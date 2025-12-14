OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - "Over the next eight days, Jewish communities will gather to celebrate Hanukkah – a holiday that is meant to be joyous, commemorating the faith and perseverance of the Jewish people. As it commences, Canadians stand in sorrow with the people of Australia and Jewish people everywhere following today's horrific antisemitic terror attack at a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach in Sydney – and we stand together in our determination never to bow to terrorism, violence, hatred, or intimidation.

Hanukkah is a time of light amidst the darkness, and a remembrance of the resilience of the Jewish people.

It marks the Maccabees' courageous fight to defend their religious beliefs and reclaim the Temple. This struggle has been at the core of the history of the Jewish people – a centuries-long unwavering commitment to faith and freedom.

Such resilience has been called upon over the past two years – a deeply painful time for the Jewish community in Canada and throughout the world. During this time, Jewish Canadians have faced a devastating resurgence of antisemitism.

Our new government stands with the Jewish community against hate, and is acting with resolve and urgency. Earlier this fall, we introduced legislation with strengthened additional provisions to address hate crimes, protect religious and cultural buildings and spaces, and prohibit the hateful display of terrorist symbols. Bill C-9 will make it a criminal offence to wilfully intimidate or obstruct access to places of worship, schools, and community centres.

Together, we can build a country where Jewish Canadians can live proudly without intimidation or fear. We will always protect the inalienable right of Jewish Canadians to live openly in freedom, safety, and dignity.

To the Jewish communities across Canada, as you gather with your loved ones this Hanukkah, may you take comfort in your community and faith, and may we all recognise the resiliency of the Jewish people.

As each Menorah candle shines, may it serve as a lasting reminder that even in times of darkness, light will prevail. Happy Hanukkah. Chag Sameach."

