From December 12, 2025, to January 15, 2026, enjoy discounts with the Canada Strong Pass

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - With the approach of the holidays, a time for coming together and making memories, the Government of Canada announces the return of the Canada Strong Pass, from December 12, 2025, to January 15, 2026.

The Pass is designed to make life more affordable for Canadian families and offer them simple solutions to rising living costs. With the Canada Strong Pass, Canadians can explore the country with their loved ones and enjoy cultural, historical and outdoor activities for free or at a reduced price.

During this period, the pass entitles the holder to the following:

National museums and the Plains of Abraham Museum : Free admission for children aged 17 and under and a 50% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24;

: Free admission for children aged 17 and under and a 50% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24; VIA Rail : Free travel for children aged 17 and under when accompanied by an adult and a 25% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24;

: Free travel for children aged 17 and under when accompanied by an adult and a 25% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24; Parks Canada : Free admission for everyone to Parks Canada-administered sites, plus a 25% discount on camping fees;

: Free admission for everyone to Parks Canada-administered sites, plus a 25% discount on camping fees; Participating provincial and territorial art galleries and museums: Free admission for children aged 17 and under and 50% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

First introduced in the summer of 2025, the Canada Strong Pass has had a tangible impact:

6.5% increase in VIA Rail ridership;

increase in VIA Rail ridership; 13% increase in visits to Parks Canada sites;

increase in visits to Parks Canada sites; Average growth of 15% in national museum visits.

These results show that choosing Canada means directly supporting our institutions, our communities and our economy. That is why the pass will also be back for the 2026 summer season.

By reactivating the pass for the holidays and next summer, the Government of Canada is reaffirming its commitment to making life more affordable for Canadians, supporting families, and showcasing the cultural and natural heritage that enriches our country. In this festive season, the Canada Strong Pass invites us to rediscover our country, together.

Quotes

"After the success of the Canada Strong Pass this summer, our government is reintroducing it to help families save money over the holidays and discover the iconic sites and museums that make our country proud. Whether it's exploring a national park, visiting a museum or taking a train ride, let's take advantage of this festive season to celebrate what makes Canada strong and beautiful, and to create unforgettable memories with our loved ones!"

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Canada Strong Pass offers much more than affordability: it brings people together. I'm proud that VIA Rail is contributing to this measure, which allows Canadians to travel in complete safety and discover the cultural and natural treasures that make our country so rich. This program gives families the opportunity to explore Canada and create memories that will last a lifetime."

--The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Minister of Transport

"The Canada Strong Pass is back to help make your winter holiday plans more affordable. With free or discounted access to national parks, museums and VIA Rail, we're helping Canadians explore our country, support local small businesses and create memories that last a lifetime."

--The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Nature is integral to our identity as Canadians. Our national parks and historic sites bring us together to celebrate our natural beauty and learn about our shared history. As communities across the country come together for the holidays, the Canada Strong Pass is a reminder that some of our greatest joys are found close to home. By making it easier and more affordable for Canadians to explore our country, we're helping families create memories, support local communities and reconnect with the places that make Canada home."

--The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Nature has a special place in our identity and Parks Canada's national parks are among our most treasured assets. During the holiday season, the Canada Strong Pass invites all Canadians to fully enjoy them. We are delighted to make these exceptional places even more accessible, so that everyone can reconnect with nature."

--The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"Some of our best memories are formed during the holidays. That is why we are making it easier for families to get together this season. With the Canada Strong Pass, children and youth can travel for free or with a discount when taking the train to see their loved ones. Young travellers will also be able to explore Canada's parks, museums and cultural sites, to learn about our vast country."

--The Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth)

Quick Facts

The Canada Strong Pass is not a physical pass that you need to purchase, sign up for, or collect. Simply visit participating organizations to take advantage of the benefits.

Pass offers can be used as many times as desired during the period from December 12, 2025, to January 15, 2026, inclusive.

Some sites or services are not open during the winter period or they adjust their schedules for the holidays. Please contact them directly before planning your visit.

Canada's national museums, some provincial and territorial museums and galleries, and the National Battlefields Commission are participating in this initiative. Together, these institutions preserve and promote Canadian history, art, culture, science and nature. They welcome millions of visitors every year and play an essential role in transmitting our heritage and our identity.

VIA Rail plays an essential role in connecting communities across Canada by offering a comprehensive network of passenger rail services. Focused on passenger service, the company aims to offer passengers an unrivalled travel experience.

The places administered by Parks Canada are at the heart of our national identity. They bring us together through powerful stories and breathtaking landscapes, and foster a shared attachment to the places that have shaped who we are as Canadians.

As part of its vast mandate--which includes 171 national historic sites, 48 national parks, five national marine conservation areas and one national urban park--Parks Canada provides services at more than 200 locations across Canada, in every province and territory, and in rural, urban and northern regions.

