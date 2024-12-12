The Government of Canada delivers funding to support the Friends United Foundation

Minister Kamal Khera announces funding for Cape Breton's Friends United Foundation

CLEVELAND, NS, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is committed to building more resilient, diverse and inclusive communities across the country, ensuring that everyone can fully participate in Canadian society and the economy.

Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, announced Government of Canada funding totalling $67,980 to support the Friends United Strategic Planning Initiative.

The Friends United Foundation empowers Indigenous artists, fights prejudice and promotes cultural understanding through art. The funding will support the development of a strategic plan and in-person sessions to enhance the organization's capacity and improve market access for Indigenous artists selling their artwork. Approximately 30 artists, who currently sell their art nationally and internationally through the gallery at the Friends United International Convention Centre in Cleveland, Cape Breton Island, will be supported by this initiative. This funding will also help the Foundation reach a wider audience and further showcase the work of Indigenous artists.

The funding comes from the Organizational Capacity Building component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program (MARP), which helps organizations build and strengthen their internal capacity to advance anti-racism and promote intercultural and interfaith understanding, provide equitable opportunities, promote dialogue on multiculturalism and anti-racism, and build understanding of disparities.

These investments are part of Canada's whole-of-government approach to tackling systemic racism and discrimination through Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–2028, which combines 70 federal initiatives aimed at building a more diverse and inclusive Canada. Since 2017–2018, MARP has supported over 3460 initiatives that focused on promoting multiculturalism and addressing racism and discrimination.

"The Friends United Foundation is doing important work to empower Indigenous artists and promote their creations, not just in Canada but around the world. Our government is proud to support this initiative, helping Indigenous artists gain the exposure and recognition they deserve while also equipping them with key entrepreneurial skills to market and sell their work effectively. Art is a powerful way to bring people together, tell their stories, and connect. Through this initiative, we will be fostering more opportunities for meaningful conversations on diversity and reconciliation."

—The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

"This funding will allow the gallery to be an essential part in extending the visibility of these local Indigenous artists throughout the world. These artists will be able to gain the support they deserve in an ever-evolving industry and be able to advance their creativity."

—Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament (Cape Breton–Canso)

"Friends United would like to thank the federal government on behalf of many Indigenous artists and our board of directors for the willingness to support Indigenous art, culture and heritage. The financial contribution from Canadian Heritage will allow us to build a stronger organization which will assist in many ways our reconciliation efforts with Indigenous peoples in Canada."

—Rolf Bouman, Founder, Friends United Foundation

The Friends United Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, incorporated in 2023 and located in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. Its mandate is to provide talented and emerging Indigenous artists with the business skills, support and encouragement needed to become independent, self-sufficient entrepreneurs. The organization aims to elevate the profile of Indigenous artists and reduce barriers to Indigenous culture by offering gallery spaces to showcase artists' work, workshop space to collaborate, and opportunities to engage in dialogue with visitors from around the world.

The Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program provides funding to promote intercultural or interfaith understanding and discussions on multiculturalism, diversity, racism and religious discrimination; and to celebrate a community's history and culture.

On September 24, 2024, the Government of Canada launched Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate. This new Action Plan is Canada's first comprehensive federal government approach to confronting hate through concrete measures aimed at empowering communities; increasing research and data gathering; and building partnerships for a safer, more inclusive Canada. The Action Plan brings close to 20 new and existing initiatives together to foster greater coordination and collaboration among six federal organizations to reduce hate.

Budget 2022 provided $85 million over four years, starting in 2022–2023, to the Department of Canadian Heritage to launch and implement the new Anti-Racism Strategy and a national action plan on combatting hate. Budget 2024 provides an additional $273.6 million over six years, starting in 2024–2025, and $29.3 million ongoing to support Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program - https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/multiculturalism-anti-racism.html

Friends United Foundation - https://www.friends-united.ca/

