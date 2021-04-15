The Government of Canada Confirms Almost $3 Million in Official Languages Funding in Saskatchewan

Official languages in Saskatchewan get funding increases under the Action Plan for Official Languages

REGINA, SK, April 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Official-language minority communities in Canada are in a constant struggle to hold onto their language, uphold their rights and maintain their ability to live in the language of their choice. The Government of Canada supports Canadians living in linguistic minority communities by investing in community partners that are providing the tools and opportunities to help their members learn and retain the language.

Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages), confirmed that the Government of Canada has invested $2.89 million in 2020–2021 program funding to 23 organizations in Saskatchewan, a funding increase of 35 percent since 2018, with two additional organizations receiving funding. She made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Under the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023, the Communauté des africains francophones de la Saskatchewan and the Fédération des aînés Fransaskois were eligible to receive program funding for the first time, providing financial stability for these organizations and helping them plan multi-year activities. The increase also allowed programming funding for the Journées du patrimoine initiative of the Société historique de la Saskatchewan.

Quotes

"Official-language communities in Canada are part of the very fabric of our country, made up of many small, passionate community organizations that work tirelessly to ensure sustainability and vitality of our Francophone populations. The Government of Canada is proud to support their ongoing efforts and commitment to our bilingual future."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"In every part of Canada, official-language minority communities are working to keep their language and culture relevant, strong and thriving. Community organizations play a vital role in Canada's bilingual future by providing leadership and direction, and ensuring access to services, resources, and cultural and language activities."

—Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages)

"The federal government's Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023 has had a very noticeable impact on the level of retention in human resources across our network of Francophone organizations. Since the Action Plan has been put in place, a palpable strengthening has been felt across the majority of Fransaskois organizations. The new programming has made it possible to set up initiatives that were previously impossible. The Action Plan has allowed us to broaden our sources of funding in order to expand our offer of services in French in many sectors. It also offers substantial support for Francophone immigration."

—Denis Simard, Chair, Assemblée communautaire fransaskoise

Quick Facts

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future proposes an unprecedented investment of $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support official-language minority communities and promote bilingualism across the country.

On February 19, in the document English and French: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada, Minister Joly unveiled the Government of Canada's intentions to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act and related instruments. This document proposes a range of changes and new measures to achieve a new linguistic balance in the country.

Associated Links

Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future

English and French: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada

BACKGROUNDER

CLIENT NAME 2018–2019

FUNDING

(BEFORE ACTION PLAN) TOTAL

ALLOCATION IN

2020–2021 ASSEMBLÉE COMMUNAUTAIRE FRANSASKOISE (A.C.F.) INC. $506,000 $607,200 ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE-FRANÇAISE DE REGINA INC. $65,000 $78,000 ASSOCIATION COMMUNAUTAIRE FRANCOPHONE DE BELLEGARDE INC. $67,600 $85,000 ASSOCIATION COMMUNAUTAIRE FRANSASKOISE DE GRAVELBOURG INC. $52,000 $80,000 ASSOCIATION COMMUNAUTAIRE FRANSASKOISE DE LA TRINITÉ INC. $50,000 $60,000 ASSOCIATION COMMUNAUTAIRE FRANSASKOISE DE MOOSE JAW INC. $67,600 $81,120 ASSOCIATION DES PARENTS FRANSASKOIS INC. $135,000 $180,000 ASSOCIATION FRANSASKOISE DE ZENON PARK INC. $67,000 $80,400 ASSOCIATION JEUNESSE FRANSASKOISE INC. $100,000 $150,000 CANADIAN PARENTS FOR FRENCH - SASKATCHEWAN INC. $149,330 $179,196 CENTRE FRANCOPHONE BDS INC. $90,000 $105,680 CENTRE FRANCOPHONE DES BATTLEFORD INC. $50,000 $60,000 COMITÉ CULTUREL FRANSASKOIS DE DEBDEN INC. $50,000 $60,000 COMMUNAUTÉ DES AFRICAINS FRANCOPHONES DE LA SASKATCHEWAN N/A $70,000 CONSEIL CULTUREL FRANSASKOIS INCORPORÉ $140,000 $168,000 FÉDÉRATION DES AÎNÉS FRANSASKOIS N/A $80,000 LA COOPÉRATIVE DES PUBLICATIONS FRANSASKOISES LIMITÉE $100,000 $120,000 LA FÉDÉRATION DES FRANCOPHONES DE SASKATOON INC. $117,000 $140,400 LA SOCIÉTÉ CANADIENNE-FRANÇAISE DE PRINCE ALBERT INC. $115,000 $138,000 LA SOCIÉTÉ HISTORIQUE DE LA SASKATCHEWAN INC. $40,000 $135,000 LES AUVERGNOIS DE PONTEIX, INC. $52,000 $62,400 LES ÉDITIONS DE LA NOUVELLE PLUME, COOPÉRATIVE LIMITÉE $55,000 $75,000 TROUPE DU JOUR INC. $80,000 $96,000 TOTAL $2,148,530 $2,891,396

Note: Organizations with N/A in the 2018–2019 column did not receive programming funding in that period.

