Canadian Heritage supports the United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto.

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada understands that cultural spaces bring Canadians of all backgrounds together, play an important role in the fight against hate and promote understanding of diverse communities.

Today, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, announced $2,522,558 in funding for the United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto to support the new Toronto Holocaust Museum. He made the announcement on behalf of the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez.

Of this amount, $2,154,301 from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund will go toward the creation of a new permanent exhibit and programming spaces at the museum.

The remaining funding, provided through the Museums Assistance Program, will support new bilingual, digital content, including immersive short films, an interactive Holocaust survivor testimony station and a new interactive app.

This $2.5 million investment was referenced in Budget 2022 to honour the memory of those murdered during the Holocaust and help combat historical distortions and Holocaust denial.

The Government of Canada previously announced $340,000 in funding to the United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto in 2021. This support, through Canadian Heritage's Anti-Racism Action Program, helps combat online disinformation and hate, specifically antisemitism and antisemitic COVID-19 conspiracy theories on social media.

Quotes

"Our government stands with Jewish communities across Canada and the world. We are committed to upholding the values of diversity and inclusion, including tackling antisemitism and discrimination in all their forms. We are proud that our support for the Toronto Holocaust Museum will improve accessibility to arts and heritage, promote Holocaust education, combat antisemitism and help build a more inclusive Canada."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I am thrilled that the United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto is bringing such an important initiative to North York, Canada and the world. This new museum represents a unique and necessary space for remembrance, education and understanding, which will lead to action and lasting change for generations to come."

—Ya'ara Saks, Member of Parliament (York Centre)

"We are grateful for this exceptional investment from the Government of Canada, which will help ensure that more people in Greater Toronto—especially youth—learn the vital lessons of the past and recognize the dangers of antisemitism and bigotry today. The new museum is an incredibly important tool in our community's efforts to combat rising antisemitism. The government's investment speaks volumes of its commitment to that mission, as well as its recognition of the high standard of excellence that the museum represents in this important field."

— Adam Minsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, UJA Federation of Greater Toronto

Quick Facts

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation, including creative hubs. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

The Digital Access to Heritage component of the Museums Assistance Program provides funding for heritage organizations to digitize collections, develop digital content and build their capacity in these areas.

The Anti-Racism Action Program (ARAP) aims to help address barriers to employment, justice and social participation among Indigenous peoples, racialized communities and religious minorities. In 2021, the Government of Canada announced funding for 92 ARAP projects across the country.

Associated Links

United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Museums Assistance Program

Anti-Racism Action Program

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Media only: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]