival Tobique Narrows $15,500 Grand Falls Potato Festival Inc. Potato Festival de la patate Grand Falls $8,800 Greater Moncton Asian Heritage Society / Association de l'héritage asiatique du Grand Moncton Asian Heritage Month Celebrations Moncton $5,000 Greater Moncton Scottish Association Inc. (The) Moncton Highland Games & Scottish Festival Moncton $29,700 Irish Festival Inc. (The) Miramichi Irish Festival - Irish Culture and Heritage Celebration Miramichi $11,600 KFN Special Events Committee Kingsclear First Nation 7th Annual Powwow Kingsclear First Nation $7,500 Larlee Creek Hullabaloo Inc. Larlee Creek Hullabaloo Kilburn $26,200 Life at the Lakes Life at the Lakes Cambridge-Narrows $5,000 Live Bait Theatre Inc. Live Bait Festival of New Work Sackville $4,300 Miramichi Folksong Festival Inc. Miramichi Folksong Festival Miramichi $7,500 Multicultural Association of Greater Moncton Area, Inc. Mosaïq Multicultural Festival Moncton $22,800 Musik Central Inc. Mud City Meltdown Music Festival Moncton $17,500 New Brunswick Highland Games and Scottish Festival Inc. New Brunswick Highland Games Festival Inc. Fredericton $46,900 Notable Acts Inc. Notable Acts Summer Theatre Festival Fredericton $6,300 Oromocto First Nation Oromocto First Nation 4th Annual Powwow Oromocto $33,900 Pabineau First Nation 2019 Pabineau First Nation Powwow Pabineau First Nation $10,000 River Valley Arts Alliance Inc. Dooryard Arts Festival Woodstock $12,200 Rock'n'Roll Festival Miramichi, NB Inc. Miramichi Rock'n'Roll Festival Miramichi $18,500 Saint John Theatre Company Inc. (The) Fundy Fringe Festival Saint John $39,500 Société culturelle de Kent-Sud inc. (La) ÉcoFestival de Bouctouche Bouctouche $8,000 Société culturelle de la Vallée de Memramcook inc. (La) Festival Parlures d'icitte Memramcook $14,800 Société culturelle des Tracadilles inc. (La) Festival Moisson d'Art Tracadie-Sheila $12,600 Société du Jardin botanique du Nouveau-Brunswick inc. (La) Sortie branchée en Acadie 2019 Saint-Jacques $13,600 St. Croix Estuary Project Inc. Charlotte County Fall Fair Dufferin $5,000 Wolastokiwik Negoot-Kook Gathering / Pow Wow Committee Wolastokiwik Negoot-kook Gathering Tobique First Nation $10,200 TOTAL $1,016,800

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Recipients Project City Amount Carleton-Victoria Arts Council Inc. Carleton-Victoria Performing Arts Series Florenceville-Bristol $7,000 Centre culturel Aberdeen inc. Annual program 2019‒2020 Moncton $15,000 Centre d'action artistique inc. Sackville Festival of Early Music Sackville $15,000 Centre des arts et de la culture de Dieppe inc. Saison 2019‒2020 Dieppe $12,000 Centre des arts de la Petite église d'Edmundston inc. Découvrir et redécouvrir Edmundston $15,000 Coopérative de théâtre l'Escaouette ltée (La) Program 2019‒2020 Moncton $25,000 Festival acadien de Caraquet Festival acadien de Caraquet Caraquet $91,605 Festival des arts visuels en Atlantique inc. FAVA 2019 Caraquet $23,000 Festival international de musique baroque de Lamèque / Lamèque International Festival of Baroque Music Lamèque International Festival of Baroque Music Lamèque $10,000 Festival littéraire international Northrop Frye International Literary Festival Inc. Frye Festival Moncton $60,000 Fredericton Playhouse Inc. Spotlight Series, Kid Stage & Experience More Fredericton $50,000 Galerie Sans Nom Coop ltée Re:flux - Festival de musique et d'art sonore Moncton $12,000 Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival Inc. Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival Fredericton $43,000 Hubcap Comedy Festival de l'humour inc. 2020 HubCap Comedy Festival de l'humour Moncton $30,000 Imperial Theatre Inc. Imperial Theatre Presents Saint John $50,000 Musical Ventures Inc. New Brunswick Summer Music Festival Fredericton $12,000 Musique Saint-Joachim inc. Season 2019‒2020 Caraquet $5,000 New Brunswick International Sculpture Symposium Inc. Sculpture Saint John Saint John $5,000 Production de l'étoile inc. Variety of shows presented during the regular season Caraquet $25,200 Productions Dansencorps inc. (Les) 14th edition of the Atlantic Dance Festival Moncton $18,000 RADARTS inc. RADARTS Program and Francofête en Acadie 2019‒2020 Tracadie $115,500 RADARTS inc. RADARTS Program and Francofête en Acadie 2019‒2020 ‒ Creative Export Canada addition Tracadie $31,720 Riverview Arts Centre Inc. The Riverview Arts Centre Presents Riverview $5,000 Saint John Theatre Company Inc. (The) "Canadian Stages" Theatre Series "International Presentations" and the "Live @ The BMO" Music series Saint John $15,000 SappyFest Inc. SappyFest Sackville $10,000 Société culturelle de Kent-Sud inc. (La) Program 2019‒2020 Bouctouche $9,000 Société culturelle des Hauts-Plateaux inc. Voyager en culture! Saint-Quentin $10,000 Société du Monument Lefebvre (La) Cultural program 2019‒2020 Memramcook $9,000 Société historique de la Mer Rouge (La) Barachois Summer Music 2019 Grand-Barachois $10,000 Symposium d'arts-visuels du Nord-Ouest du Nouveau-Brunswick inc. Visual Arts Symposium of North-Western New Brunswick Grand Falls $17,000 Théâtre Capitol Theatre Inc. Capitol Presents Moncton $50,000 TOTAL $806,025

Celebration and Commemoration Program - Celebrate Canada

Recipients Project City Amount Albert County Historical Society Incorporated A Joyous Return: The Centennial 1919‒2019 Hopewell Cape $2,000 Apohaqui Lower Millstream Recreational Council Inc. Canada's "Natural Wonders" theme Apohaqui $3,516 Arthurette Legion, Branch #85 Canada Day ‒ 2019 Arthurette $650 Association des campeurs Camping Panoramic Canada Day Saint-Jacques $1,250 Beaverbrook Art Gallery Community Celebration ‒ National Indigenous Peoples Day Fredericton $1,600 Belleisle Bay Celebrates Canada Day Canada Day Celebration Springfield $2,100 Camping Coop Parc Daigle ltée Canada Day Celebration Saint-Louis-De-Kent $1,100 Cape Jourimain Nature Center Inc. Cape Jourimain 2019 Canada Day Celebrations Bayfield $500 Cape Tormentine Community Development Corporation Inc. Canada Day Celebrations Cape Tormentine $2,000 Centre culturel de Caraquet inc. Canada Day Caraquet $4,922 Centre des arts et de la culture de Dieppe inc. La St-Jean in Dieppe 2019 Dieppe $8,000 Collette Chamber of Commerce Celebrate Canada 2019 Collette $1,300 Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes Knights of Columbus Canada Day Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes $700 City of Bathurst Canada Day Celebration Bathurst $7,267 City of Campbellton Canada Day Celebrations Campbellton $11,720 City of Moncton / Ville de Moncton Whoa Canada! Beau Canada! Moncton $23,440 Club de l'âge d'Or de Pont Lafrance inc. Canada Day July 1 Pont Lafrance $650 Club d'âge d'Or de Val-Comeau Retrouvaille des Aînés Val-Comeau $750 Comité de la fête du Canada de Néguac Celebrate Canada Néguac $1,890 Rural Community of Kedgwick Celebrate Canada in Kedgwick Kedgwick $2,344 Rural Community of Haut-Madawaska Family Day to Celebrate Canada Quartier Baker-Brook $2,000 Communauté Wik'wam Sun O'te 01 du Nouveau-Brunswick Celebrate Canada Day Together Edmundston $1,100 Dalhousie Rotary Club Inc. Celebrate Canada, July 1, 2019 Dalhousie $650 Saint-Léonard Fire Department Celebrate Canada Day Together! Saint-Léonard $1,300 Dr. V.A. Snow Centre Inc. Canada Celebrating ‒ Freedom, Hope, Peace and Happiness for All Cultures Hampton $750 Edmundston Canada Day Edmundston $3,200 Fredericton Canada Day