The Government of Canada announces re-appointment to the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities, announced the re-appointment of Bruno Guilmette to the Board of Directors for the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) for a term of two years.

Known for his leadership skills and his in-depth knowledge of capital markets, Mr. Guilmette has a wealth of experience in financial management and in the acquisition and financing of infrastructure projects around the world.

In his current role as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Boralex, he is in charge of the Finance and Accounting, Taxation, Investor Relations, Risk Management and Internal Controls divisions of the company.

Before joining Boralex, he served as Interim Chief Investment Officer at the Canada Infrastructure Bank, where he established the organization's initial processes and policies on investment and advisory.

Quotes

"I am happy to announce that Bruno Guilmette will continue to serve on the Board of Directors of the Canada Infrastructure Bank. His experience has been an incredible asset in advancing the bank's objectives to invest in infrastructure projects that support economic growth, help build more homes, and ensure Canada achieves net-zero emissions by 2050."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

About CIB

As a Crown corporation, the CIB is governed by an independent Board of Directors, and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. By leveraging the capital and expertise of the private sector, the CIB helps public dollars go further by investing in revenue-generating infrastructure projects in the public interest.

Working in cooperation with all orders of government, Indigenous and private investor partners, the CIB advances infrastructure projects across Canada that deliver on public interest outcomes, such as contributing to Canada's long-term and sustainable economic growth, supporting infrastructure that helps build more housing stock, supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy, and improving connectedness.

