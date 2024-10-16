The Government of Canada has supported Grande-Rivière's athletics track

CED has granted over $550,000 to the Ville de Grande-Rivière for its project to build an outdoor athletics track.

GRANDE-RIVIÈRE, QC, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces such as sports facilities are at the heart of communities. They are important hubs for residents and visitors and contribute to dynamic regions. The pandemic led to a rethinking of how public spaces are organized, and the Government of Canada has a strategic vision to create living environments where everyone can thrive.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, took the opportunity while attending the opening of the athletics track to announce, on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, a non–repayable contribution of $551,163 for the municipality's project through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). This support has enabled the Ville de Grande-Rivière to prepare the site and install an athletics track and lighting system.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. Providing better access to recreational programs and facilities contributes to the well-being of communities, families and individuals across the country. The economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of local communities and their shared spaces.

"CED's support for the athletics track project in Grande-Rivière is a testament to the Government of Canada's commitment to boost economic development in communities. This wonderful project will dynamize the community by providing sports infrastructure that is accessible to residents in the five municipalities in the MRC du Rocher-Percé. I am confident that citizens and visitors will make it their own and that their quality of life will thus improve. Congratulations on this exciting project in the development of our beautiful region!"

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie‒Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our government takes community vitality to heart. Initiatives such as this one to build an athletics track in Grande-Rivière showcase their community, always to the benefit of those living in Canada. Like myself, residents in the MRC du Rocher-Percé can and must be proud of these very positive impacts on the region. This CED support will make it possible to improve the quality of life of citizens in Grande–Rivière and across the regional county municipality."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"In every respect, this track meets the municipality's objectives to develop quality sports infrastructure that is accessible to everyone so that citizens of all ages can grow and surpass themselves in a welcoming, safe environment and, in addition, so that we can finally host local and regional competitions. We already see a real trend around walking and running. A walking club with over 100 seniors, high school students training over their lunch hour, and young athletes from the athletics club who are already making a name for themselves provincially are so many examples that make me proud of this investment."

Gino Cyr, Mayor, Ville de Grande-Rivière

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million was provided over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million to CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities: adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines; and build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

