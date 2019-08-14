The Government of Canada Increases Support for New Brunswick Festivals, Community Celebrations and Arts Presenters, and Announces New Support for National Acadian Day Festivities Français

News provided by

Canadian Heritage

Aug 14, 2019, 12:04 ET

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announces increased support for 181 festivals, community celebrations and arts presenters, as well as new support from the Celebration and Commemoration program for 60 National Acadian Day celebrations

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced today that the Government of Canada has increased support to 181 festivals, community celebrations and arts presenters across New Brunswick, totalling $2.1 million so far in 2019‒2020. He also announced that 60 communities across Atlantic Canada, as well as Ottawa, will benefit from $500,100 in new funding for National Acadian Day events on August 15.

Support for cultural festivals, celebrations and events in New Brunswick

This funding will support 181 festivals, community celebrations and arts-presenter organizations in 2019‒2020, and help provide New Brunswick residents and visitors with better access to arts and culture. These projects have a major impact on New Brunswick, as they showcase the province and support its development, promote tourism, and encourage economic growth in the cultural sector throughout the province.

The government provided this funding through the Celebration and Commemoration Program, the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund.

National Acadian Day

The Government of Canada is also providing 60 different organizations with a total of $500,100 in funding to host National Acadian Day celebrations on August 15 across Atlantic Canada and in Ottawa.

As part of this initiative, the Government of Canada will support the August 15 festivities organized as part of the Congrès mondial acadien, including the National Acadian Day Show. The show will feature several renowned artists such as Zachary Richard, Lisa LeBlanc, Edith Butler, Visthèn and 1755.

Funding to promote National Acadian Day celebrations is granted through the Department of Canadian Heritage's Celebration and Commemoration Program.

Additional investment for arts and heritage activities

An additional investment of more than $50 million was announced in the last budget to support arts and heritage activities, including arts programming, festivals and celebrations throughout Canada.

This additional funding will provide increased support to existing clients and permit more organizations to access federal support. It will enable more Canadians to see, hear and appreciate Canada's talented and diverse artists by bringing festivals and performing arts series to more communities across the country, celebrate our communities' diverse origins, and reaffirm our commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Quotes

"Our government understands that festivals, arts performances and community celebrations are vital to the success of Canada's creative sector. They help develop and showcase the tremendous talent of Canadian artists; support our efforts to advance diversity, inclusion and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples; and support the growth of our creative economy in communities across the country.

"I am also very pleased to announce the historic addition of National Acadian Day to the Celebration and Commemoration Program, which will result in support for festivities in more than 60 communities. In this symbolic year, in which we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Official Languages Act and the 25th anniversary of the Congrès mondial acadien, this is an important way to recognize and celebrate the distinct and vibrant culture of the Acadian community, and the many contributions Acadians have made to arts, culture and heritage in Canada."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"On National Acadian Day, Acadians express their vitality and their pride in communities throughout the Atlantic region and beyond. They enrich this country with their cultural wealth and their leadership in the Canadian Francophonie. I look forward to celebrating their heritage with them."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"I'm thrilled that our government is helping bring folks together by supporting over two dozen festivals, celebrations and arts events in Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe! From jamming out at the Festival Acadie Rock to celebrating diversity at the Mosaïq Multicultural Festival, there really is something for everyone. I'm especially excited that our National Acadian Day is eligible for funding from the Celebration and Commemoration Program for the very first time, as we prepare to welcome the world for the Congrès mondial acadien."

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe)

"Across Atlantic Canada, local festivals celebrate the best of our heritage and the vitality of our communities. Here in Fundy Royal, they exemplify why we choose to live, work and play here, and are often a beacon for people exploring our region. This year we will mark the first ever National Acadian Day in Quispamsis, celebrating and sharing culture with the whole community!"

—Alaina Lockhart, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament (Fundy Royal)

"For more than 15 years, the Société nationale de l'Acadie has bolstered its efforts to have National Acadian Day officially recognized. Acadians have been celebrating this day since 1881. The inclusion of Acadia in the Celebration and Commemoration Program recognizes the unique contribution of Acadia in building Canada, and allows Acadians to celebrate our pride and our sense of belonging within Confederation, as we should."

