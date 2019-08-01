The Government of Canada Announces Support for a Festival Celebrating Diversity in Toronto

Supporting tourism and the celebration of community and diversity in Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Toronto is home to a diverse and vibrant cultural and tourism scene, generating significant economic benefits in the region. These economic benefits extend across the country, with 1 in 10 jobs in Canada being in the tourism industry. The Government of Canada is investing in these sectors to grow the economy and position Canada as a world-class destination.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (York South–Weston), and Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament (Spadina–Fort York), today announced that the Government of Canada is investing $349,200 in the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. Minister Hussen and Parliamentary Secretary Vaughan made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie.

An amount of $102,500 was provided through the Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program to support the 52nd annual edition of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. Throughout the festival, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the cultures of the Caribbean through authentic cuisine, as well as dance, music and entertainment.

In addition, $120,000 was provided through the Projects component of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program to hold a series of workshops to introduce youth to the art and culture of carnival costume design.

Another $66,700 was provided through the Events component of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program to allow young artists to learn about the cultural history and development of traditional carnival music through a variety of workshops.

An investment of up to $60,000 was provided through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF) to support a new culinary experience at the carnival. The project includes developing an event for next year's festival, which will provide local culinary artists with the opportunity to create and present foods that incorporate Ontario-grown products, to be paired with authentic Caribbean beverages.

The support for these projects will offer unique experiences to visitors at the Toronto Caribbean Carnival while celebrating the long history between Canada and the Caribbean.

Quotes

"Festivals are wonderful occasions to celebrate our culture and heritage with family and friends. Our government is proud to support festivals that showcase our communities, our diversity, and the incredible talent of Canadian artists. These festivals also stimulate the creative economy throughout our country. My message to all Canadians is: go out, explore and have fun!"

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"For more than 50 years, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival has played an important role in our tourism industry, attracting more than a million people to Toronto. All across this country, we are helping communities big and small reap the benefits of the global tourism boom to diversify their economies and create good jobs for middle-class families while showcasing Canada's brand, centred on shared values of diversity and equality."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Visitors from across Canada and around the world are inspired to visit Toronto to experience all that our region has to offer. This investment will add a unique culinary experience to the Toronto Caribbean Carnival, attracting even more visitors to celebrate vibrant culture and taste delicious Caribbean cuisine that incorporates Ontario-grown food."

—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament (York South–Weston)

"For so many families across Canada, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival is a time to gather and celebrate summer. I am thrilled that our government recognizes the importance of this spectacular cultural event which also contributes to the local economy while making our community such a great place to live and play."

—Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament (Spadina–Fort York)

"The Festival Management Committee thanks the Government of Canada for its funding contribution to the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. This new funding provides a unique opportunity to present an event that ties tourism initiatives into our festivities."

—Joe Halstead, Festival Management Committee, Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Quick Facts

This year represents the 52nd edition of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. The festival lineup includes musical presentations of calypso, soca and steelpan; masquerader street performances; and exhibitions of carnival arts. These activities will promote the work of 12,030 local artists and artisans.

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program increases opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers or specialists to be involved in their community through festivals, events and projects.

The Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program supports the mandate of the Department of Canadian Heritage by building on Canada's strength as a diverse and inclusive society. The program has three funding components: Events, Projects and Community Capacity Building.

The Events component provides funding to community-based events that foster one or more of the following: intercultural and interfaith understanding; civic memory and pride; respect for a healthy democracy; and celebrations of a community's history and culture, such as heritage months recognized by Parliament.

The Projects component of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program provides funding for community development, anti-racism initiatives, and engagement projects that promote diversity and inclusion by encouraging interaction among community groups.

Tourism represents more than 2 percent of Canada's gross domestic product and supports more than 1.8 million jobs in Canada.

The regional development agencies help support Canadian innovation through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, and in conjunction with the three flagship platforms: the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.

The CEF supports Canadian businesses and organizations seeking to create, improve or enhance tourism products, facilities and experiences. Approved funding is subject to the terms of a contribution agreement.

Every year, the government supports more than 1,350 festivals and performing arts events in more than 400 communities throughout Canada.

