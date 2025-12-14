The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Hanukkah

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"This evening at sundown, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world should have been celebrating the start of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights. Instead, they are grieving the lives that were taken during a tragic antisemitic terror attack in Australia, at a Hannukah event on Bondi Beach.

Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after the Maccabean Revolt that led to the liberation of the Jewish people. It is intended to honour the triumph of hope. Tonight, as families and friends gather after sunset for eight nights to light the candles of the Hanukkiah, our government reinforces its support to Australia and to Jewish communities around the world to help bring more brightness during this difficult time. The story of Hanukkah is one of perseverance and resilience; it is a reminder of the strength that shines in each of us.

As Jewish communities prepare to come together for Hannukah, our government reiterates its commitment to ensuring that the Jewish community in Canada practises its religion freely and safely. We will never accept any form of antisemitism, terrorism, or hatred.

I wish a happy Hanukkah to everyone celebrating in Canada and beyond and remind them that even in times of darkness, light will prevail.

Chag Hanukkah Sameach!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]