—Louise Imbeault, President, Société nationale de l'Acadie

"I am extremely proud that our government has made National Acadian Day eligible for funding under the Celebration and Commemoration Program, just like Canada Day, Saint-Jean Baptiste Day and National Indigenous Peoples Day.

"Acadians have a distinct place in our country's history and in our Canadian identity. They were among the first to settle in North America in 1604, survived the Great Upheaval in 1755, and are today a proud, courageous and resilient people. Acadian have made outstanding contributions to building our country.

"We mark National Acadian Day on August 15. This occasion is a unique opportunity for us, the Acadian people, to celebrate the wealth of our culture, our language, our heritage and our history. Long live Acadia!"

—Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament (Acadie–Bathurst)

"Culture is at the core of who we are as a people. Canadian Heritage supports our festivals, our cultural events, our artists and our communities with all their wonderful projects. I couldn't be prouder of my Acadian history and culture, and I am delighted to be part of a government that recognizes its substantial value."

—René Arseneault, Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche)

"Celebrating our culture is vital to our growth and our vitality. These investments are important for celebrating Acadia and the richness of our country. I wish a happy quinzou to all Acadians!"

—Darrell J. Samson, Member of Parliament (Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook)

Quick Facts

The projects were funded through Canadian Heritage's the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program, the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, and the Celebration and Commemoration Program.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program helps provide better opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers and specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally stage arts festivals or performing arts series. It also supports organizations that assist arts presenters as well as their support organizations. With this funding, the government supports more than 1,350 festival and performing arts events in more than 400 communities across Canada.

The Celebration and Commemoration Program provides funding to community-based activities celebrating and promoting National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24, Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27 and Canada Day on July 1. Starting this year, it will also support activities celebrating and promoting National Acadian Day on August 15. Every year, more than 10 million Canadians participate in thousands of events that are supported by this program across Canada.

The additional investment of $50.25 million over two years (2019‒2020 and 2020‒2021), announced in Budget 2019, is an average total increase between 40 to 50 percent to the three following programs::

  • $16 million over two years for the Canada Arts Presentation Fund (22% increase);
  • $14 million over two years for the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program (50% increase); and
  • $20.25 million over two years for the Celebration and Commemoration Program (50% increase).

Associated Links

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Celebration and Commemoration Program

Data Table

Programs

Total Amount

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

This program provides Canadians with more opportunities to take part in activities that feature local artists and celebrate community culture, history and heritage.

$1,016,800

51 projects

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

This program gives Canadians better access to a variety of Canada's rich cultures through professional arts festivals, presentations, live professional performances, and other artistic experiences.

$806,025

31 projects

Celebration and Commemoration Program – Celebrate Canada

Celebrate Canada provides funding for activities organized on National Indigenous Peoples Day, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day; Canadian Multiculturalism Day and Canada Day.

$285,181

99 projects

Celebration and Commemoration Program – National Acadian Day

The Celebration and Commemoration Program funds initiatives that commemorate and celebrate historical figures, places, events and accomplishments of national significance.

$500,100

60 projects

Backgrounder

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Recipients

Project

City

Amount

Art for Art's Sake / L'art pour l'art inc.

Festival Inspire

Moncton

$85,700

Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc. – Fredericton Chapter

Asian Heritage Month 2019

Fredericton

$9,400

Asian Heritage Society of New Brunswick Inc. – Saint John Chapter

2019 Asian Heritage Month Celebrations in Greater Saint John

Saint John

$11,800

Blues d'la Baie ltée

Blues d'la Baie

Petit-Rocher

$10,000

Campbellton Bluegrass Festival Committee

Campbellton Bluegrass Festival

Campbellton

$16,800

Campbellton Salmon Festival du saumon Committee

Campbellton Salmon Festival

Campbellton

$23,000

Centre culturel Aberdeen inc.

Festival Acadie Rock 2019

Moncton

$49,300

Charlo Fall Fair

Charlo Fall Fair

Charlo

$6,200

Comité de promotion de l'Acadie des terres et forêts inc.