Committee Fredericton Canada Day Celebrations Fredericton $23,440 Fundy Civic Centre Canada Day Walk/Run Sussex $650 Fundy Guild Inc. Celebrate Canada Day in Fundy! Alma $1,500 Gagetown and District Recreation Council Inc. Celebrate Canada Day Village of Gagetown $1,100 Hampton Community Club Inc. Celebrate Canadian Families Hampton $700 Hartland Canada Day Committee Canada Day Celebrations Hartland $1,250 Historic Chatham Business District Corporation Celebrate Canada Through Diversity Miramichi $1,100 Keswick Valley Recreation Council Inc. Keswick Valley Summerfest 2019 Canada Day Fireworks Burtts Corner $650 La Société de développement du centre des affaires d'Edmundston inc. Canada Day downtown Edmundston $2,800 L'âge d'or N.D. du Portage inc. Canada Day Celebrations Program Upper Portage River $700 Les résidences Lucien Saindon inc. Celebrate Canada! Lamèque $650 Miramichi Regional Multicultural Association, Inc. Celebrating Canada! Miramichi $4,000 Multicultural Association of Carleton County Inc. Multiculturalism Day Woodstock $2,000 Multicultural Association of Fredericton Inc. Cultural Expressions Festival in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day, Canadian Multiculturalism Day, and Canada Day celebration Fredericton $3,516 Multicultural Association of Greater Moncton Area, Inc. Canadian Multiculturalism Day Celebration Moncton $3,200 Multicultural Association of Saint John Inc. Celebrate Canada 2019 Rothesay $1,758 Regional Municipality of Tracadie Canada Day Tracadie-Sheila $2,000 New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame Inc. Canada Day at the NB Sports Hall of Fame Celebration Event Fredericton $1,300 Passamaquoddy Branch #8 Royal Canadian Legion Canada Day St. Andrews $1,000 Perth-Andover Recreation Commission Perth-Andover Canada Day Celebration Perth-Andover $1,300 Prude Inc. Canadian Multiculturalism Day 2019 Saint John $1,600 Royal Canadian Legion Br 07-062 Canada Day 2019 Clifton Royal $800 Royal Canadian Legion Moncton # 6 Canada Day Celebration Moncton $1,600 Rural Community of Upper Miramichi Inc. Canada Day Celebrations Boiestown $500 Saint John Canada Day Committee Celebrating the Maple Leaf Tartan Saint John $30,472 Tabusintac Local Service District Canada Day Celebrations Tabusintac $600 The Westmorland Historical Society, Inc. Proud to be Canadian Dorchester $1,100 Town of Florenceville-Bristol Celebrate Canada 2019 Florenceville-Bristol $3,048 Town of Grand Bay-Westfield 2019 Family, Friends, Neighbours and Newcomers Canada Day Celebration Grand Bay-Westfield $2,400 Town of Hampton Celebrate Canada 2019! Hampton $3,200 Town of Nackawic Canada Day Celebration Nackawic $1,500 Town of Oromocto Oromocto Canada Day Celebrations Oromocto $5,000 Town of Quispamsis Canada Day on July 1st in Quispamsis Quispamsis $4,688 Town of Riverview Riverview SunFest Canada Day Celebrations Riverview $9,376 Town of Rothesay Rothesay Canada Day Celebrations Rothesay $2,000 Town of Sackville Canada Day Celebrations Sackville $750 Town of St. Andrews Canada Day Celebration Saint Andrews $6,500 Town of St. George Canada Day 2019 St. George $700 Town of St. Stephen Canada Day Celebrations 2019 St. Stephen $1,500 Town of Sussex Canada Day Sussex $5,860 Town of Woodstock Canada Day Celebrations Woodstock $2,400 Upper Nashwaak Lions Club Inc. Canada Day Celebration Cross Creek $1,100 Village of Bas-Caraquet Celebrate Canada Together Bas-Caraquet $1,000 Village of Bertrand Bertrand Celebrates Canada! Bertrand $1,150 Village of Grande-Anse Canada Day Celebrations 2019 Grande-Anse $1,600 Village of Saint-Antoine Canada Day in Saint-Antoine Saint-Antoine $1,300 Village of Sainte-Anne-de Madawaska Celebrate