The investment will be used to offer activities that promote healthy lifestyles

MONTRÉAL, June 13, 2022 Sport and physical activity play a key role in building dynamic and healthy communities. Not only does sport improve self-esteem and leadership skills, but it also enables young people to grow and develop physically, emotionally and socially.

Yesterday, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $500,000 in funding for the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie. The funding will be used to offer activities that promote healthy lifestyles.

Through its various components, like the School Tour, Energy Cubes and 1000 KM, the mission of the Grand défi is to create a culture of preventive healthcare by getting people moving and adopting healthy lifestyles to generate lasting change within the population.

The Government of Canada has supported the Grand défi since 2010. The funding provided has also helped the organization offer its activities elsewhere in the country, in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan.

Quotes

"Whether it's to have fun with friends, give your all or achieve a personal goal, movement is vital to our well-being and to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. We are proud to be associated with initiatives that encourage Canadians to take part in sport and be physically active outdoors. Thanks to the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie, our youth can have fun while learning how important it is to be active and eat well, which are lessons we hope will last a lifetime."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"We're very grateful for the continued financial support of the Government of Canada. I would like to thank the Honourable Pascale St-Onge and her department for their confidence in our organization. Promoting healthy lifestyles is essential to the long-term health of all Canadians. The Grand défi and I will be here to offer engaging activities and programs that are inclusive and accessible to Canadians of all ages."

—Pierre Lavoie, Cofounder, Grand défi Pierre Lavoie

Quick Facts

Launched in 2008, the Grand défi Pierre Lavoie has become the largest health promotion initiative in Quebec. It aims to build awareness of the benefits of physical activity in Canada.

The government of Canada has supported the Grand défi since 2010 through an annual contribution of $500,000 under Sport Canada's Sport Support Program.

In 2020–2021, the Grand défi received an additional $100,000 through the COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund.

Associated Links