L'Acadie des Terres et Forêts en fête

St-Jacques

$29,500

Comité du Festival d'automne de Kedgwick

Kedgwick Fall Festival

Kedgwick

$10,900

Connection Dance Works Inc.

Saint John Contemporary Dance Festival

Saint John

$5,700

Conseil communautaire Beausoleil inc.

Fêtons l'Acadie - Miramichi

Kedgwick

$5,000

Eel Ground First Nation Pow-Wow Committee

Eel Ground First Nation 22nd Annual Pow-Wow

Eel Ground

$5,000

Falls Brook Centre Inc.

Falls Brook Festival

Fredericton

$6,600

Feels Good Community Inc.

Feels Good Folly Fest

Fredericton

$27,700

Festival du homard de Shediac inc.

Shediac Lobster Festival

Shediac

$45,600

Festival d'automne de Campbellton Harvest Festival Committee

Campbellton Harvest Festival d'automne de Campbellton

Campbellton

$14,800

Festival des Pêches et de l'Aquaculture du Nouveau-Brunswick de Shippagan

Festival des Pêches et de l'Aquaculture

Shippagan

$18,500

Festival Western de Saint-Quentin inc.

Saint-Quentin Western Festival

Saint-Quentin

$28,500

Film Zone Inc.

Festival international du cinéma francophone en Acadie

Moncton

$27,500

Fishermen's Pow Wow Committee (The)

Spirit of Peace and Friendship

Eel Ground

$25,200

Flourish Festival Inc.

Flourish Festival 2019

Fredericton

$32,500

Fog Fest Organizing Committee

RCCI Campobello Fogfest

Welshpool

$56,200

Foire Brayonne inc. (La)

La Foire Brayonne

Edmundston

$27,500

Fredericton Exhibition Limited

New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition

Fredericton

$26,700

Fundy Guild Inc.

Rising Tide Festival

Alma

$18,300

Gathering of the Scots Inc.

Gathering of the Scots Festival

Tobique Narrows

$15,500

Grand Falls Potato Festival Inc.

Potato Festival de la patate

Grand Falls

$8,800

Greater Moncton Asian Heritage Society / Association de l'héritage asiatique du Grand Moncton

Asian Heritage Month Celebrations

Moncton

$5,000

Greater Moncton Scottish Association Inc. (The)

Moncton Highland Games & Scottish Festival

Moncton

$29,700

Irish Festival Inc. (The)

Miramichi Irish Festival - Irish Culture and Heritage Celebration

Miramichi

$11,600

KFN Special Events Committee

Kingsclear First Nation 7th Annual Powwow

Kingsclear First Nation

$7,500

Larlee Creek Hullabaloo Inc.

Larlee Creek Hullabaloo

Kilburn

$26,200

Life at the Lakes

Life at the Lakes

Cambridge-Narrows

$5,000

Live Bait Theatre Inc.

Live Bait Festival of New Work

Sackville

$4,300

Miramichi Folksong Festival Inc.

Miramichi Folksong Festival

Miramichi

$7,500

Multicultural Association of Greater Moncton Area, Inc.

Mosaïq Multicultural Festival

Moncton

$22,800

Musik Central Inc.

Mud City Meltdown Music Festival

Moncton

$17,500

New Brunswick Highland Games and Scottish Festival Inc.

New Brunswick Highland Games Festival Inc.

Fredericton

$46,900

Notable Acts Inc.

Notable Acts Summer Theatre Festival

Fredericton

$6,300

Oromocto First Nation

Oromocto First Nation 4th Annual Powwow

Oromocto

$33,900

Pabineau First Nation

2019 Pabineau First Nation Powwow

Pabineau First Nation

$10,000

River Valley Arts Alliance Inc.

Dooryard Arts Festival

Woodstock

$12,200

Rock'n'Roll Festival Miramichi, NB Inc.

Miramichi Rock'n'Roll Festival

Miramichi

$18,500

Saint John Theatre Company Inc. (The)

Fundy Fringe Festival

Saint John

$39,500

Société culturelle de Kent-Sud inc. (La)

ÉcoFestival de Bouctouche

Bouctouche

$8,000

Société culturelle de la Vallée de Memramcook inc. (La)

Festival Parlures d'icitte

Memramcook

$14,800

Société culturelle des Tracadilles inc. (La)

Festival Moisson d'Art

Tracadie-Sheila

$12,600

Société du Jardin botanique du Nouveau-Brunswick inc. (La)

Sortie branchée en Acadie 2019

Saint-Jacques

$13,600

St. Croix Estuary Project Inc.

