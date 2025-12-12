MONTRÉAL, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announces that Hanna Elian of Westmount, Quebec, pleaded guilty on September 2, 2025, at the Montréal Courthouse, to three counts of making false statements in his tax return and one count of tax evasion. He was fined $313,262, which represents 100% of the taxes evaded.

A CRA investigation revealed that Elian, a dentist operating Clinique Dentaire Hanna Elian at the Centre Rockland in Mont-Royal, failed to report a total of $1,188,870 in professional income for the 2015, 2016, and 2017 tax years. Three independent dentists working at his clinic paid him a share of their fees for the use of clinic space, equipment, supplies, and staff. While some of these payments were deposited into the clinic's bank account and reported, payments from two dentists made by cheque were instead deposited into a personal bank account belonging to Elian and were not reported. By omitting this income from his returns, Elian evaded $313,262 in federal income tax.

All case-specific information above was obtained from the court records.

Tax evasion is a serious crime. Falsifying records and claims, hiding income, or inflating expenses can lead to criminal charges, prosecution, court imposed fines, jail time, and a criminal record. For the five-year period between April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2025, the courts convicted and sentenced 106 taxpayers for evading or attempting to evade the payment of more than $39 million. As of March 31, 2025, these taxpayers were fined a total of $24.5 million and 49 individuals were sent to jail for a total of more than 98 years.

The CRA is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Canada's tax system, thereby contributing to the social and economic well-being of Canadians. The CRA continues to aggressively pursue tax evasion, and false claims with all the tools available to it. The CRA works to make sure that individuals and businesses report all income earned and only claim benefits to which they are entitled, so that important benefit programs can be administered to those who need them. Any individual or business who underreports income, or claims losses or benefits to which they are not entitled may have to repay the benefit amounts and may be subject to other possible action.