Canada Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska $1,300 Village of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël Canada Day 2019 Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël $1,300 Village of Saint-Louis de Kent Saint-Louis Celebrates Saint-Louis de Kent $700 Village of St-Isidore Inc. St-Isidore Celebrates Canada! St-Isidore $1,100 Village of Alma Canada Day Alma $2,000 Village of Bath Village of Bath Canada Day Committee Bath $650 Village of Belledune Village of Belledune "Celebrate Canada" Belledune $1,100 Village of Blacks Harbour Celebrate Canada‒Celebrate Community Blacks Harbour $2,000 Village of Charlo Canada Day 2019 Charlo $650 Village of Chipman Village of Chipman Celebrates Canada Day 2019 Chipman $1,600 Village of Eel River Crossing Canada Day in Eel River Dundee Eel River Crossing $800 Village of Grand Manan Canada Day Celebrations Grand Manan $650 Village of Hillsborough Celebrating Canada Hillsborough $2,344 Village of Minto 2019 Minto Canada Day Celebrations Minto $3,516 Village of New Maryland Let's Celebrate New Maryland $650 Village of Norton Canada Day Norton $650 Village of Petitcodiac Celebrate Canada Day Petitcodiac $650 Village of Plaster Rock Canada Day Celebrations Plaster Rock $1,600 Village of Port Elgin Canada Day Activities Port Elgin $1,100 Village of Rexton Inc. Let's Celebrate Canada in Rexton! Rexton $2,800 Village of Salisbury "Salisbury Celebrates Canada Day" Salisbury $1,600 Village of Tracy Canada Day 2019 Tracy $2,000 Town of Beresford Celebrate Together Beresford $3,516 Town of Bouctouche inc. Celebrate Canada in Bouctouche 2019 Bouctouche $3,375 City of Dieppe All the colours of a Canadian community in Dieppe Dieppe $10,548 Town of Lamèque Canada Day in Lamèque Lamèque $800 Town of Saint-Quentin Celebrate Canada! Saint-Quentin $2,000 TOTAL $284,056

Celebration and Commemoration Program – National Acadian Day

Recipient Project City Prov. Amount Association régionale de la communauté francophone de Saint-Jean inc. National Acadian Day in Quispamsis – 1st edition Saint John NB $3,965 Cercle culturel et historique Hilarion-Cyr inc. National Acadian Day for the population of Acadie des terres et forêts in the Grande-Rivière region and surrounding area Saint-Léonard NB $4,000 City of Campbellton Celebration of National Acadian Day Campbellton NB $4,000 Commission de la médiathèque Père Louis-Lamontagne Youth section ‒ National Acadian Day in Miramichi Miramichi NB $4,000 Rural Community of Kedgwick Kedgwick Celebrates Acadia Kedgwick NB $4,000 Congrès mondial acadien 2019 inc. National Acadian Day 2019 Moncton NB $300,000 Drummond Celebrate Acadia Drummond NB $4,000 Edmundston Edmundston Celebrates Acadia Edmundston NB $4,000 River Festival Friends of Acadia "Celebrate Our Roots" Eel River Crossing NB $2,800 La Maison de la culture de Shippagan inc. Proud of Our Acadia Shippagan NB $4,000 La Maison des jeunes l'Acado inc. Fredericton Celebrates Acadia! Fredericton NB $4,000 La Société culturelle de Kent-Nord inc. Auteure d'ici et l'Acadie! Richibucto NB $4,000 La Société culturelle de La vallée de Memramcook inc. Bonheur d'occasion, a celebration of National Acadian Day Memramcook NB $4,000 La Société culturelle régionale Les Chutes inc. Tintamarre – August 15 Celebration Grand Falls NB $2,400 La Société du Parc Atlas inc. August 15 at Parc Atlas Pointe-Verte NB $1,000 Municipalité régionale de Tracadie National Acadian Day Tracadie-Sheila NB $4,000 Shippagan Le 15 août, c'est chenous! Shippagan NB $4,000 Société culturelle de Baie-Sainte-Anne inc. Celebrate August 15 in Baie-Saint-Anne Baie-Sainte-Anne NB $4,000 Société culturelle de Saint-François inc. Celebrate the diversity of Acadia Saint-François-de-Madawaska