Charlotte County Fall Fair

Dufferin

$5,000

Wolastokiwik Negoot-Kook Gathering / Pow Wow Committee

Wolastokiwik Negoot-kook Gathering

Tobique First Nation

$10,200

 TOTAL

$1,016,800

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Recipients

Project

City

Amount

Carleton-Victoria Arts Council Inc.

Carleton-Victoria Performing Arts Series

Florenceville-Bristol

$7,000

Centre culturel Aberdeen inc.

Annual program 2019‒2020

Moncton

$15,000

Centre d'action artistique inc.

Sackville Festival of Early Music

Sackville

$15,000

Centre des arts et de la culture de Dieppe inc.

Saison 2019‒2020

Dieppe

$12,000

Centre des arts de la Petite église d'Edmundston inc.

Découvrir et redécouvrir

Edmundston

$15,000

Coopérative de théâtre l'Escaouette ltée (La)

Program 2019‒2020

Moncton

$25,000

Festival acadien de Caraquet

Festival acadien de Caraquet

Caraquet

$91,605

Festival des arts visuels en Atlantique inc.

FAVA 2019

Caraquet

$23,000

Festival international de musique baroque de Lamèque / Lamèque International Festival of Baroque Music

Lamèque International Festival of Baroque Music

Lamèque

$10,000

Festival littéraire international Northrop Frye International Literary Festival Inc.

Frye Festival

Moncton

$60,000

Fredericton Playhouse Inc.

Spotlight Series, Kid Stage & Experience More

Fredericton

$50,000

Galerie Sans Nom Coop ltée

Re:flux - Festival de musique et d'art sonore

Moncton

$12,000

Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival Inc.

Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

Fredericton

$43,000

Hubcap Comedy Festival de l'humour inc.

2020 HubCap Comedy Festival de l'humour

Moncton

$30,000

Imperial Theatre Inc.

Imperial Theatre Presents

Saint John

$50,000

Musical Ventures Inc.

New Brunswick Summer Music Festival

Fredericton

$12,000

Musique Saint-Joachim inc.

Season 2019‒2020

Caraquet

$5,000

New Brunswick International Sculpture Symposium Inc.

Sculpture Saint John

Saint John

$5,000

Production de l'étoile inc.

Variety of shows presented during the regular season

Caraquet

$25,200

Productions Dansencorps inc. (Les)

14th edition of the Atlantic Dance Festival

Moncton

$18,000

RADARTS inc.

RADARTS Program and Francofête en Acadie 2019‒2020

Tracadie

$115,500

RADARTS inc.

RADARTS Program and Francofête en Acadie 2019‒2020 ‒ Creative Export Canada addition

Tracadie

$31,720

Riverview Arts Centre Inc.

The Riverview Arts Centre Presents

Riverview

$5,000

Saint John Theatre Company Inc. (The)

"Canadian Stages" Theatre Series "International Presentations" and the "Live @ The BMO" Music series

Saint John

$15,000

SappyFest Inc.

SappyFest

Sackville

$10,000

Société culturelle de Kent-Sud inc. (La)

Program 2019‒2020

Bouctouche

$9,000

Société culturelle des Hauts-Plateaux inc.

Voyager en culture!

Saint-Quentin

$10,000

Société du Monument Lefebvre (La)

Cultural program 2019‒2020

Memramcook

$9,000

Société historique de la Mer Rouge (La)

Barachois Summer Music 2019

Grand-Barachois

$10,000

Symposium d'arts-visuels du Nord-Ouest du Nouveau-Brunswick inc.

Visual Arts Symposium of North-Western New Brunswick

Grand Falls

$17,000

Théâtre Capitol Theatre Inc.

Capitol Presents

Moncton

$50,000

TOTAL

$806,025

Celebration and Commemoration Program - Celebrate Canada

Recipients

Project

City

Amount

Albert County Historical Society Incorporated

A Joyous Return: The Centennial 1919‒2019

Hopewell Cape

$2,000

Apohaqui Lower Millstream Recreational Council Inc.

