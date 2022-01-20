LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the communities of Lac-Mégantic and the surrounding area, listening to the citizens and continuing to keep them informed about the next steps of the Lac-Mégantic bypass project.

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, today announced the next step of the project − a public consultation that will take place from January 21 to February 4, 2022.

During the consultation period, residents will be invited to provide comments in writing on the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass construction project, including on the main structures of the project, construction activities, committees, and means of communication with stakeholders and communities, and railway operations.

Residents who wish to learn more about the project and ask questions in person will also be able to do so during the virtual information sessions organised by Transport Canada. Two sessions will be held on January 27, 2022, one from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the other, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This consultation is part of the application for federal approval of the project to the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA), which is required under section 98 of the Canada's Transportation Act. This consultation is essential in order to begin the construction of the project. This consultation is in addition to the other public consultations carried out by the Government of Quebec, such as the environmental assessment and the public consultations of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE), completed in 2019, as well as the public consultation of the Commission de protection du territoire agricole du Québec (CPTAQ) completed in 2020.

Information about the public consultation and how to participate is available on Transport Canada's website at: canada.ca/consultation-lac-megantic-bypass

Quotes

"The Lac-Mégantic bypass is a priority for the Government of Canada. We will continue to make every effort to carry out the project, always with the needs of the communities of Lac-Mégantic, Nantes and Frontenac in mind. I invite the community to participate in this consultation, which will allow us to obtain your comments on the implementation of the next steps of the project, including the construction and operation of the future railway line."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The people of the Lac-Mégantic region can be confident that work of the bypass will begin soon. This last stage of consultation before the start of construction will allow citizens to express themselves and demonstrates that our government is listening at every stage of the project."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

The Governments of Canada and Quebec jointly fund the Lac-Mégantic bypass construction project. The project will be managed by Canadian Pacific (CP), which will also own the bypass.

and jointly fund the Lac-Mégantic bypass construction project. The project will be managed by Canadian Pacific (CP), which will also own the bypass. This new 12.5 km railway line will pass through the municipalities of Nantes , Lac-Mégantic, and Frontenac , more precisely between Mile point 113.27 of the Moosehead Subdivision and Mile point 3.49 of the Sherbrooke Subdivision.

, Lac-Mégantic, and , more precisely between Mile point 113.27 of the Moosehead Subdivision and Mile point 3.49 of the Sherbrooke Subdivision. The approval of the Canadian Transportation Agency is required to build a rail line under section 98 of Canada's Transportation Act .

. The law requires the Canadian Transportation Agency to consider the interests of communities that would be affected by the railway line.

The consultation report will be made public, along with all documentation filed in the application to the Canadian Transportation Agency, during its review process.

Related link

Public Notice: Construction of the Lac-Mégantic Rail Bypass

Lac-Mégantic Bypass Project

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Contacts: Laurel Lennox, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]