NB $4,000 Société culturelle des Hauts-Plateaux inc. Fêtons l'Acadie en magie Saint-Quentin NB $3,840 Village of Atholville Festival des Sommets Atholville NB $4,000 Village of Bas-Caraquet Bas-Caraquet Celebrates Acadia Bas-Caraquet NB $2,000 Village of Bertrand August 15 in Bertrand Bertrand NB $2,200 Village of Cap-Pelé inc. Celebrate Acadia Cap-Pelé NB $3,600 Village of Grande-Anse National Acadian Day celebrations Grande-Anse NB $1,300 Village of Lac Baker National Acadian Day Lac Baker NB $1,000 Village of Le Goulet Celebrate August 15, 2019-Village of Le Goulet Le Goulet NB $4,000 Village of Memramcook Fêtons le quinzou Memramcook NB $3,200 Village of Petit-Rocher August 15 in Petit-Rocher Petit-Rocher NB $4,000 Village of Rivière-Verte National Acadian Day Rivière-Verte NB $3,600 Village of Rogersville Rogersville Celebrates Acadia Rogersville NB $4,000 Village of Saint-Antoine Celebrate National Acadian Day in Saint-Antoine Saint-Antoine NB $2,800 Village of Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska Celebrate in the Village Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska NB $4,000 Village of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël National Acadian Day Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël NB $4,000 Village of St-Isidore inc. St-Isidore Celebrates August 15! St-Isidore NB $1,000 Town of Beresford Beresford Celebrates Acadia! Beresford NB $4,000 Town of Bouctouche inc. Celebrate Acadia Bouctouche NB $4,000 Town of Lamèque National Acadian Day Lamèque NB $1,570 Town of Richibucto One generation to the next; here in Richibucto, Celebrate Acadia Richibucto NB $4,000 Town of Shediac Celebration of National Acadian Day Shediac NB $4,000 Association régionale de la côte ouest incorporée Celebrate Acadia on the Port-au-Port Peninsula! Mainland NL $4,000 L'Héritage de l'Île rouge inc. Celebrate National Acadian Day in Mainland Mainland NL $2,625 L'Association communautaire francophone de St-Jean inc. National Acadian Day – community activity St. John's NL $2,250 Les Terre-neuviens français Celebrate Acadia in Cap Saint-Georges Cape St. George NL $4,000 Association du Centre communautaire de la Rive-Sud National Acadian Day Cookville NS $4,000 Centre communautaire francophone de Truro Celebrate August 15, 2019 Truro NS $4,000 Conseil acadien de Par-en-Bas Celebrate August 15 Par-en-Bas Tusket NS $4,000 Conseil communautaire du Grand-Havre National Acadian Day in Halifax Dartmouth NS $4,000 La Picasse, Centre communautaire culturel Celebrate our Heritage – August 15 National Acadian Day Petit-de-Grat NS $2,860 La Société acadienne de Clare Celebrate August 15 Comeauville NS $4,000 La Société Saint-Pierre Chéticamp Celebrates Acadia 2019 Chéticamp NS $4,000 L'Acadie de Chezzetcook Association Acadian Festival 2019 West Chezzetcook NS $3,600 Société acadienne Sainte-Croix Acadia in Pomquet Pomquet NS $3,440 Acadian Association of the National Capital Region Tintamarre August 15 in the National Capital Region Ottawa Ontario $700 Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean Celebrate Acadia in Charlottetown Charlottetown PEI $4,000 Conseil Rév. S.-E. Perrey inc. Celebrate and Remember the Acadians in West Prince Tignish PEI $4,000 Conseil scolaire-communautaire Évangéline ltée Celebrate Acadia in Évangéline Wellington PEI $4,000 Le Comité acadien et francophone de l'Est ltée Celebration of Acadian Pride in the East King Region Rollo Bay PEI $3,000 Le Conseil acadien de Rustico inc. "Celebrate Our Acadian Pride" Rustico PEI $3,750 Town of North Rustico North Rustico Celebrates National Acadian Day North Rustico PEI $1,600 TOTAL $500,100

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