Canada's "Natural Wonders" theme

Apohaqui

$3,516

Arthurette Legion, Branch #85

Canada Day ‒ 2019

Arthurette

$650

Association des campeurs Camping Panoramic

Canada Day

Saint-Jacques

$1,250

Beaverbrook Art Gallery

Community Celebration ‒ National Indigenous Peoples Day

Fredericton

$1,600

Belleisle Bay Celebrates Canada Day 

Canada Day Celebration

Springfield

$2,100

Camping Coop Parc Daigle ltée

Canada Day Celebration

Saint-Louis-De-Kent

$1,100

Cape Jourimain Nature Center Inc.

Cape Jourimain 2019 Canada Day Celebrations

Bayfield

$500

Cape Tormentine Community Development Corporation Inc.

Canada Day Celebrations

Cape Tormentine

$2,000

Centre culturel de Caraquet inc.

Canada Day

Caraquet

$4,922

Centre des arts et de la culture de Dieppe inc.

La St-Jean in Dieppe 2019

Dieppe

$8,000

Collette Chamber of Commerce

Celebrate Canada 2019

Collette

$1,300

Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes Knights of Columbus

Canada Day

Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

$700

City of Bathurst

Canada Day Celebration

Bathurst

$7,267

City of Campbellton

Canada Day Celebrations

Campbellton

$11,720

City of Moncton / Ville de Moncton

Whoa Canada! Beau Canada!

Moncton

$23,440

Club de l'âge d'Or de Pont Lafrance inc.

Canada Day July 1

Pont Lafrance

$650

Club d'âge d'Or de Val-Comeau

Retrouvaille des Aînés

Val-Comeau

$750

Comité de la fête du Canada de Néguac

Celebrate Canada

Néguac

$1,890

Rural Community of Kedgwick

Celebrate Canada in Kedgwick

Kedgwick

$2,344

Rural Community of Haut-Madawaska

Family Day to Celebrate Canada

Quartier Baker-Brook

$2,000

Communauté Wik'wam Sun O'te 01 du Nouveau-Brunswick

Celebrate Canada Day Together

Edmundston

$1,100

Dalhousie Rotary Club Inc.

Celebrate Canada, July 1, 2019

Dalhousie

$650

Saint-Léonard Fire Department

Celebrate Canada Day Together!

Saint-Léonard

$1,300

Dr. V.A. Snow Centre Inc.

Canada Celebrating ‒ Freedom, Hope, Peace and Happiness for All Cultures

Hampton

$750

Edmundston

Canada Day

Edmundston

$3,200

Fredericton Canada Day Committee

Fredericton Canada Day Celebrations

Fredericton

$23,440

Fundy Civic Centre

Canada Day Walk/Run

Sussex

$650

Fundy Guild Inc.

Celebrate Canada Day in Fundy!

Alma

$1,500

Gagetown and District Recreation Council Inc.

Celebrate Canada Day

Village of Gagetown

$1,100

Hampton Community Club Inc.

Celebrate Canadian Families

Hampton

$700

Hartland Canada Day Committee

Canada Day Celebrations

Hartland

$1,250

Historic Chatham Business District Corporation

Celebrate Canada Through Diversity

Miramichi

$1,100

Keswick Valley Recreation Council Inc.

Keswick Valley Summerfest 2019 Canada Day Fireworks

Burtts Corner

$650

La Société de développement du centre des affaires d'Edmundston inc.

Canada Day downtown

Edmundston

$2,800

L'âge d'or N.D. du Portage inc.

Canada Day Celebrations Program

Upper Portage River

$700

Les résidences Lucien Saindon inc.

Celebrate Canada!

Lamèque

$650

Miramichi Regional Multicultural Association, Inc.

Celebrating Canada!

Miramichi

$4,000

Multicultural Association of Carleton County Inc.

Multiculturalism Day

Woodstock

$2,000

Multicultural Association of Fredericton Inc.

Cultural Expressions Festival in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day, Canadian Multiculturalism Day, and Canada Day celebration

Fredericton

$3,516

Multicultural Association of Greater Moncton Area, Inc.

Canadian Multiculturalism Day Celebration

Moncton

$3,200

Multicultural Association of Saint John Inc.

Celebrate Canada 2019

Rothesay

$1,758

Regional Municipality of Tracadie

Canada Day

Tracadie-Sheila

$2,000

New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame Inc.

Canada Day at the NB Sports Hall of Fame Celebration Event

Fredericton

$1,300

Passamaquoddy Branch #8 Royal Canadian Legion

Canada Day

St. Andrews

$1,000

Perth-Andover Recreation Commission

Perth-Andover Canada Day Celebration

Perth-Andover

$1,300

Prude Inc.

Canadian Multiculturalism Day 2019

Saint John

$1,600

Royal Canadian Legion Br 07-062

Canada Day 2019

Clifton Royal

$800

Royal Canadian Legion Moncton # 6

Canada Day Celebration

Moncton

$1,600

Rural Community of Upper Miramichi Inc.

Canada Day Celebrations

Boiestown

$500

Saint John Canada Day Committee

Celebrating the Maple Leaf Tartan

Saint John

$30,472

Tabusintac Local Service District

Canada Day Celebrations

Tabusintac

$600

The Westmorland Historical Society, Inc.

Proud to be Canadian

Dorchester

$1,100

Town of Florenceville-Bristol

Celebrate Canada 2019

Florenceville-Bristol

$3,048

Town of Grand Bay-Westfield

2019 Family, Friends, Neighbours and Newcomers Canada Day Celebration

Grand Bay-Westfield

$2,400

Town of Hampton

Celebrate Canada 2019!

Hampton

$3,200

Town of Nackawic

Canada Day Celebration

Nackawic

$1,500

Town of Oromocto

Oromocto Canada Day Celebrations

Oromocto

$5,000

Town of Quispamsis

Canada Day on July 1st in Quispamsis

Quispamsis

$4,688

Town of Riverview

Riverview SunFest Canada Day Celebrations

Riverview

$9,376

Town of Rothesay

Rothesay Canada Day Celebrations

Rothesay

$2,000

Town of Sackville

Canada Day Celebrations

Sackville

$750

Town of St. Andrews

Canada Day Celebration

Saint Andrews

$6,500

Town of St. George

Canada Day 2019

St. George

$700

Town of St. Stephen

Canada Day Celebrations 2019

St. Stephen

$1,500

Town of Sussex

Canada Day

Sussex

$5,860

Town of Woodstock

Canada Day Celebrations

Woodstock

$2,400

Upper Nashwaak Lions Club Inc.

Canada Day Celebration

Cross Creek

$1,100

Village of Bas-Caraquet

Celebrate Canada Together

Bas-Caraquet

$1,000

Village of Bertrand

Bertrand Celebrates Canada!

Bertrand

$1,150

Village of Grande-Anse

Canada Day Celebrations 2019

Grande-Anse

$1,600

Village of Saint-Antoine

Canada Day in Saint-Antoine

Saint-Antoine

$1,300

Village of Sainte-Anne-de Madawaska

Celebrate Canada

Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska

$1,300

Village of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël

Canada Day 2019

Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël

$1,300

Village of Saint-Louis de Kent

Saint-Louis Celebrates

Saint-Louis de Kent

$700

Village of St-Isidore Inc.

St-Isidore Celebrates Canada!

St-Isidore

$1,100

Village of Alma

Canada Day

Alma

$2,000

Village of Bath

Village of Bath Canada Day Committee

Bath

$650

Village of Belledune

Village of Belledune "Celebrate Canada"

Belledune

$1,100

Village of Blacks Harbour

Celebrate Canada‒Celebrate Community

Blacks Harbour

$2,000

Village of Charlo

Canada Day 2019

Charlo

$650

Village of Chipman

Village of Chipman Celebrates Canada Day 2019

Chipman

$1,600

Village of Eel River Crossing

Canada Day in Eel River Dundee

Eel River Crossing

$800

Village of Grand Manan

Canada Day Celebrations

Grand Manan

$650

Village of Hillsborough

Celebrating Canada

Hillsborough

$2,344

Village of Minto

2019 Minto Canada Day Celebrations

Minto

$3,516

Village of New Maryland

Let's Celebrate

New Maryland

$650

Village of Norton

Canada Day

Norton

$650

Village of Petitcodiac

Celebrate Canada Day

Petitcodiac

$650

Village of Plaster Rock

Canada Day Celebrations

Plaster Rock

$1,600

Village of Port Elgin

Canada Day Activities

Port Elgin

$1,100

Village of Rexton Inc.

