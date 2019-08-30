The Government of Canada announces investments to support tourism in Québec

The Alliance Arc-en-ciel de Québec receives $25,000 for promoting LGBTQ2+ tourism

QUÉBEC, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Tourism is an inclusive sector that helps promote Canada's culture, diversity and natural beauty around the world, as well as the unique experiences it has to offer. Tourism generates significant economic benefits across the country, since one in ten jobs depends on it. This is why the Government of Canada invests in companies and products in the tourism sector.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance, announced the awarding of $25,000 in financial assistance by the Government of Canada for supporting the organizing and holding of the Pride Festival.

This non-repayable contribution to the Alliance Arc-en-ciel de Québec is awarded under the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian companies and organizations that seek to create, enhance or promote tourism products, facilities or experiences.

In Quebec, the CEF is implemented by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED). This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie.

Through the Government of Canada's support for this project, Canadians and visitors to Canada will be able to experience a Québec tourism event that aims to raise the public's awareness about the various issues that the LGBTQ2+ community experiences, highlight the progress made, and helps reduce homophobia and gender-based intolerance.

This announcement is further to Minister Joly's announcement of Canada's new tourism strategy: Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

Quotes

"These investments will enable communities and businesses in all regions of the country to develop tourism products and experiences to attract more tourists year-round. This will help communities big and small reap the benefits of the global tourism boom, to diversify their economies and create good jobs for middle-class families, while showcasing Canada's brand, centred on shared values of diversity and equality."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"The Government of Canada supports inspiring and unifying events that uphold Canada's cherished values of diversity and inclusiveness the world over. This colourful festival allows us to celebrate the culture and pride of the LGBTQ2+ community and brings together people of all ages and backgrounds. Our government is proud to support activities that uphold this reputation while fostering respect and understanding in our society."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"The Canadian Experiences Fund supports communities across the country in their efforts to create and enhance tourism products, facilities and experiences. I am thrilled with this tangible support for tourism in connection with the LGBTQ2+ community, which will result in benefits for our entire region."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance

Quick facts

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca