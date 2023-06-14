LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - No community should have to go through what happened in Lac-Mégantic in 2013. That is why the Government of Canada has committed to building a rail bypass that will make it possible to remove trains from the downtown area. This project is important and at every stage, it is essential to keep informed communities affected by the project.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, have announced a turning point in moving forward the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass construction project. The expropriation, which was requested by Minister Alghabra in order to acquire the parcels of land needed for the project, was approved by Minister Jaczek.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has informed the affected property owners of the expropriation and the fact that the Government of Canada will take physical possession of the parcels of land required for the project on August 1, 2023. This possession date will make it possible to carry out the work as soon as possible, once regulatory approvals for the project have been obtained. The property owners will receive offers of compensation for their expropriated property by August 1, 2023.

Before initiating the expropriation process, the Government of Canada attempted to reach an agreement with all affected property owners. It is in this spirit that the negotiation period with the property owners, which began in October 2021, was extended three times until January 13, 2023. However, for various reasons, the Government of Canada was unable to sign deeds of sale with all of the property owners.

The Government of Canada will continue to answer the questions of affected property owners and support them throughout the expropriation process. The Government of Canada is fully engaged in the Lac-Mégantic rail construction project, and will remain so through to completion.

"Today's announcement was the product of careful reflection. We understand how this may be difficult for some, but it is essential to completing this project that will make it possible to remove trains from downtown Lac-Mégantic. We will support the property owners affected by the expropriation announcement throughout this process."

The rail bypass project must be approved by the Canadian Transportation Agency in accordance with section 98 of the Canada Transportation Act . An application for approval has been filed for this purpose.

. An application for approval has been filed for this purpose. The chosen route will ensure that trains leave downtown Lac-Mégantic for good. This route was recognized as the most advantageous one by the Quebec Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) in 2019 and as the one with the least impact on agricultural land by the Commission de protection du territoire agricole du Québec (CPTAQ) in 2020.

In order for the project to be implemented as soon as possible, key steps must be taken now, and one of those steps is acquiring the land needed for the project.

The Government of Canada remains determined to providing property owners with fair and equitable value for their properties.

remains determined to providing property owners with fair and equitable value for their properties. Since the 2013 tragedy, Transport Canada has considerably strengthened its oversight program and has put in place stricter measures and requirements to protect communities that live along rail lines through regulatory and legislative reform.