Let's Celebrate Canada in Rexton!

Rexton

$2,800

Village of Salisbury

"Salisbury Celebrates Canada Day"

Salisbury

$1,600

Village of Tracy

Canada Day 2019

Tracy

$2,000

Town of Beresford

Celebrate Together

Beresford

$3,516

Town of Bouctouche inc.

Celebrate Canada in Bouctouche 2019

Bouctouche

$3,375

City of Dieppe

All the colours of a Canadian community in Dieppe

Dieppe

$10,548

Town of Lamèque

Canada Day in Lamèque

Lamèque

$800

Town of Saint-Quentin

Celebrate Canada!

Saint-Quentin

$2,000

TOTAL

$284,056

Celebration and Commemoration Program – National Acadian Day

Recipient

Project

City

Prov.

Amount

Association régionale de la communauté francophone de Saint-Jean inc.

National Acadian Day in Quispamsis – 1st edition

Saint John

NB

$3,965

Cercle culturel et historique Hilarion-Cyr inc.

National Acadian Day for the population of Acadie des terres et forêts in the Grande-Rivière region and surrounding area

Saint-Léonard

NB

$4,000

City of Campbellton

Celebration of National Acadian Day

Campbellton

NB

$4,000

Commission de la médiathèque Père Louis-Lamontagne

Youth section ‒ National Acadian Day in Miramichi

Miramichi

NB

$4,000

Rural Community of Kedgwick

Kedgwick Celebrates Acadia

Kedgwick

NB

$4,000

Congrès mondial acadien 2019 inc.

National Acadian Day 2019

Moncton

NB

$300,000

Drummond

Celebrate Acadia

Drummond

NB

$4,000

Edmundston

Edmundston Celebrates Acadia

Edmundston

NB

$4,000

River Festival

Friends of Acadia "Celebrate Our Roots"

Eel River Crossing

NB

$2,800

La Maison de la culture de Shippagan inc.

Proud of Our Acadia

Shippagan

NB

$4,000

La Maison des jeunes l'Acado inc.

Fredericton Celebrates Acadia!

Fredericton

NB

$4,000

La Société culturelle de Kent-Nord inc.

Auteure d'ici et l'Acadie!

Richibucto

NB

$4,000

La Société culturelle de La vallée de Memramcook inc.

Bonheur d'occasion, a celebration of National Acadian Day

Memramcook

NB

$4,000

La Société culturelle régionale Les Chutes inc.

Tintamarre – August 15 Celebration

Grand Falls

NB

$2,400

La Société du Parc Atlas inc.

August 15 at Parc Atlas

Pointe-Verte

NB

$1,000

Municipalité régionale de Tracadie

National Acadian Day

Tracadie-Sheila

NB

$4,000

Shippagan

Le 15 août, c'est chenous!

Shippagan

NB

$4,000

Société culturelle de Baie-Sainte-Anne inc.

Celebrate August 15 in Baie-Saint-Anne

Baie-Sainte-Anne

NB

$4,000

Société culturelle de Saint-François inc.

Celebrate the diversity of Acadia

Saint-François-de-Madawaska

NB

$4,000

Société culturelle des Hauts-Plateaux inc.

Fêtons l'Acadie en magie

Saint-Quentin

NB

$3,840

Village of Atholville

Festival des Sommets

Atholville

NB

$4,000

Village of Bas-Caraquet

Bas-Caraquet Celebrates Acadia

Bas-Caraquet

NB

$2,000

Village of Bertrand

August 15 in Bertrand

Bertrand

NB

$2,200

Village of Cap-Pelé inc.

