CALGARY, AB, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Affordable child care is essential to Canada's economy. Every child deserves the best possible start in life, and every parent deserves the peace of mind that comes from knowing their child is cared for, in a safe and inclusive environment.

That is why the governments of Canada and Alberta continue to work together to support the successful implementation of the Canada-wide early learning and child care system, working towards ensuring that families across the country will continue to have access to high-quality regulated child care for an affordable price.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, along with the Honourable Demetrios Nicolaides, Alberta's Minister of Education and Childcare, announced a one-year extension to both the Canada–Alberta Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement and the Canada–Alberta Early Learning and Child Care Agreement until March 31, 2027.

In total, today's announcement means that more than $1.17 billion in federal funding has been allocated to the Government of Alberta for 2026–27. This funding will support continued access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care programs and services, and help maintain the $15-a-day parent fees for licensed early learning and child care.

Building on this extension, the governments of Canada and Alberta will continue to work together toward long-term solutions for the Canada-wide early learning and child care agreement, to support the continued implementation of the Canada-wide early learning and child care system beyond 2026–27.

Quotes

"Affordable child care is an economic tool that helps Alberta grow. When parents can find good, reliable child care, they can work, train or build a business. That helps families earn more and helps the whole province stay competitive. In Alberta, lower fees are saving families thousands of dollars and keeping more people in the workforce. We will keep working with partners to protect and expand these spaces so every child can learn, and every family can plan for a strong future."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Canada's early learning and childcare system helps hard working families keep more of their money while giving their children the best start to life. Today we are extending our agreement with Alberta to further lower costs and maintain continuity for all families across the province. Our government remains focused on protecting and enhancing the core social programs that empower Albertans. These are generational investments that our province and our country needs now, to be able to thrive in the future."

– The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Through this combined federal and provincial investment, I am pleased that we are able to deliver clarity, consistency and certainty for Albertans. An extension gives us time to get the new agreement right, while offering providers flexibility to continue creating new spaces where families need them most. We will keep pushing for a sustainable long-term agreement that respects Alberta's jurisdiction and maintains affordable, accessible care for families."

– The Honourable Demetrios Nicolaides, Alberta's Minister of Education and Childcare

"As the largest providers of not-for-profit child care in the province, YMCAs in Alberta welcome this announcement. This extension provides reassurance to families that child care will continue to be affordable and gives operators stability and predictability for the coming year. An accessible, affordable, inclusive and high-quality child care system gives children the best possible start in life and is critical to our economic success."

– Shannon Doram, President and Chief Executive Officer, YMCA Calgary

Quick facts

The extended Canada-wide agreement also includes continued funding to extend the Early Learning and Child Care Infrastructure Funding Agreement for an additional year, until 2026–27. This will continue dedicated support to infrastructure projects in underserved communities to increase inclusion in the Canada-wide early learning and child care system.

The agreements announced today build on the approximately $4.3 billion already committed to Alberta through existing child care agreements since 2017.

All provinces and territories have extended their Canada-wide agreements until at least March 31, 2027. Through extended agreements, the Government of Canada is providing a total of $27.1 billion to continue supporting access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care programs and services across the country beyond March 2026, the original end date of the existing early learning and child care agreements.

Since November 2021, 51,000 new Canada-wide early learning and child care spaces have been announced in Alberta, significant progress toward the goal of 68,700 new spaces by March 2027.

The Canada-wide early learning and child care agreements with provinces and territories are helping across the country. The families of approximately 900,000 children are benefiting from affordable and high-quality child care across the country. Eight provinces and territories are delivering regulated child care for an average of $10 a day or less, and all other jurisdictions have reduced fees by 50% or more to support the affordability goals of the Canada-wide early learning and child care system.

No matter the child care option parents choose, the Canada Child Benefit provides direct, tax-free support, helping about 3.5 million families, including over 6 million children every year. Families can use the benefit however they need; for many, it significantly reduces the burden of child care expenses--in some cases, cutting those expenses entirely thanks to federal, provincial and territorial investments to reduce child care fees in the Canada-wide early learning and child care system.

Associated links

