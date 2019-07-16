The Government of Canada announces funding to support tourism in the Papineau RCM

Almost $100,000 in financial assistance to support the startup of the Parc de l'Illusion in Saint‑André‑Avellin

Tourism is an inclusive sector that helps showcase Canada's culture, diversity, natural beauty and unique experiences around the world. It generates significant economic benefits across Canada and accounts for one in every ten jobs. This is why the Government of Canada is investing in tourism sector businesses and products.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie announced a $99,999 non-repayable contribution to support the startup of a new tourist attraction: the Parc de l'Illusion in Saint-André-Avellin. The Parc de l'Illusion will present numerous facilities that defy the senses using perspectives and optical illusions, including an upside-down house, a crooked house and a labyrinth. The Government of Canada funding will go towards constructing and fitting up the upside-down house, which will serve as a reception facility.

This investment is being made through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian businesses and organizations seeking to create, improve or enhance tourism products, facilities or experiences. In Quebec, the FEC is implemented by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

This announcement is further to Minister Joly's announcement of the new tourism strategy: Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. Developed based on feedback from Canadians and the work of the Advisory Council on Jobs and the Visitor Economy, the strategy highlights the importance of the tourism sector as an economic driver in all Canadian communities.

"The goal of our strategy is to help communities like Saint-André-Avellin develop tourism products and experiences in order to attract a greater number of tourists year-round. We want to help all regions of the country reap the benefits of the global tourism boom, diversify their economies and create good jobs for middle-class families, while showcasing Canada's brand, which focuses on the shared values of diversity and equality."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Innovation is not exclusive to big cities—it is taking place in all regions of Canada. This is why our regional development agencies play a key role in helping businesses translate their innovations into economic growth and good-quality jobs for Canadians. Through the Canadian Experiences Fund, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and in the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