Celebrate Acadia

Cap-Pelé

NB

$3,600

Village of Grande-Anse

National Acadian Day celebrations

Grande-Anse

NB

$1,300

Village of Lac Baker

National Acadian Day

Lac Baker

NB

$1,000

Village of Le Goulet

Celebrate August 15, 2019-Village of Le Goulet

Le Goulet

NB

$4,000

Village of Memramcook

Fêtons le quinzou

Memramcook

NB

$3,200

Village of Petit-Rocher

August 15 in Petit-Rocher

Petit-Rocher

NB

$4,000

Village of Rivière-Verte

National Acadian Day

Rivière-Verte

NB

$3,600

Village of Rogersville

Rogersville Celebrates Acadia

Rogersville

NB

$4,000

Village of Saint-Antoine

Celebrate National Acadian Day in Saint-Antoine

Saint-Antoine

NB

$2,800

Village of Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska

Celebrate in the Village

Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska

NB

$4,000

Village of Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël

National Acadian Day

Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël

NB

$4,000

Village of St-Isidore inc.

St-Isidore Celebrates August 15!

St-Isidore

NB

$1,000

Town of Beresford

Beresford Celebrates Acadia!

Beresford

NB

$4,000

Town of Bouctouche inc.

Celebrate Acadia

Bouctouche

NB

$4,000

Town of Lamèque

National Acadian Day

Lamèque

NB

$1,570

Town of Richibucto

One generation to the next; here in Richibucto, Celebrate Acadia

Richibucto

NB

$4,000

Town of Shediac

Celebration of National Acadian Day

Shediac

NB

$4,000

Association régionale de la côte ouest incorporée

Celebrate Acadia on the Port-au-Port Peninsula!

Mainland

NL

$4,000

L'Héritage de l'Île rouge inc.

Celebrate National Acadian Day in Mainland

Mainland

NL

$2,625

L'Association communautaire francophone de St-Jean inc.

National Acadian Day – community activity

St. John's

NL

$2,250

Les Terre-neuviens français

Celebrate Acadia in Cap Saint-Georges

Cape St. George

NL

$4,000

Association du Centre communautaire de la Rive-Sud

National Acadian Day

Cookville

NS

$4,000

Centre communautaire francophone de Truro

Celebrate August 15, 2019

Truro

NS

$4,000

Conseil acadien de Par-en-Bas

Celebrate August 15 Par-en-Bas

Tusket

NS

$4,000

Conseil communautaire du Grand-Havre

National Acadian Day in Halifax

Dartmouth

NS

$4,000

La Picasse, Centre communautaire culturel

Celebrate our Heritage – August 15 National Acadian Day

Petit-de-Grat

NS

$2,860

La Société acadienne de Clare

Celebrate August 15

Comeauville

NS

$4,000

La Société Saint-Pierre

Chéticamp Celebrates Acadia 2019

Chéticamp

NS

$4,000

L'Acadie de Chezzetcook Association

Acadian Festival 2019

West Chezzetcook

NS

$3,600

Société acadienne Sainte-Croix

Acadia in Pomquet

Pomquet

NS

$3,440

Acadian Association of the National Capital Region

Tintamarre August 15 in the National Capital Region

Ottawa

Ontario

$700

Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean

Celebrate Acadia in Charlottetown

Charlottetown

PEI

$4,000

Conseil Rév. S.-E. Perrey inc.

Celebrate and Remember the Acadians in West Prince

Tignish

PEI

$4,000

Conseil scolaire-communautaire Évangéline ltée

Celebrate Acadia in Évangéline

Wellington

PEI

$4,000

Le Comité acadien et francophone de l'Est ltée

Celebration of Acadian Pride in the East King Region

Rollo Bay

PEI

$3,000

Le Conseil acadien de Rustico inc.

"Celebrate Our Acadian Pride"

Rustico

PEI

$3,750

Town of North Rustico

North Rustico Celebrates National Acadian Day

North Rustico

PEI

$1,600

TOTAL

$500,100

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canadian Heritage

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

The Government of Canada Increases Support for New Brunswick Festivals, Community Celebrations and Arts Presenters, and Announces New Support for National Acadian Day Festivities

News provided by

Canadian Heritage

Aug 14, 2019, 12:04 ET